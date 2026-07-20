How to Respond to a Letter of Demand

How you respond to a letter of demand in Queensland often depends on whether the claim is legally enforceable, genuinely disputed, or part of a broader commercial or insolvency dispute. A letter of demand is commonly used when a person or business alleges an unpaid debt, a breach of contract, non-payment of invoices, a failure to comply with commercial obligations, or an entitlement to compensation or damages. However, receiving a solicitor’s letter does not automatically mean the claim will succeed or that judgment will follow automatically. A letter of demand is not a court order, enforcement warrant, or judicial finding of liability. It is a formal assertion of a legal claim, and whether that claim ultimately succeeds will usually depend on factors such as the contractual terms, available evidence, statutory obligations, limitation periods, factual disputes, and the existence of a genuine legal defence. Understanding how to respond to a letter of demand in Queensland is often less about reacting immediately and more about identifying whether the claim is legally enforceable, commercially realistic, or genuinely disputed. In many cases, the way a person or business responds to a letter of demand can materially affect settlement negotiations, litigation risk, insolvency exposure, and later procedural outcomes. If you have received a letter of demand and don’t know how to proceed, our debt recovery professionals can assist you.

Quick Answer: Should You Ignore a Letter of Demand?

Usually no.

Ignoring a letter of demand will not automatically result in judgment against you, but it can increase the likelihood of proceedings, reduce settlement opportunities, escalate commercial pressure, and create more serious procedural risks later if formal court documents are also ignored.

One of the most common mistakes I see in practice is parties responding emotionally within hours of receiving a demand without first reviewing:

The underlying contract.

The accuracy of the claimed amount.

Whether the debt is genuinely disputed; or

Whether insolvency or enforcement risks may already be developing.

That often causes more damage than the original dispute itself.

For companies, especially, it is important to distinguish between:

An ordinary letter of demand; and

A statutory demand under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

The consequences are very different.

A creditor’s statutory demand is only available against a company, not an individual. Further, a statutory demand can only be issued where the debt or debts total at least the statutory minimum prescribed by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), currently $4,000.

If a company intends to apply to set aside a statutory demand, the application and supporting affidavit must generally be filed and served within 21 days after service of the demand.

The High Court in Aussie Vic Plant Hire Pty Ltd v Esanda Finance Corporation Ltd [2008] HCA 9 confirmed the strict operation of statutory demand compliance periods under Pt 5.4 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

That distinction can become critically important where insolvency risk, director pressure, or winding-up exposure may arise.

Before deciding how to respond to a letter of demand, it is usually important to assess whether the allegations are supported by the contract, evidence, and surrounding commercial circumstances rather than assuming the claim is automatically valid.

What Is a Letter of Demand in Queensland?

A letter of demand is a formal written communication asserting that a person or business has failed to meet a legal or commercial obligation and requiring corrective action within a specified timeframe.

In Queensland commercial disputes, letters of demand are commonly used before:

Debt recovery proceedings.

Contractual litigation.

Insolvency action.

Enforcement proceedings; or

Regulatory escalation.

Most commonly, the letter alleges:

Unpaid invoices.

Breach of contract.

Failure to repay loans.

Non-compliance with settlement obligations.

Defective performance; or

Outstanding commercial liabilities.

The document will usually demand:

Payment of a specified amount.

Compliance with contractual obligations.

Delivery of property or documents; or

A substantive response by a stated deadline.

Many demand letters also threaten further action if the issue is not resolved, including:

Court proceedings.

Statutory demands.

Winding up applications.

Bankruptcy proceedings; or

Recovery of legal costs and interest.

Where the recipient is an individual, bankruptcy proceedings cannot usually commence merely because a letter of demand has been issued.

Before a bankruptcy notice can be issued, a creditor must generally first obtain a final judgment or final order for at least the statutory minimum amount prescribed under the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth).

A bankruptcy notice generally requires compliance within 21 days after service, failing which the creditor may seek to commence bankruptcy proceedings.

How to respond to a letter of demand often depends on the nature of the dispute, including whether the claim involves unpaid invoices, contractual breaches, insolvency concerns, allegations of defective work, or disputed commercial obligations.

Quick Answer: Is a Letter of Demand a Court Order?

No.

A letter of demand is not a court judgment, enforcement warrant, or judicial finding of liability.

It is a formal assertion of a legal claim made by the sender or their solicitors.

The sender may ultimately be correct, partially correct, or entirely wrong depending on:

The contract.

The available evidence.

The surrounding facts.

Statutory obligations; and

Whether a genuine legal defence exists.

That distinction matters because many recipients make poor early decisions based purely on the tone of the correspondence.

