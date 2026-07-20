Errors In Statutory Demands In Queensland

law under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), particularly in Queensland where strict procedural compliance is enforced.

A statutory demand is a powerful insolvency mechanism, but its effectiveness depends on accuracy, proper form, and compliance with statutory requirements.

Not all errors in statutory demands will invalidate them. An overstated debt amount is recognised as a defect, but it will only justify setting aside the demand where it causes substantial injustice or gives rise to a genuine dispute.

The statutory framework distinguishes between technical defects and material errors, requiring a practical assessment of whether the debtor has been prejudiced.

For companies, the consequences of failing to respond to a statutory demand are significant.

If no compliant application is made within 21 days, the company is presumed to be insolvent and may face winding up proceedings.

Importantly, defects or disputes that could have been raised earlier may no longer be relied upon.

For creditors, issuing a defective statutory demand carries its own risks. A demand that overstates the debt or fails to comply with statutory requirements may be set aside, resulting in delay, additional costs, and loss of enforcement advantage.

Overall, the statutory demand regime in Queensland requires careful attention to both substance and procedure.

Errors, including overstated debt amounts, can be decisive, but only where they are properly identified and raised within the strict confines of the statutory framework.

Statutory Demands: Legal Framework and Purpose

Errors in statutory demands can have serious consequences in Queensland, particularly where a company is facing insolvency pressure under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

A statutory demand is one of the most powerful insolvency mechanisms available to creditors, but its effectiveness depends on strict compliance with statutory requirements.

Even relatively small defects, including overstated debt amounts, incorrect company details, or defective supporting affidavits, may create grounds to challenge the demand if they cause substantial injustice or reveal a genuine dispute.

At the same time, not every defective statutory demand will be set aside.

The statutory framework distinguishes between technical errors and material defects, requiring the Court to assess both the nature of the error and its practical impact on the company’s ability to respond within the strict 21-day period.

This approach was emphasised in David Grant & Co Pty Ltd v Westpac Banking Corporation (1995) 184 CLR 265, where the High Court confirmed that the statutory demand regime operates as a self-contained procedural code and that strict compliance with the statutory time limits is essential to invoking the Court’s power to set aside a demand.

For companies and creditors operating in Queensland, understanding how errors in statutory demands, overstated debts, and genuine disputes are treated by the courts is critical to protecting legal rights and avoiding strategic mistakes. Our statutory demand lawyers explain in more detail below.

Core Requirements of a Valid Statutory Demand

A statutory demand must comply with a combination of formal and procedural requirements prescribed by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and associated regulations.

The debt, or the total of the debts, must also be at least the statutory minimum, which is presently $4,000.

In Queensland, these requirements are applied strictly by courts exercising federal jurisdiction, reflecting the significant consequences that flow from non-compliance.

Broadly, the validity of a statutory demand turns on two key dimensions. First, the demand must be substantively and formally correct on its face. Second, it must be properly served and responded to within the strict statutory time frame.

Formal Requirements

A valid statutory demand must correctly identify the creditor and debtor, specify the amount of the debt with precision, and be expressed in the prescribed form.

Where the debt is not a judgment debt, the demand must also be accompanied by an affidavit verifying that the debt, or the total of the debts, is due and payable, and the affidavit must comply with the applicable court rules.

The courts have recognised that defects may arise in relation to the content or form of a statutory demand, including misstatements of the amount claimed or misdescriptions of the parties.

However, the statutory framework expressly defines what constitutes a defect and how such defects are to be treated.

In Spencer Constructions Pty Ltd v G & M Aldridge Pty Ltd (1997) 76 FCR 452 , the Full Federal Court explained that the concept of a “defect” is broad and includes inaccuracies in the demand itself.

The Court stated:

Section 9 of the Corporations Law defines ‘defect’, in relation to a statutory demand as including: ‘(a) an irregularity; and (b) a misstatement of an amount or total; and (c) a misdescription of a debt or other matter; and (d) a misdescription of a person or entity’.

This definition is central to understanding how errors, including overstated debts, are treated within the statutory regime.

Service and Timing Requirements

In addition to formal validity, strict compliance with service and timing requirements is essential in Queensland.

A statutory demand must be properly served in accordance with the Corporations Act, and the company then has 21 days from service to either comply with the demand or apply to set it aside.

The statutory time limit is rigid and strict compliance is required before the Court can exercise its power to set aside a statutory demand.

Failure to comply with these requirements will generally prevent a company from later challenging the demand, even if substantive issues exist in relation to the debt.

