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Article Summary

Early signs of insolvency indicate when a company may be unable to pay its debts as they fall due, which is the legal test under s 95A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), and they mark the point at which directors’ duties and exposure to insolvent trading risk begin.

Under Australian law, directors must prevent a company from incurring debts where there are reasonable grounds to suspect insolvency, making early detection critical. Courts apply a practical cash flow test, supported by recognised indicators such as those identified in ASIC v Plymin, including:

persistent cash flow shortages. unpaid tax liabilities. creditor pressure. dishonoured payments. informal payment arrangements. poor financial records; and an inability to obtain further finance.

These Plymin indicators are assessed holistically to determine whether insolvency exists as a matter of fact and degree.

If directors fail to act, they may face significant consequences, including civil penalties, compensation orders, disqualification, and personal liability for certain tax debts under the Director Penalty Notice regime.

Insolvency is often determined retrospectively, meaning the risk arises before it is obvious, and timely action—potentially including reliance on safe harbour under s 588GA—is essential to mitigate exposure and comply with directors’ duties.

In this article, our commercial litigation lawyers explain the early signs of insolvency in more detail.

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Early Signs of Insolvency: What Directors Must Watch For

Early signs of insolvency are vital to understand! Directors rarely face insolvency as a single, obvious event. It develops through early warning signs such as cash flow pressure, creditor demands and deteriorating financial controls.

Under Australian law, the risk may arise well before liquidation, including when there are reasonable grounds to suspect insolvency and the company continues to incur debts.

Courts assess insolvency as a practical, fact-based question, exposing directors to liability if they fail to act in time.

Understanding these early indicators is critical to recognising when legal duties are engaged and how quickly exposure can arise.

What is Insolvency Under Australian Law

Insolvency under Australian law is not determined by accounting profit or balance sheet strength, but by a practical assessment of whether a company can meet its financial obligations as they fall due.

The legal test focuses on cash flow reality — the availability of funds to pay debts on time — rather than the mere existence of assets.

Understanding this distinction is critical, as a company may appear financially sound on paper while already being legally insolvent.

This section explains how insolvency is defined, how courts apply the test in practice, and why the timing of that assessment is central to directors’ duties.

In this article, our commercial litigation lawyers explain the early signs of insolvency in more detail.

The statutory definition of insolvency

Under Australian law, insolvency is defined in s 95A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

A company is solvent if, and only if, it is able to pay all its debts as and when they become due and payable.

If it cannot do so, it is insolvent.

The table below demonstrates what constitutes insolvency under Australian law.

Concept Cash Flow Test (Legal Standard) Balance Sheet Position Core question Can debts be paid when due? Do assets exceed liabilities? Legal relevance Primary test under s 95A Secondary, evidentiary only Focus Liquidity and timing Net asset position Key risk Inability to access cash Illiquid assets Example Cannot pay suppliers on time Owns valuable but non-liquid assets Outcome May indicate insolvency Does not prevent insolvency



This definition establishes a functional, real-world test, rather than a purely accounting or technical one.

It focuses on liquidity and timing, not simply the existence of assets.

Read more here – When is a Company Insolvent?

The cash flow test vs the balance sheet indicators

Australian courts apply what is commonly described as the cash flow test.

This asks whether the company can meet its debts in the ordinary course of business.

It is not enough that a company holds assets exceeding its liabilities on paper.

Those assets must be capable of being realised in time to meet debts as they fall due.

In Sandell v Porter [1966] HCA 28; (1966) 115 CLR 666 at 671, Barwick CJ stated to explain the practical nature of the test:

It is the debtor’s inability, utilising such cash resources as he has or can command through the use of his assets, to meet his debts as they fall due, which indicates insolvency.

This formulation makes clear that insolvency turns on actual available resources, not theoretical wealth.

Judicial interpretation of insolvency

The statutory definition has been consistently interpreted as requiring a commercial and practical assessment.

Courts examine the company’s financial position as a whole.