I frequently see businesses assume that solicitor letterhead alone means:

The debt must be paid immediately.

Liability is already proven; or

Court proceedings are inevitable.

Those assumptions are often commercially dangerous.

Equally, some recipients make the opposite mistake and dismiss all demand letters as mere pressure tactics without properly assessing the legal and procedural risks.

Both approaches can create unnecessary exposure.

The legal framework governing demand letters usually depends on the nature of the dispute.

In practice, these disputes commonly involve:

Contractual interpretation principles.

Debt recovery procedures.

Equitable doctrines.

Statutory rights; and

Potentially misleading or deceptive conduct issues under the Australian Consumer Law.

Where the dispute concerns contractual payment obligations, Australian courts approach the construction of commercial agreements objectively and by reference to their commercial context.

The High Court in Electricity Generation Corporation v Woodside Energy Ltd [2014] HCA 7 emphasised that commercial contracts are construed objectively by reference to what a reasonable businessperson would understand the terms to mean in the relevant commercial context.

Similarly, Mount Bruce Mining Pty Ltd v Wright Prospecting Pty Ltd [2015] HCA 37 reaffirmed the importance of construing contractual terms objectively and in light of surrounding commercial circumstances known to the parties.

Those principles become highly relevant where a demand letter relies upon:

Disputed contractual clauses.

Contested payment obligations.

Alleged variations.

Disputed interest calculations; or

Competing interpretations of commercial agreements.

In many disputes, the most important issue is not whether a demand has been made, but whether the underlying legal entitlement actually exists.

Why Demand Letters Are Commonly Used Before Litigation

Demand letters are rarely used solely to “warn” the recipient that legal action may occur.

In sophisticated commercial disputes, they are usually strategic tools designed to strengthen the creditor’s position before formal proceedings begin.

One of the most important practical realities in commercial litigation is that many disputes are substantially shaped before a claim is ever filed in court.

A carefully drafted demand letter can:

Frame the dispute early.

Pressure commercial resolution.

Test the strength of any defence.

Preserve evidence.

Assess solvency risk; and

Position the creditor advantageously for later costs or enforcement arguments.

In practice, experienced creditors and litigation lawyers often use demand letters to gather commercial intelligence as much as to recover payment.

For example, the recipient’s response may reveal:

Whether the debt is genuinely disputed.

Whether supporting documents exist.

Whether the company is experiencing cash flow problems.

Whether negotiations are commercially realistic; or

Whether insolvency escalation may ultimately be necessary.

That assessment frequently affects whether:

Proceedings are commenced immediately.

Settlement negotiations continue.

Security is sought.

Guarantees are pursued; or

Statutory demand procedures become commercially preferable.

Quick Answer: Why Do Lawyers Send Letters of Demand Before Suing?

Because they are often commercially effective.

A properly drafted demand letter may:

Secure payment without litigation.

Reduce legal costs.

Strengthen negotiating leverage.

Demonstrate procedural reasonableness.

Clarify the issues in dispute; and

Identify whether the opposing party has a genuine defence or solvency concerns.

In many cases, the demand letter is the first serious procedural pressure point in the dispute.

Settlement pressure is often one of the primary objectives.

Many businesses will respond to a formal solicitor’s demand differently from informal reminders or internal accounts correspondence.

The involvement of lawyers frequently signals:

impending escalation;

increased recovery seriousness;

potential enforcement consequences; or

reputational and commercial risk.

That pressure can be commercially significant even where proceedings are not ultimately commenced.

We frequently see disputes resolved shortly after a properly framed demand letter because the recipient:

finally obtains legal or accounting advice;

reassesses the contractual position realistically;

recognises insolvency exposure;

becomes concerned about director liability; or

decides litigation costs outweigh the value of continuing the dispute.

Equally, sophisticated creditors are often careful not to commence proceedings too quickly.

Immediate litigation can sometimes:

increase costs disproportionately;

damage ongoing commercial relationships;

reduce settlement flexibility;

provoke unnecessary defensive conduct; or

expose weaknesses in the claim before the evidence is properly organised.

Demand letters, therefore, often serve an important evidence-preservation function.

A creditor may use the correspondence to:

identify disputed issues early;

request documents;

preserve admissions;

confirm contractual positions; or

create a written record of attempts to resolve the matter commercially.

In later litigation, the chronology of correspondence frequently becomes highly significant.

Courts regularly examine:

whether parties acted reasonably;

whether disputes were genuinely contested;

whether opportunities to resolve the matter existed; and

whether unnecessary escalation occurred.

That is particularly important where costs discretion later becomes relevant.

Another practical function of demand letters is the assessment of insolvency.

