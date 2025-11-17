Webinar: Spotting The Red Flags: Early Warnings Of Financial Distress

- within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Real Estate and Construction, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
- with Finance and Tax Executives
- in Australia
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Business & Consumer Services industries
The presentation takes a proactive approach to identifying early
warning signs of financial and operational stress in businesses,
rather than solely focusing on traditional indicators of
insolvency. The key areas of discussion include:
Engage timing: The importance of timely intervention in addressing financial and operational stress.
The Business Health Curve: A framework for understanding the progression of a business's health and identifying potential areas of concern.
Concept of Diminishing Optionality: The idea that as a business's financial and operational health declines, its options for recovery and turnaround also decrease.
Early Warning Signs: The presentation highlights four key areas
to monitor for early warning signs, including:
- Business Objectives: Are the company's goals and objectives clear and achievable?
- Customer Value Proposition: Is the business still delivering value to its customers and is it well understood?
- Resource constraints: Are there limitations on the company's resources (people, platform, processes)?
- Borrower Conduct: Are there any red flags in the company's behaviour?
Approach: The presentation compares two approaches to addressing
financial and operational stress:
- Traditional vs Value Creation: The difference between a traditional, reactive approach to turnaround and a more proactive, value-creation-focused approach.
- The Turnaround Process: A step-by-step guide to implementing a successful turnaround strategy.
The presentation aims to provide practical, actionable advice for businesses and stakeholders looking to identify and address potential issues before they become major problems.