This includes:

timing of debts

availability of cash or credit

access to funding

overall financial conduct

In Lewis v Doran [2004] NSWSC 608; (2004) 50 ACSR 175, the Court considered how s 95A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) interacts with earlier authorities, such as Sandell v Porter, and confirmed that the modern test remains grounded in the practical ability to meet debts as they fall due.

Importantly, insolvency is not determined by a single factor.

It is a question of fact and degree, to be assessed on the basis of the company’s actual financial circumstances at the relevant time.

Key takeaway –

For directors, the legal definition of insolvency requires close attention to cash flow reality, not just financial statements.

A company may appear profitable or asset-rich yet still be insolvent if it cannot meet its debts when required.

This distinction underpins the early warning signs explored in the following sections. The table below illustrates the flow of early signs of insolvent trading.

Read more here – 30 Tips to Reduce Bad Business Debts

Why Early Detection Matters for Directors

Early detection of insolvency risk is critical because directors’ legal obligations arise before financial distress becomes obvious or irreversible.

Australian law does not wait for formal insolvency events like liquidation or administration; exposure can arise as soon as there are reasonable grounds to suspect the company may be unable to meet its debts.

This creates a narrow window in which directors must identify warning signs and respond appropriately to avoid personal liability.

This section explains why timing is central, how the duty to prevent insolvent trading operates in practice, and the role of safe harbour in managing emerging financial distress.

Statutory duty to prevent insolvent trading

Section 588G requires a director to prevent a company from incurring a debt where the company is insolvent at that time, or becomes insolvent by incurring that debt, and there are reasonable grounds for suspecting insolvency.

A contravention arises if the director is aware of those grounds, or a reasonable person in a like position would be so aware.

This obligation is engaged at the point of risk, not merely upon confirmation of insolvency.

A director may face significant consequences if the duty is breached.

These include civil penalties, compensation orders requiring payment for losses suffered by creditors, and, in more serious cases involving dishonesty, criminal liability.

The provision operates as a central enforcement mechanism in Australian insolvency law.

It reflects a policy that directors must act to protect creditors once financial distress becomes apparent.

The timing problem

A key difficulty for directors is that insolvency rarely occurs as a single, identifiable event.

It typically develops progressively through deteriorating cash flow, increasing creditor pressure, and declining financial flexibility.

This creates a timing problem.

The legal risk arises before insolvency is obvious, and often before formal steps such as administration or liquidation are contemplated.

In Hall v Poolman & Ors [2007] NSWSC 1330; (2007) 65 ACSR 123, the Court emphasised that the inquiry focuses on the facts known at the relevant time, although insolvency is often assessed retrospectively based on later evidence.

This reinforces that directors must remain attentive to emerging warning signs rather than waiting for certainty.

Safe harbour considerations

Section 588GA of the Corporations Act provides a “safe harbour” from insolvent trading liability in certain circumstances.

The protection may apply where directors begin developing and implementing a course of action reasonably likely to lead to a better outcome than immediate administration or liquidation.

However, safe harbour is not automatic.

It requires active and informed restructuring efforts, supported by appropriate financial information and advice.

Its application is highly fact-specific and continues to develop in practice.

Whether protection is available depends on the steps taken by directors in response to emerging financial distress, rather than the mere existence of a restructuring intention.

Key Early Signs of Insolvency (Core Indicators)

Identifying the early signs of insolvency requires close attention to a company’s financial behaviour over time. Below is a table that illustrates the Plymin indicators that constitute early signs of insolvency.

Indicator What It Looks Like in Practice Why It Matters Cash flow shortages Regularly unable to pay bills on time Direct evidence of inability to meet debts Unpaid tax liabilities Outstanding GST, PAYG, or superannuation Signals broader financial distress and ATO risk Creditor pressure Letters of demand or legal threats Indicates loss of creditor confidence Dishonoured payments Bounced cheques or failed transfers Strong indicator of insolvency Informal payment deals Extended or renegotiated terms Suggests debts not met in ordinary course Poor financial records Late or unreliable reporting Prevents proper solvency assessment Asset sales Selling core assets to fund operations Indicates unsustainable trading Legal action Court proceedings or statutory demands Escalation toward insolvency



Australian courts assess insolvency holistically.