Silence, evasive responses, repeated requests for extensions, or inability to propose realistic repayment arrangements may indicate broader financial distress.

In practice, experienced commercial creditors often assess:

payment behaviour;

responsiveness;

document production;

negotiation conduct; and

consistency of explanations

before deciding whether ordinary litigation remains commercially worthwhile.

That becomes especially important where recovery prospects may deteriorate rapidly.

For companies, a demand letter can therefore become the precursor to:

statutory demand procedures;

winding up applications;

enforcement against security;

recovery under personal guarantees; or

broader insolvency investigations.

The High Court in Deputy Commissioner of Taxation v Broadbeach Properties Pty Ltd [2008] HCA 41 discussed the interaction between statutory demand procedures and insolvency processes under Pt 5.4 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Similarly, Spencer Constructions Pty Ltd v G & M Aldridge Pty Ltd [1997] FCA 681 remains an important authority concerning genuine disputes and statutory demand procedures within the insolvency context.

Those authorities illustrate why commercially sophisticated creditors often view demand letters not merely as warnings, but as part of a broader strategic recovery and insolvency assessment process.

Is a Letter of Demand Legally Required Before Court Proceedings?

Whether a letter of demand is legally required before proceedings depends on the nature of the dispute and the applicable procedural framework.

In many Queensland commercial matters, proceedings can be commenced without any prior warning or formal demand.

However, demand letters remain extremely common because they are often commercially effective, may assist with settlement negotiations, and can help parties clarify whether a dispute is genuinely contested before litigation begins.

Can Someone Sue Without Sending a Letter of Demand?

In most ordinary Queensland civil disputes, the answer is yes.

A creditor can usually commence proceedings without first issuing a formal letter of demand.

Queensland does not have a universal mandatory pre-action protocol requiring parties in all civil disputes to exchange formal demand correspondence before litigation begins.

That position differs from that in some overseas jurisdictions and specialist dispute frameworks, where pre-action procedures are compulsory.

In Queensland, proceedings are generally commenced under the framework established by the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) (the UCPR), typically by filing and serving a Claim and Statement of Claim.

The rules themselves do not impose a blanket requirement that a demand letter first be sent in every commercial dispute.

Quick Answer: Can Someone Sue You Without Warning?

Usually yes.

A creditor can often commence proceedings immediately if they believe they have an enforceable legal claim.

However, many creditors still issue demand letters because they are commercially useful, procedurally strategic, and may resolve disputes without the expense of litigation.

That said, the absence of a formal pre-action requirement does not mean pre-litigation conduct is irrelevant.

Courts still expect parties to act reasonably.

Commercially unreasonable conduct before proceedings may later become relevant to:

settlement negotiations;

procedural discretion;

credibility issues; or

costs arguments.

That is one reason sophisticated creditors still commonly issue demand letters before commencing proceedings.

In practice, creditors often want to:

create settlement pressure;

test whether the debt is genuinely disputed;

avoid unnecessary legal costs;

preserve commercial relationships;

assess solvency concerns; or

strengthen later costs positions if litigation becomes unavoidable.

I frequently see parties assume that immediate litigation is always the strongest tactical option.

Commercially, that is often wrong.

Proceedings commenced too quickly can:

increase costs disproportionately;

reduce settlement flexibility;

damage ongoing business relationships;

provoke unnecessary procedural disputes; or

expose evidentiary weaknesses before documents are properly organised.

Equally, there are situations where proceedings may properly commence immediately.

That may occur where:

limitation periods are approaching;

assets may disappear;

urgent injunctive relief is required;

the opposing party has repeatedly ignored prior requests;

insolvency concerns are escalating; or

there is no realistic prospect informal engagement will resolve the dispute.

The High Court in Aon Risk Services Australia Ltd v Australian National University (2009) 239 CLR 175 emphasised broader principles concerning efficient case management and the proper administration of civil justice.

Although Aon was not a demand-letter case specifically, the decision reflects the modern judicial expectation that litigation should proceed efficiently and proportionately rather than through unnecessary procedural escalation.

Why Ignoring Early Correspondence Often Backfires Commercially

One of the most common commercial mistakes I encounter is parties focusing only on whether proceedings have formally commenced while ignoring the commercial significance of pre-litigation correspondence.

In practice, many disputes materially worsen long before court documents are ever served.

Ignoring early correspondence may:

increase the likelihood of proceedings;

reduce settlement opportunities;

escalate legal costs;

damage commercial relationships;

trigger stronger recovery action; or

raise concerns about solvency and recoverability.

Quick Answer: Why Does Ignoring Early Correspondence Create Problems?