In Graywinter Properties Pty Ltd v Gas & Fuel Corporation Superannuation Fund (1996) 70 FCR 452 , the Federal Court emphasised that an application to set aside a statutory demand is only effective if both the application and supporting affidavit are filed and served within the prescribed period.

The Court stated:

An application is made in accordance with this section only if, within those 21 days: (a) an affidavit supporting the application is filed with the Court; and (b) a copy of the application, and a copy of the supporting affidavit, are served on the person who served the demand on the company.

The Court further explained that these requirements are not procedural formalities but essential elements of the statutory regime.

The Court stated:

It seems to me that s 459G(3) makes plain that the Court can entertain an application to set aside only if within the prescribed period an affidavit supporting the application is filed and copies of the application and affidavit are served.

For companies operating in Queensland, these principles underscore the importance of immediate and precise action upon receipt of a statutory demand.

Even where there may be arguable defects or disputes, failure to comply with the strict procedural requirements will often be determinative.

What Counts as an Error or Defect in a Statutory Demand

Errors in statutory demands are assessed within a structured statutory framework under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) .

In Queensland, courts apply this framework consistently with national authority, focusing not merely on whether an error exists, but on its legal significance within the statutory scheme.

The starting point is that not every error will invalidate a statutory demand.

The legislation distinguishes between the existence of a defect and the consequences that flow from it, requiring a further inquiry into whether the defect produces substantial injustice or otherwise justifies setting the demand aside.

Types of Errors Recognised by the Courts

Errors or defects may arise in a variety of ways, including misstatements of the amount claimed, inclusion of amounts not legally recoverable, or inaccuracies in identifying the parties or the nature of the debt.

These categories are not incidental but are expressly contemplated by the statutory definition of “defect”, which captures both formal irregularities and substantive inaccuracies.

In Spencer Constructions Pty Ltd v G & M Aldridge Pty Ltd (1997) 76 FCR 452 , the Full Federal Court confirmed that defects extend beyond purely technical errors and include inaccuracies in the substance of the demand.

The Court stated:

It is now well settled that the consequence of failing to comply with a statutory requirement is not a question of categorisation into a mandatory/directory dichotomy. Rather, it is a question of legislative intent to be discerned in the words of the relevant statutory provision construed in the context of the statute as a whole.

This approach reinforces that an overstated debt amount is properly characterised as a defect, but its significance depends on how the statutory scheme treats that defect.

Defects and the Requirement of Substantial Injustice

The existence of a defect does not, of itself, invalidate a statutory demand. Instead, the Court must consider whether the defect gives rise to substantial injustice, or whether there is some other reason why the demand should be set aside.

This reflects a deliberate legislative policy that the regime should not be undermined by purely technical errors where no real prejudice is caused.

In Spencer Constructions Pty Ltd v G & M Aldridge Pty Ltd (1997) 76 FCR 452 , the Full Federal Court explained the operation of this statutory threshold within the scheme.

The Court stated:

If the defect is ‘in the demand’ it is only to be set aside if substantial injustice will be caused by the defect unless the demand is set aside… Except as provided in subsection (1), the Court must not set aside a statutory demand merely because of a defect.

This passage makes clear that defects, including misstatements of the amount claimed, do not automatically render a demand invalid.

Distinguishing Technical Errors from Material Defects

In practice, courts dealing with statutory demand applications in Queensland focus on whether the defect has a real and practical impact on the debtor’s position.

The central question is whether the error affects the company’s ability to understand, assess, and respond to the demand within the statutory timeframe.

This evaluative approach is consistent with the limited function of the Court in statutory demand proceedings, which is not to determine the ultimate merits of the dispute but to assess whether the statutory criteria are met.

In Kalamunda Meat Wholesalers Pty Ltd v Reg Russell & Sons Pty Ltd (1994) 51 FCR 446 , the Federal Court articulated the confined nature of this inquiry in the context of disputes and offsetting claims.

The Court stated at [6]:

The specified limits of the court’s examination are the ascertainment of whether there is a ‘genuine dispute’ and whether there is a ‘genuine claim’… It is not helpful to perceive that one party is more likely than the other to succeed, or that the eventual state of the account between the parties is more likely to be one result than another.

Although directed to genuine dispute, this reasoning underscores the broader principle that the Court’s role is not to resolve accounting accuracy in detail, but to determine whether the statutory thresholds are engaged.