No single indicator is determinative.

Instead, insolvency is inferred from a pattern of conduct and financial stress.

The leading authority, ASIC v Plymin, Elliott & Harrison [2003] VSC 123; (2003) 46 ACSR 126, confirms that a range of commercial indicators may point toward insolvency when viewed together.

Persistent cash flow shortages

One of the clearest warning signs is an ongoing inability to meet debts as they fall due.

This may present as:

delayed payments to suppliers

reliance on overdrafts or emergency funding

continual shortfalls between incoming and outgoing cash

A company that survives only through short-term funding arrangements may already be operating at the edge of insolvency.

Overdue taxes and statutory liabilities

Unpaid statutory obligations are a significant red flag.

These include:

PAYG withholding

GST liabilities

superannuation contributions

The Australian Taxation Office is often one of the first major creditors to take enforcement action.

Persistent non-payment of tax liabilities may indicate broader liquidity problems and can trigger escalation, including Director Penalty Notices.

Increasing creditor pressure

Growing pressure from creditors is another key indicator.

This may include:

repeated letters of demand

threats of legal action

service of statutory demands under s 459E of the Corporations Act

A statutory demand under s 459E is a serious escalation step. If the company fails to comply with it within the statutory period, that failure may give rise to a statutory presumption of insolvency in proceedings, including a winding-up application under s 459P.

Dishonoured payments and bounced cheques

Dishonoured payments are a direct and practical indicator of insolvency.

They demonstrate that the company lacks sufficient funds to meet immediate obligations.

This includes:

bounced cheques

failed electronic payments

rejected direct debits

Such events are often treated by courts as strong evidence of an inability to pay debts as they fall due.

Informal payment arrangements with creditors

Companies in financial distress may attempt to manage cash flow by negotiating informal arrangements with creditors.

Examples include:

extended payment terms

partial payments

agreements to delay enforcement

While not uncommon in commercial practice, these arrangements may indicate that the company cannot meet its obligations in the ordinary course of business.

Deteriorating financial records

A decline in the quality or reliability of financial information is a critical warning sign.

This may involve:

incomplete or outdated accounts

delayed financial reporting

absence of accurate cash flow forecasts

Without reliable financial data, directors cannot properly assess solvency.

This increases both commercial risk and legal exposure.

Asset sales to meet operating expenses

Selling assets to fund day-to-day trading may indicate underlying insolvency.

Particularly concerning are situations where:

core business assets are sold

assets are liquidated urgently

proceeds are used to cover routine expenses

This suggests that the company is no longer financially self-sustaining.

Legal proceedings or enforcement action

Formal legal action is often a late-stage indicator of financial distress.

This may include:

court proceedings for unpaid debts

enforcement of judgments

winding up applications by creditors

At this stage, insolvency risk is typically acute.

However, earlier indicators will usually have been present.

The Plymin indicators

In ASIC v Plymin, Elliott & Harrison [2003] VSC 123; (2003) 46 ACSR 126, the Court identified a non-exhaustive set of indicators commonly associated with insolvency.

These include:

continuing trading losses

liquidity ratios below 1

overdue Commonwealth and State taxes

poor relationship with present financiers

inability to raise further funds

creditors unpaid outside normal trading terms

dishonoured cheques

special arrangements with creditors

payments to creditors of rounded sums not reconcilable to specific invoices

inability to produce timely and accurate financial information

The Court recognised that insolvency is not established by any single factor.

Rather, it emerges from the overall financial position.