Because silence is often interpreted commercially before it is interpreted legally.

A creditor who receives no meaningful engagement may conclude:

the debt is not genuinely disputed;

the recipient cannot pay;

insolvency risks are developing; or

stronger enforcement action is commercially justified.

That often accelerates escalation rather than delaying it.

Commercial consequences frequently arise before court involvement.

For example:

suppliers may tighten trading terms;

repayment flexibility may disappear;

personal guarantees may be pursued;

interest and recovery costs may increase; or

statutory demand procedures may become more likely.

In practice, sophisticated creditors often assess:

responsiveness;

payment behaviour;

document production;

negotiation conduct; and

consistency of explanations

before deciding how aggressively to escalate recovery efforts.

That assessment can materially affect whether:

proceedings are filed;

settlement discussions continue;

security enforcement occurs; or

insolvency processes are pursued.

This becomes particularly important where the recipient is a company experiencing financial pressure.

The High Court in Deputy Commissioner of Taxation v Broadbeach Properties Pty Ltd [2008] HCA 41 examined the interaction between statutory demand procedures and insolvency processes under Pt 5.4 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Similarly, Spencer Constructions Pty Ltd v G & M Aldridge Pty Ltd [1997] FCA 681 remains an important authority concerning genuine disputes and statutory demand procedures.

Those principles illustrate why commercially sophisticated creditors often treat non-engagement as a significant risk factor when deciding whether to pursue stronger insolvency or enforcement mechanisms.

Should You Ignore a Letter of Demand?

For most individuals and businesses, ignoring a letter of demand is usually a commercial and procedural mistake, even if the claim itself may ultimately be successfully disputed.

Ignoring the letter does not automatically create legal liability.

A creditor still bears the burden of proving its claim if proceedings are commenced.

However, complete non-engagement frequently escalates disputes unnecessarily and can materially worsen the recipient’s position once formal legal procedures begin.

In practice, many of the most expensive debt recovery and commercial litigation matters I encounter are not caused solely by the original dispute itself.

They are caused by delays, procedural inaction, poorly handled communications, or a misunderstanding of how quickly enforcement pressure can escalate once correspondence is ignored.

What Happens if You Don’t Respond to a Letter of Demand?

The immediate consequence is usually not judgment itself.

The more immediate risk is escalation.

Depending on the circumstances, the creditor may:

commence court proceedings;

issue a statutory demand;

pursue insolvency processes;

enforce contractual security rights;

seek payment under personal guarantees;

suspend commercial arrangements; or

increase recovery pressure through solicitors and enforcement procedures.

Quick Answer: Will You Automatically Get Judgment Against You if You Don’t Respond to a Letter of Demand?

No.

Ignoring a letter of demand does not automatically result in judgment.

However, if court proceedings are later commenced and the defendant fails to respond properly within the required timeframes, the plaintiff may apply for default judgment under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld).

That distinction is critically important.

A letter of demand is not a court order.

Formal proceedings are.

Under r 283 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), a plaintiff may seek default judgment where a defendant fails to take the required procedural steps after being served with proceedings.

That can occur where:

No notice of intention to defend is filed within time.

A conditional notice of intention to defend becomes unconditional and the defendant does not file a defence within the required time.

Procedural deadlines expire without response; or

The proceedings are otherwise improperly ignored.

In practice, many recipients underestimate how quickly procedural risk increases once formal documents are served.

I regularly see defendants focus entirely on whether they “agree with the debt” while overlooking procedural obligations altogether.

Those are separate issues.

A party may strongly dispute liability and still suffer serious procedural consequences if proceedings are ignored.

Equally, a creditor with a relatively weak claim may still obtain judgment if the opposing party fails to engage procedurally within the required timeframes.

Quick Answer: Can They Sue You if You Ignore the Letter?

Usually yes.

If the creditor believes they have an enforceable claim, proceedings may be commenced whether or not you respond to the demand.

In many disputes, complete silence is interpreted commercially as:

inability to pay;

unwillingness to negotiate;

lack of a genuine defence; or

evidence that stronger enforcement measures may be necessary.

That often accelerates proceedings rather than delaying them.

Importantly, a default judgment is not always irreversible.

Under r 290 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), Queensland courts retain discretion to set aside a default judgment in appropriate circumstances.

That discretion commonly involves consideration of matters such as:

whether an arguable defence exists;

the explanation for delay;

prejudice to the parties; and

broader interests of justice.

Applications to set aside judgments can nevertheless become expensive, time-sensitive, and strategically damaging.

In practice, parties who engage properly at an earlier stage are often in a materially stronger negotiating position than parties attempting to unwind procedural defaults after enforcement pressure has already commenced.