Accordingly, while an overstated debt is a recognised defect, its legal significance depends on whether it produces substantial injustice or otherwise engages the statutory grounds for setting aside the demand.

This distinction is central to the operation of the statutory demand regime in Queensland and informs how courts approach errors in practice.

Overstated Debt Amounts

An overstated debt is one of the most commonly alleged defects in statutory demands.

In Queensland, as elsewhere in Australia, the issue is not simply whether the amount claimed is inaccurate, but whether the overstatement has legal consequences within the statutory framework.

The statutory regime does not treat every overstatement as fatal. Instead, the Court must determine whether the overstatement constitutes a defect that gives rise to substantial injustice, or whether it otherwise engages one of the statutory grounds for setting aside the demand.

Nature of an Overstated Debt

An overstated debt arises where the amount specified in the statutory demand exceeds the amount that is actually due and payable.

This may occur where the creditor includes amounts that are disputed, contingent, incorrectly calculated, or not legally recoverable.

Such an overstatement falls squarely within the statutory concept of a defect, as it involves a misstatement of the amount claimed.

Legal Consequences of Overstatement

The critical issue is whether the overstatement produces consequences sufficient to justify setting aside the demand.

The statutory framework does not adopt a strict invalidity approach.

Instead, it requires a more nuanced assessment focused on prejudice and practical effect.

An overstated demand may be set aside where the error creates substantial injustice, for example by misleading the debtor as to the amount required to comply or by obscuring the true position between the parties.

However, where the overstatement is minor or does not affect the debtor’s ability to respond, the demand may remain valid.

This approach reflects the broader legislative intention that the statutory demand regime should not be undermined by technical inaccuracies.

In Spencer Constructions Pty Ltd v G & M Aldridge Pty Ltd (1997) 76 FCR 452 , the Full Federal Court emphasised that defects alone do not justify setting aside a demand in the absence of substantial injustice.

The Court stated:

As no injustice will be caused by these defects the Court is precluded from setting aside the demand merely because of them: ss 459J(1)(a) and (2).

Interaction with Genuine Dispute

In some cases, an overstated debt may indicate more than a mere defect.

Where the overstatement reflects a real disagreement about the existence or amount of the debt, it may instead give rise to a genuine dispute under the statutory framework.

This distinction is important.

A genuine dispute focuses on whether there is a plausible contention that the debt is not owed, whereas a defect analysis focuses on the accuracy and form of the demand itself.

The Court’s role in this context is limited.

It does not determine the ultimate correctness of the amount claimed, but rather assesses whether there is a sufficient basis to conclude that the statutory thresholds are met.

In Kalamunda Meat Wholesalers Pty Ltd v Reg Russell & Sons Pty Ltd (1994) 51 FCR 446 , the Federal Court described this limited evaluative function.

The Court stated at [6]:

The essential task is relatively simple – to identify the genuine level of a claim (not the likely result of it) and to identify the genuine level of an offsetting claim (not the likely result of it).

This reasoning underscores that an overstated amount may either be treated as a defect or as evidence of a genuine dispute, depending on the circumstances.

Practical Significance in Queensland

For companies operating in Queensland, the distinction between a technical overstatement and a material overstatement is critical.

A minor discrepancy may not justify setting aside a demand, whereas a substantial overstatement may fundamentally alter the debtor’s position and give rise to substantial injustice.

The statutory demand regime therefore requires careful analysis of both the quantum and the context of the alleged overstatement.

The focus remains on whether the error affects the integrity of the statutory process, rather than whether the amount claimed is ultimately correct.

Accordingly, while overstated debts are a recognised and important category of defect, their legal effect depends on the application of the statutory criteria rather than the mere existence of an error.

The High Court reaffirmed the strict operation of the statutory demand regime in Deputy Commissioner of Taxation v Broadbeach Properties Pty Ltd (2008) 237 CLR 473. The Court emphasised that disputes concerning a debt are generally required to be raised through the statutory demand procedures themselves and that the statutory scheme reflects a deliberate legislative balance between insolvency enforcement and procedural fairness.

The High Court observed that Part 5.4 of the Corporations Act establishes a comprehensive scheme dealing with statutory demands and the consequences of non-compliance, reinforcing the importance of addressing any genuine dispute or defect within that statutory framework.