In ASIC v Plymin, Elliott & Harrison [2003] VSC 123; (2003) 46 ACSR 126, the Court stated at [374]:

Insolvency is expressed in s 95A as an inability to pay debts as they fall due out of the debtor’s own money … It is the debtor’s inability, utilising such cash resources as he has or can command through the use of his assets, to meet his debts as they fall due which indicates insolvency.

This reflects the central principle that insolvency is a practical, commercial assessment, not a mechanical test.

Key takeaway

Directors should not look for a single decisive event.

The early signs of insolvency typically appear as a combination of financial pressures and operational changes.

Recognising these indicators early is essential to managing risk and complying with statutory duties.

The “Plymin Indicators”: Judicially Recognised Warning Signs

The assessment of insolvency is not confined to a single test or event, but is informed by a range of practical indicators recognised by the courts.

One of the most influential frameworks comes from ASIC v Plymin, where the Court identified a series of recurring warning signs that commonly arise in cases of financial distress.

These indicators provide a structured way to analyse a company’s financial position and to infer whether it is able to meet its debts as they fall due. This section explains those indicators, how they are applied in practice, and why they remain central to insolvency analysis in Australia.

Overview of the Plymin indicators

The leading Australian authority on the practical indicators of insolvency is ASIC v Plymin, Elliott & Harrison [2003] VSC 123; (2003) 46 ACSR 126.

In that case, Mandie J drew together earlier authorities and commercial practice to identify a series of objective indicators commonly associated with insolvency.

These indicators are not statutory.

They are judicially recognised evidentiary factors used to assess whether a company was able to pay its debts as and when they fell due.

The significance of Plymin lies in its structured articulation of warning signs that frequently arise in insolvent trading cases.

It provides a practical framework for courts, liquidators, and regulators when evaluating a company’s financial position.

Key indicators recognised by the Court

The indicators identified in Plymin include a number of recurring financial and operational features.

Among the most significant are:

continuing trading losses

liquidity ratios below 1

overdue creditors and mounting unpaid debts

special arrangements with creditors outside ordinary trading terms

inability to obtain further finance

These indicators reflect different dimensions of financial distress.

Continuing losses point to structural unprofitability.

Liquidity ratios below 1 suggest that current liabilities exceed readily available assets.

Overdue creditors and informal arrangements indicate that debts are not being met in the ordinary course.

An inability to borrow further funds demonstrates that external support is no longer available.

Each of these factors, taken individually, may arise in ordinary commercial circumstances.

However, their persistence or combination may indicate deeper financial instability.

How courts use these indicators

Courts do not treat the Plymin indicators as a checklist.

There is no requirement that all, or even most, of the indicators be present.

Instead, they are used cumulatively to assess the company’s financial position.

As Mandie J recognised, the task is to evaluate insolvency in a practical and commercial way.

The Court stated at [378]:

…whether or not a company is insolvent is a question of fact to be ascertained from a consideration of the company’s financial position taken as a whole…

This approach reinforces that insolvency is inferred from the overall pattern of financial difficulty, rather than any single event or metric.

The indicators operate as evidentiary tools.

They assist the court in drawing inferences about a company’s ability to meet its obligations.

They do not create a prescriptive test.

Key takeaway

The Plymin indicators are best understood as a framework for analysis, not a rule.

They guide the court’s assessment but do not determine the outcome.

For directors, their importance lies in highlighting the types of warning signs that, when combined, may give rise to a reasonable suspicion of insolvency.

Recognising those patterns early is critical to managing both legal and commercial risk.

Common Misconceptions About Insolvency

Misunderstandings about insolvency often delay recognition of financial distress and increase the risk of legal exposure.

Many directors focus on profitability, asset value, or short-term pressures, rather than the legal test centred on the ability to pay debts as they fall due.

These misconceptions can create a false sense of security at precisely the point when decisive action is required.

This section addresses the most common errors in thinking about insolvency and clarifies how the law actually approaches the issue in practice.

Misunderstandings about insolvency can delay recognition of financial distress.

These misconceptions often arise from focusing on accounting position rather than practical cash flow reality.