Commercial consequences also frequently arise before any court hearing occurs.

Ignoring demand correspondence may:

damage supplier relationships;

affect future credit arrangements;

increase legal costs exposure;

trigger contractual default provisions;

escalate insolvency concerns; or

reduce settlement flexibility.

That becomes particularly important where companies are already experiencing cash flow pressure.

The High Court in Deputy Commissioner of Taxation v Broadbeach Properties Pty Ltd [2008] HCA 41 examined the interaction between statutory demand procedures and insolvency processes under Pt 5.4 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Similarly, Spencer Constructions Pty Ltd v G & M Aldridge Pty Ltd [1997] FCA 681 remains an important authority regarding genuine disputes and statutory demand procedures.

Those authorities illustrate why sophisticated creditors often assess silence and non-engagement as indicators of broader commercial and solvency risk.

The Difference Between Ignoring a Demand Letter and Ignoring Court Documents

One of the most dangerous misconceptions in commercial disputes is treating a demand letter and court proceedings as legally equivalent.

They are not.

A demand letter is fundamentally a claim or demand for action.

Court proceedings create enforceable procedural obligations under the UCPR.

Quick Answer: What Changes Once Court Documents Are Served?

Formal procedural deadlines begin.

Once a Claim and Statement of Claim are properly served, the defendant must comply with the procedural requirements of the UCPR within the applicable timeframes.

Failure to do so may expose the defendant to default judgment and enforcement consequences.

This procedural transition is where many disputes become significantly more serious.

Before proceedings commence, parties generally retain greater commercial flexibility.

Once proceedings are filed:

deadlines become critical;

procedural compliance matters;

costs increase rapidly;

enforcement risks escalate; and

strategic mistakes become harder and more expensive to correct.

In practice, I frequently encounter parties who ignored months of correspondence, believing the dispute was merely commercial pressure, only to later discover:

judgment has already been entered;

bank accounts are being targeted;

statutory demands have been issued;

credit facilities are under pressure; or

enforcement proceedings are imminent.

That escalation often occurs far more quickly than recipients expect.

The procedural obligations imposed by the UCPR are not merely administrative formalities.

They are central to how Queensland civil litigation operates.

Once proceedings are in place, strategic delay becomes increasingly dangerous.

The First Things You Should Check Before Responding

Before you respond to a letter of demand, the most important step is not drafting a reply immediately.

It is properly assessing whether the claim is legally and commercially valid in the first place.

One of the most common mistakes I see in practice is recipients reacting emotionally to the tone of the correspondence without first analysing:

the contract;

the payment history;

the evidence;

the legal basis of the claim; and

whether the amount being demanded is actually recoverable.

In many disputes, the strongest strategic position comes from understanding the legal weaknesses in the claim before any substantive response is sent.

One of the most important aspects of responding to a letter of demand is understanding whether the debt, contractual entitlement, or damages claim is actually recoverable under Australian law before making any admissions or repayment proposals.

Is the Debt or Claim Actually Correct?

A letter of demand may assert that money is owed, but that does not necessarily mean the legal entitlement exists.

The starting point is usually identifying:

who the contracting parties actually are;

what obligations were agreed;

whether the work was properly performed;

whether invoices were disputed previously;

whether payments have already been made; and

whether any contractual defence exists.

In practice, disputes frequently arise because:

the scope of work changed informally;

variations were not documented properly;

services were defective;

payment terms became unclear;

multiple related entities were involved; or

The parties operated for months without carefully reviewing the underlying agreement.

Quick Answer: Does a Solicitor’s Letter Mean the Debt Is Legally Proven?

No.

A solicitor’s letter of demand is an assertion of a legal claim, not a judicial finding.

The creditor must still establish legal entitlement if proceedings are commenced, and many disputes ultimately turn on contractual interpretation, evidence, performance issues, or whether the claimed amount is genuinely recoverable.

Contractual interpretation principles become especially important where:

payment obligations are ambiguous;

parties disagree about variations;

invoices exceed the agreed scope;

interest provisions are disputed; or

the parties operated informally despite having written agreements.

The High Court in Electricity Generation Corporation v Woodside Energy Ltd (2014) 251 CLR 640 emphasised that commercial contracts are construed objectively by reference to what a reasonable businessperson would understand the terms to mean in their commercial context.

Similarly, Mount Bruce Mining Pty Ltd v Wright Prospecting Pty Ltd (2015) 256 CLR 104 reaffirmed that contractual terms are interpreted objectively and in light of surrounding commercial circumstances known to the parties.

Those principles are frequently critical in payment disputes because parties often assume that their own commercial understanding automatically reflects the contract’s legal meaning.