The decision reinforces the importance of identifying and advancing any genuine dispute or defect within the framework established by Part 5.4 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Scenario Type of Issue Legal Category Likely Outcome Debt slightly overstated Minor calculation error Defect Demand likely upheld (no substantial injustice) Debt significantly overstated Includes amounts not owed Defect May be set aside if prejudice shown Debt includes disputed sums Genuine dispute about existence or amount of the debt Genuine Dispute Demand set aside if the Court is satisfied that the dispute is genuine Wrong company named Incorrect debtor identity Defect Likely set aside Incorrect affidavit Does not verify debt properly Defect May be set aside Debt fully disputed with evidence Real dispute supported by documents Genuine Dispute Demand must be set aside

Consequences for the Creditor and the Company

The statutory demand regime imposes significant consequences not only on the recipient company but also on the creditor who issues the demand.

In Queensland, both parties are subject to the strict operation of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) , and errors in a demand can carry practical and legal risks on both sides.

Consequences for the Recipient Company

For the recipient company, the primary risk is the operation of the statutory presumption of insolvency if the demand is not properly addressed within the 21 day period.

Failure to comply with or challenge the demand within that timeframe has immediate procedural consequences that may lead directly to winding up proceedings.

In David Grant & Co Pty Ltd v Westpac Banking Corporation (1995) 184 CLR 265 , the High Court emphasised the restrictive operation of the statutory scheme once that period has expired.

The Court stated at [17]:

The company may not oppose the winding up application on a ground that the company relied on for the purposes of an application to set aside the demand. Nor may the company oppose winding up application on a ground on which it could have so relied but did not.

This means that even where a statutory demand contains defects, including an overstated debt, the company may be prevented from relying on those matters if it fails to bring a compliant application within time.

The consequence is that procedural inaction can override substantive merit.

A company may face a winding up application supported by a presumption of insolvency, despite the existence of arguable disputes or errors in the demand.

Consequences for the Creditor

For the creditor, issuing a defective statutory demand carries a distinct set of risks. While the statutory scheme does not automatically invalidate a demand due to defects, an error may expose the creditor to adverse outcomes if the demand is challenged successfully.

The most immediate consequence is that the demand may be rendered ineffective as an enforcement mechanism.

If the Court sets aside the demand, the creditor loses the ability to rely on it to establish insolvency, and must recommence the process if it wishes to pursue recovery through insolvency proceedings.

The statutory framework makes clear that defects are governed by a structured code and are not, of themselves, determinative unless they meet the statutory threshold.

However, that same framework also limits the ability of creditors to rely on defective demands where the statutory criteria are engaged.

In Spencer Constructions Pty Ltd v G & M Aldridge Pty Ltd (1997) 76 FCR 452 , the Full Federal Court emphasised that the statutory regime itself prescribes the consequences of defects and does not require strict compliance as a universal precondition to validity.

The Court stated:

If our construction is correct the statute itself provides for the consequences of non- compliance in the case of ‘a defect’ so that, in respect of a defect in or in relation to a demand, strict compliance with the statutory provisions is not a precondition to the validity of the demand.

This reflects the balance struck by the legislation. Creditors are not penalised for every technical error, but they remain exposed where defects have substantive consequences under the statutory framework.

From a practical perspective, issuing a demand that overstates the debt or includes amounts not properly recoverable may undermine the creditor’s position.

It can result in the demand being set aside, delay enforcement, and expose the creditor to adverse costs orders.

In Queensland, this risk is particularly acute given the strict procedural environment in which statutory demands operate.

Accuracy at the time of issuing the demand is therefore critical to preserving its effectiveness and avoiding unnecessary litigation.

Comparative Risk Position

The statutory demand regime therefore creates an asymmetrical but interdependent risk structure.

For the recipient company, the risk lies in failing to act within a strict procedural framework.

For the creditor, the risk lies in issuing a demand that does not withstand scrutiny under that same framework.

In Queensland, both parties must navigate the regime with precision.

The company must act quickly and in compliance with strict procedural requirements, while the creditor must ensure that the demand is accurate, properly formulated, and defensible if challenged.

Accordingly, errors in statutory demands, particularly overstated debt amounts, can have material consequences for both parties, though those consequences arise in different ways within the statutory scheme.

Practical Framework for Assessing Errors in Statutory Demands

In practice, assessing whether an error in a statutory demand is legally significant requires a structured approach.

In Queensland, courts apply the statutory framework under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in a disciplined way, focusing on the nature of the error, its practical effect, and whether it engages one of the statutory grounds for setting aside the demand.

The analysis is not concerned with technical perfection. Rather, it is directed toward identifying whether the statutory thresholds are met within the confined scope of the jurisdiction.