It may not.

Limitation issues should also be checked carefully.

Under the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld), many contractual and debt claims become statute-barred after the applicable limitation period expires.

We regularly encounter situations where recipients panic after receiving a demand for very old debts without first assessing whether the claim may already face significant limitation difficulties.

Is the Claimed Amount Legally Recoverable?

Even when some money is owed, the amount claimed may still be legitimately disputed.

One of the most commercially important questions is whether the creditor is legally entitled to recover the full amount demanded.

In practice, demand letters frequently include:

inflated legal costs;

unsupported interest calculations;

penalty-style charges;

recovery fees without a contractual basis; or

damages figures that are commercially aggressive rather than legally recoverable.

Quick Answer: Can They Charge Legal Costs or Interest Automatically?

Not always.

Legal costs and interest are usually recoverable only where:

the contract expressly permits recovery;

legislation authorises recovery; or

a court later makes an appropriate costs or interest order.

Many demand letters include claims that are commercially assertive but legally contestable.

The High Court authorities concerning penalties remain particularly important where charges appear disproportionate to any legitimate commercial interest.

In Andrews v Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (2012) 247 CLR 205, the High Court confirmed that equitable relief against penalties is not confined strictly to traditional breach-of-contract situations.

Similarly, Paciocco v Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (2016) 258 CLR 525 examined whether late payment fees were out of proportion to the legitimate interests said to be protected by the contractual provisions.

Those principles can become relevant where a demand includes:

excessive default interest;

disproportionate recovery charges;

inflated contractual penalties; or

commercially punitive fee structures.

I frequently see businesses assume every amount claimed in solicitor correspondence is automatically enforceable.

That assumption is often wrong.

Are There Immediate Procedural Deadlines?

Some deadlines carry significantly greater risk than others.

One of the first issues to identify is whether the document received is:

an ordinary demand letter;

a statutory demand;

a bankruptcy notice; or

formal court proceedings.

The consequences differ substantially.

Under s 459E of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), a statutory demand served on a company creates strict compliance requirements and potentially serious insolvency consequences.

The High Court in Aussie Vic Plant Hire Pty Ltd v Esanda Finance Corporation Ltd [2008] HCA 9 confirmed the strict operation of statutory demand timing requirements.

That distinction matters enormously in practice.

I regularly encounter directors who mistakenly treat statutory demands as ordinary debt collection correspondence, only to later discover:

insolvency presumptions have arisen;

winding up proceedings are imminent; or

procedural deadlines expired before proper advice was obtained.

Other important timing issues may include:

limitation periods;

contractual notice provisions;

guarantee enforcement windows; or

imminent court filing deadlines.

Strategically, identifying the true procedural urgency of the dispute is often more important than responding immediately to the allegations themselves.

When a Letter of Demand May Be Properly Disputed

Receiving a letter of demand does not necessarily mean the recipient should immediately pay the amount claimed.

Many commercial disputes involve genuine disagreement about:

whether money is owed at all;

whether contractual obligations were performed properly;

the value of the work completed;

whether offsets exist; or

whether the claimed amount is legally recoverable.

In practice, one of the most important early strategic questions is whether the dispute is genuinely arguable or whether the recipient is merely hoping to avoid payment without a sustainable legal basis.

That distinction matters commercially and procedurally.

A weak denial often accelerates litigation.

A properly supported dispute may materially strengthen negotiating leverage or later defence positions.

Genuine Contractual Disputes

Many demand letters arise from disputes where the underlying contractual position is genuinely contested.

Common examples include:

defective work allegations;

incomplete performance;

disputed variations;

unclear payment terms;

set-off claims;

delay disputes; or

allegations of misleading conduct during negotiations.

In commercial practice, parties frequently operate informally despite having written agreements.

Projects evolve.

Instructions change verbally.

Scope expands without proper documentation.

Payment arrangements drift away from the original contract.

When disputes later emerge, both sides often assume their own commercial understanding automatically reflects the legal position.

It may not.

Quick Answer: Can You Dispute a Letter of Demand if the Work Was Defective?

Potentially yes.

If the dispute genuinely concerns defective performance, incomplete work, contractual non-compliance, misleading representations, or legitimate set-off claims, the debt may be disputed in whole or in part.

Whether the defence ultimately succeeds will depend heavily on the contract, contemporaneous documents, and surrounding commercial circumstances.

Australian courts interpret commercial agreements objectively and in their commercial context.

The High Court in Electricity Generation Corporation v Woodside Energy Ltd (2014) 251 CLR 640 emphasised that contractual construction depends upon what a reasonable businessperson would understand the agreement to mean in its commercial setting.