Identify the Nature of the Error

The first step is to determine whether the issue is properly characterised as a defect, a genuine dispute, or an offsetting claim.

This classification is critical because each category engages a different statutory pathway and threshold.

A misstatement of the amount claimed will generally constitute a defect. However, if that misstatement reflects a substantive disagreement about the amount owed, it may instead give rise to a genuine dispute.

The Court’s role at this stage is limited. It does not determine the ultimate correctness of the competing positions but instead assesses whether the statutory criteria are engaged.

In Kalamunda Meat Wholesalers Pty Ltd v Reg Russell & Sons Pty Ltd (1994) 51 FCR 446 , the Federal Court described the confined nature of this inquiry.

The Court stated:

It is often possible to discern the spurious, and to identify mere bluster or assertion. But beyond a perception of genuineness (or the lack of it) the court has no function.

This underscores that the Court is not conducting a full merits review, but a threshold assessment.

Assess Whether the Error Causes Substantial Injustice

If the issue is properly characterised as a defect, the next step is to determine whether it gives rise to substantial injustice. This is the central threshold for defects under the statutory scheme.

The inquiry focuses on practical consequences rather than abstract error. The question is whether the defect has affected the company’s ability to understand, assess, or respond to the demand within the statutory timeframe.

In Spencer Constructions Pty Ltd v G & M Aldridge Pty Ltd (1997) 76 FCR 452 , the Full Federal Court confirmed that the statutory regime directs attention to the consequences of the defect rather than its mere existence.

The Court stated:

In respect of a defect falling within s 459J the ultimate issue is whether, construing the relevant provisions in their context… there is a legislative intent that either strict or substantial compliance with the relevant requirement is a precondition to the validity of the action taken.

This reinforces that the statutory framework requires a purposive and context-driven analysis.

Consider Whether a Genuine Dispute Exists

Where the alleged error reflects a disagreement about the existence or amount of the debt, the analysis shifts to whether there is a genuine dispute under the statutory framework.

This requires the company to demonstrate a plausible contention that the debt is not owed, supported by evidence. The threshold is not high, but it requires more than mere assertion.

In Kalamunda Meat Wholesalers Pty Ltd v Reg Russell & Sons Pty Ltd (1994) 51 FCR 446 , the Court emphasised that the existence of a genuine dispute depends on the evidence before the Court.

The Court stated:

That is hardly sufficient to satisfy me that there is a dispute, let alone whether that dispute is genuine.

This highlights that unsupported or speculative disputes will not suffice.

Evaluate Timing and Procedural Compliance

Even where a defect or dispute exists, the ability to rely on it depends on strict compliance with the procedural requirements of the statutory regime.

The application to set aside the demand must be filed and served within 21 days, supported by an affidavit that properly advances the company’s case.

Failure to comply with these requirements will generally prevent the Court from considering the merits of the challenge.

In Graywinter Properties Pty Ltd v Gas & Fuel Corporation Superannuation Fund (1996) 70 FCR 452 , the Federal Court emphasised the jurisdictional nature of these requirements.

The Court stated:

A company which files and serves a document in which it seeks an order that a statutory demand be set aside on the ground that there is a disputed debt would, in the ordinary parlance of the Court, be understood to have made an application to the Court. But that document will not be an “application” for the purposes of s 459G for want of a supporting affidavit and its service.

This makes clear that procedural compliance is not ancillary but central to the operation of the regime.

The practical assessment of errors in statutory demands is therefore structured but highly fact-specific.

It requires careful classification of the issue, evaluation of its consequences, and strict adherence to procedural requirements.

The statutory demand regime does not reward technical objections in isolation, nor does it permit substantive disputes to be raised outside the prescribed framework.

Instead, it requires parties to engage with the statutory criteria directly and within the limited timeframe provided.

Accordingly, a disciplined and structured approach is essential to determining whether an error, including an overstated debt, has legal significance within the statutory scheme.

Key Takeaways

The statutory demand regime under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) operates with particular strictness in Queensland, requiring both creditors and companies to engage with the process precisely and within tightly defined limits.

Errors in statutory demands, including overstated debt amounts, are not assessed in isolation.

Their legal significance depends on how they interact with the statutory framework, particularly the requirements of substantial injustice, genuine dispute, and strict procedural compliance.

A number of core principles emerge from the authorities.

First, the statutory demand regime is not concerned with technical perfection.

Defects will not invalidate a demand unless they satisfy the statutory thresholds, reflecting a deliberate legislative balance between procedural certainty and commercial reality.

Second, overstated debts are recognised defects, but they are not automatically fatal.

Their significance depends on whether they materially affect the debtor’s position or give rise to a genuine dispute.

Third, the Court’s role is limited.

It does not determine the ultimate merits of the dispute but instead assesses whether the statutory criteria are met within a confined jurisdiction.

Fourth, strict compliance with procedural requirements is critical.

The 21 day time limit for challenging a statutory demand is rigid, and strict compliance is required before the Court can exercise its power to set aside a statutory demand.

Finally, the consequences of non-compliance are substantial.

A failure to act within time may result in a presumption of insolvency and expose the company to winding up proceedings, regardless of the underlying merits of the dispute.

Taken together, these principles demonstrate that the statutory demand regime in Queensland is both powerful and exacting.

It requires careful attention to detail by creditors when issuing demands and immediate, structured responses by companies upon receipt.

Errors, including overstated debts, can be decisive, but only where they are properly identified, characterised, and advanced within the strict confines of the statutory framework.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following frequently asked questions address common issues involving errors in statutory demands, including defective demands, overstated debts, genuine disputes, procedural deadlines, and the risks of failing to respond in time in Queensland.

What happens if a statutory demand contains an error in Queensland?

An error in a statutory demand does not automatically invalidate it. Under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Court will assess whether the error constitutes a “defect” and whether it causes substantial injustice. Minor or technical errors may be disregarded, while material defects affecting the debtor’s ability to respond may justify setting the demand aside. The focus is on practical impact rather than mere inaccuracy.

Can an overstated debt invalidate a statutory demand?

An overstated debt is recognised as a defect, but it is not automatically fatal. The Court will consider whether the overstatement causes substantial injustice or gives rise to a genuine dispute. If the overstatement materially misleads the debtor or inflates the amount beyond what is due, the demand may be set aside. However, minor discrepancies that do not affect the debtor’s position may not be sufficient.

What is considered a “genuine dispute” in a statutory demand?

A genuine dispute exists where there is a plausible contention that the debt is not owed, supported by evidence. The threshold is relatively low but requires more than mere assertion. The Court does not determine the ultimate merits but assesses whether the dispute is bona fide and not spurious. If established, the demand must be set aside regardless of any defects.

What is “substantial injustice” in statutory demand cases?

Substantial injustice arises where a defect in the statutory demand materially affects the debtor’s ability to understand or respond to the demand. This may include misleading information about the amount owed or the nature of the debt. The Court focuses on practical prejudice rather than technical error. If substantial injustice is established, the demand may be set aside under the statutory framework.

What happens if you ignore a statutory demand in Queensland?

Ignoring a statutory demand can have serious consequences. If the company does not comply with or challenge the demand within 21 days, a presumption of insolvency will arise under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). If a creditor subsequently applies to wind up the company within the period prescribed by the Act, the Court must presume the company is insolvent unless the contrary is proved. This presumption can be used by a creditor to commence winding up proceedings. The company may also lose the ability to raise arguments it could have relied on earlier.

Can you challenge a statutory demand after 21 days?

Generally, no. The 21 day time limit is strict and operates as a condition of the Court’s jurisdiction. If an application to set aside the demand is not properly filed and served within that period, the Court will usually not consider it. This means defects, disputes, or overstatements may no longer be relied upon, even if they would otherwise have justified setting the demand aside.

What are common defects in statutory demands?

Common defects include overstated debt amounts, incorrect party details, misdescriptions of the debt, and defective supporting affidavits. These are recognised under the statutory definition of “defect.” However, the existence of a defect alone is not enough. The Court will assess whether the defect causes substantial injustice or otherwise justifies setting aside the demand under the statutory criteria.

Can a creditor fix a defective statutory demand?

A creditor cannot simply amend a statutory demand once it has been served. If the demand is set aside due to a defect, the creditor may issue a new, compliant demand. However, defects can result in delay, additional costs, and strategic disadvantage. Creditors should ensure accuracy at the outset to avoid challenges and maintain the effectiveness of the demand.

Is a statutory demand a debt recovery tool or insolvency process?

A statutory demand is primarily an insolvency mechanism, not a general debt recovery tool. Its purpose is to test whether a company is solvent, not to resolve disputed debts. Courts in Queensland consistently emphasise that it should not be used where there is a genuine dispute. Misuse of the process can lead to the demand being set aside and potential cost consequences for the creditor.

Originally published May 22, 2026.