Similarly, Mount Bruce Mining Pty Ltd v Wright Prospecting Pty Ltd (2015) 256 CLR 104 reaffirmed the importance of construing contractual terms objectively and by reference to surrounding commercial circumstances known to the parties.

Those principles frequently become decisive where:

payment obligations are unclear;

contractual wording is ambiguous;

parties disagree about variations;

multiple agreements interact; or

informal conduct departed from the written contract.

Australian Consumer Law issues may also arise in some disputes, particularly where allegations involve:

misleading representations;

service quality;

false promises;

unconscionable conduct; or

inaccurate statements made during negotiations.

In practice, parties often underestimate how heavily courts rely upon contemporaneous commercial evidence rather than later explanations created after the dispute begins.

Disputed Invoices and Defective Work Claims

Disputed invoice matters are especially common in:

construction disputes;

consultancy arrangements;

subcontractor claims;

professional services engagements; and

service-quality disputes.

One recurring practical problem is that parties frequently operate for months or years without maintaining proper contractual records.

When payment disputes later emerge, the absence of documentation often becomes one of the most commercially damaging aspects of the case.

Quick Answer: What Evidence Usually Matters Most in Invoice Disputes?

Contemporaneous documents.

In practice, courts and lawyers often focus heavily on:

signed contracts;

variations;

invoices;

payment schedules;

progress claims;

email correspondence;

text messages;

meeting notes; and

evidence showing what work was actually requested and performed.

I regularly see businesses attempt to defend claims based purely on general dissatisfaction with the work without properly documenting:

defects;

complaints;

delays;

rejected work; or

disputed variations.

That often creates significant evidentiary problems later.

Equally, creditors sometimes assume invoices automatically prove entitlement to payment.

They do not.

An invoice is evidence of a claim. It is not automatically proven that the amount is legally recoverable.

Construction disputes illustrate this particularly clearly.

In many building and subcontractor matters:

scope changes occur informally;

additional work is requested verbally;

timelines shift repeatedly; and

payment arrangements become commercially fluid.

When disputes later arise, the contemporaneous communications often become more important than the original contract itself.

When the Demand Appears Inflated or Opportunistic

Another recurring issue is demand letters claiming amounts that appear commercially aggressive or legally inflated.

This may involve:

excessive legal costs;

disproportionate interest charges;

penalty-style default provisions;

unsupported damages calculations; or

recovery fees lacking contractual foundation.

In practice, some demand letters are drafted strategically to maximise commercial pressure rather than reflect carefully calculated legal entitlement.

Quick Answer: Do You Automatically Have to Pay Everything Claimed in the Letter?

No.

The amount claimed may still be disputed even if some liability exists.

The key issue is whether the creditor has a proper contractual, statutory, or legal basis for each component of the demand, including:

interest;

legal costs;

default fees; and

alleged damages.

The High Court authorities concerning penalties remain important where contractual charges appear disproportionate to any legitimate commercial interest.

In Andrews v Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (2012) 247 CLR 205, the High Court confirmed that equitable relief against penalties is not confined strictly to traditional breach-of-contract situations.

Similarly, Paciocco v Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (2016) 258 CLR 525 examined whether late payment fees were out of proportion to the legitimate interests said to be protected by the contractual arrangements.

Those principles may become relevant where a demand relies upon:

excessive default interest;

punitive contractual charges;

disproportionate recovery fees; or

commercially oppressive payment provisions.

In practice, commercially sophisticated responses often focus not only on whether liability exists, but on whether the claimed amount has been calculated properly and is legally sustainable in full.

What Happens if Court Proceedings Are Started?

Once formal proceedings are commenced, the dispute moves beyond commercial correspondence into a procedural court framework governed by the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) (the UCPR).

At that stage, strategic delay becomes significantly more dangerous.

Many recipients underestimate how quickly procedural obligations and enforcement risks escalate once proceedings are formally served.

Commencing Proceedings in Queensland

In most debt and contractual disputes, proceedings are commenced by filing and serving:

a Claim; and

a Statement of Claim.

The Statement of Claim sets out the factual and legal basis of the alleged entitlement, including:

the contract relied upon;

the alleged breach;

the amount claimed; and

the relief sought.

Once proceedings are served properly, formal procedural deadlines apply.

Under r 139 of the UCPR, a notice of intention to defend must have the defendant’s defence attached to it. Rule 166 then addresses denials and non-admissions in pleadings, including the requirement that they be properly explained.

Quick Answer: What Happens if You Receive a Claim and Statement of Claim?

Procedural deadlines begin immediately.

Ignoring formal court documents is significantly more serious than ignoring ordinary demand correspondence because failure to comply with the UCPR may expose the defendant to default judgment and enforcement consequences.

In practice, one of the most common procedural mistakes is assuming the dispute can still be handled informally after proceedings have already commenced.

Once litigation begins:

procedural compliance matters;

deadlines become critical;

costs escalate rapidly; and

strategic flexibility often narrows significantly.

Default Judgment Risks

If a defendant fails to respond properly after being served, the plaintiff may seek default judgment under r 283 of the UCPR.

A default judgment can create serious consequences even where the underlying dispute may have been arguable.

Quick Answer: Can You Lose the Case Just by Ignoring Court Documents?

Potentially yes.

If proceedings are properly served and the defendant fails to comply with the required procedural steps, the plaintiff may obtain a default judgment without the dispute ever being fully contested at trial.

That risk is frequently underestimated.

Under r 290 of the UCPR, courts retain discretion to set aside a default judgment in appropriate circumstances.

That discretion commonly involves consideration of:

whether there is an arguable defence;

the explanation for delay;

prejudice to the parties; and

broader interests of justice.

However, in practice, setting aside judgment is often substantially more expensive and strategically damaging than engaging properly earlier in the process.

I regularly encounter defendants who delay action until:

enforcement proceedings commence;

bank accounts are frozen;

credit facilities are affected; or

insolvency pressure escalates.

By that stage, legal costs and commercial damage are often significantly greater than they would have been if the matter had been addressed earlier.

Enforcement and Insolvency Escalation

If judgment is entered, creditors may pursue enforcement mechanisms, including:

enforcement warrants;

garnishee procedures;

bankruptcy proceedings against individuals; or

winding up applications against companies.

For companies, disputes can escalate rapidly where insolvency concerns already exist.

The High Court in Deputy Commissioner of Taxation v Broadbeach Properties Pty Ltd [2008] HCA 41 examined the interaction between statutory demand procedures and insolvency processes under Pt 5.4 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Similarly, Aussie Vic Plant Hire Pty Ltd v Esanda Finance Corporation Ltd [2008] HCA 9 illustrates the strict procedural consequences that can arise once statutory demand deadlines expire.

In practice, enforcement pressure often escalates progressively.

A dispute that begins with ordinary demand correspondence may ultimately progress to:

judgment enforcement;

insolvency proceedings;

director pressure;

guarantee enforcement; or

asset recovery processes.

That escalation is one reason procedural deadlines should never be treated casually once proceedings formally begin.

When You Should Consider Obtaining Legal Advice

Some disputes can be resolved commercially without substantial escalation.

Others carry legal, procedural, or insolvency risks that justify early professional assessment.

In practice, legal advice is often most important where:

liability is genuinely disputed;

substantial sums are involved;

statutory demands have been issued;

insolvency concerns exist;

personal guarantees are involved;

urgent proceedings are threatened; or

the contractual arrangements are complex or poorly documented.

Quick Answer: When Should You Take a Letter of Demand Seriously?

Immediately.

That does not mean the claim is automatically correct, but it does mean the dispute should be assessed carefully before procedural deadlines, enforcement risks, or insolvency pressure escalate further.

I frequently see parties delay obtaining advice because they assume:

the creditor is bluffing;

proceedings will never be filed; or

the dispute can be dealt with later.

Commercially, those assumptions often become expensive.

Early assessment frequently helps parties:

identify genuine legal risks;

preserve evidence;

avoid damaging admissions;

understand procedural obligations; and

evaluate whether settlement, defence, or broader commercial restructuring is necessary.

Key Takeaways

Receiving a letter of demand does not automatically mean the claim is valid or that judgment will follow automatically.

However, ignoring disputes, procedural escalation, or insolvency risks can materially worsen outcomes.

Before responding:

assess whether the claim is genuinely enforceable;

review the contract and supporting evidence carefully;

distinguish ordinary demand letters from statutory demands;

avoid emotional admissions or informal acknowledgments of liability; and

understand whether procedural deadlines or enforcement risks already exist.

In practice, many of the most serious commercial consequences arise not from the original dispute itself, but from poor strategic decisions made after the demand is received.

Ultimately, how to respond to a letter of demand in Queensland will usually depend on the strength of the underlying legal claim, the available evidence, the commercial risks involved, and whether procedural escalation or insolvency consequences may realistically follow.

Frequently Asked Questions

Receiving a letter of demand can be stressful, particularly where litigation, insolvency pressure, or significant financial claims are involved.

Understanding how to respond to a letter of demand properly may help reduce procedural risk, avoid damaging admissions, and improve your overall commercial position before disputes escalate further.