“We have assets, so we are solvent”

A common assumption is that a company with substantial assets cannot be insolvent.

This is incorrect.

The legal test focuses on whether debts can be paid as they fall due, not whether assets exceed liabilities.

A company may hold valuable assets such as property or equipment, but still be unable to meet immediate obligations if those assets cannot be quickly realised.

This mismatch between asset value and available cash is a frequent feature of insolvency.

“Temporary cash flow issues are harmless”

Short-term cash flow pressure is not uncommon in business.

However, the distinction lies between temporary illiquidity and an ongoing inability to meet debts.

A brief delay in payments, supported by reliable incoming funds, may not indicate insolvency.

By contrast, persistent delays, reliance on ad hoc funding, or repeated inability to meet obligations may point to a deeper financial problem.

The risk is that what begins as temporary pressure becomes sustained financial distress.

“Directors can rely entirely on accountants”

Directors often depend on financial advisers and accountants for information.

However, legal responsibility for solvency remains with the directors themselves.

Delegation does not remove this obligation.

Directors are expected to understand the company’s financial position and to respond appropriately to warning signs.

A failure to do so may expose them to liability, even where professional advisers are involved.

“Insolvency only exists once liquidation begins”

Another misconception is that insolvency only arises once formal proceedings, such as liquidation or administration, are commenced.

This is incorrect.

Insolvency is a factual state that exists independently of any formal appointment.

It may arise well before any external administrator is involved.

Courts frequently determine insolvency retrospectively, based on the company’s financial position at an earlier point in time.

Understanding this timing is critical, as legal consequences often attach before any formal insolvency process begins.

Practical Red Flags in Day-to-Day Operations

Early signs of insolvency often emerge in the company’s daily operations before they are reflected in formal financial statements.

These practical warning signs can be observed internally and externally and may indicate that financial stress is beginning to affect ordinary business functions.

Internal financial warning signs

Breakdowns in internal financial management are a common early indicator.

This may include delayed financial reporting, where monthly or quarterly accounts are not prepared on time or are incomplete.

Timely financial information is essential for assessing solvency.

Delays may suggest that underlying financial issues are not being properly tracked or understood.

Forecasting inaccuracies are another concern.

Cash flow forecasts that consistently prove unreliable, or that require frequent revision, may indicate that the company does not have a clear view of its financial position.

This can mask emerging liquidity problems and delay appropriate responses.

A lack of visibility over short-term cash flow is particularly significant in the context of the insolvency test.

External behavioural warning signs

Changes in how external parties deal with the company can also signal financial distress.

Creditors may begin tightening payment terms, reducing credit limits, or requiring faster payment cycles.

These adjustments often reflect a loss of confidence in the company’s ability to meet its obligations.

Suppliers may move to cash-on-delivery arrangements or refuse to supply goods or services without upfront payment.

Such changes disrupt normal trading patterns and can place further strain on cash flow.

They are often among the earliest external indicators that financial difficulties are becoming apparent to third parties.

Governance breakdown

Operational warning signs are frequently accompanied by governance issues.

A key concern is where the board is not receiving accurate or timely financial information.

Without reliable data, directors cannot properly assess the company’s solvency or discharge their statutory duties.

A lack of documented decision-making is another red flag.

Informal, undocumented, or unsupported board decisions may indicate that financial stress is affecting governance standards.

This can compound risk, particularly where decisions are made without a clear understanding of the company’s financial position.

Together, these operational indicators provide important context for assessing whether early signs of insolvency are emerging.

Failing to Act on Early Signs of Insolvency

Failure to respond to early signs of insolvency can expose directors to significant legal, financial, and reputational consequences.

These consequences often arise before any formal insolvency process begins.

Civil liability exposure

Under s 588M of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), directors may be required to compensate creditors for losses resulting from debts incurred while the company was insolvent.

This liability is compensatory in nature.

It focuses on the loss suffered by creditors, rather than punishment alone.

Where multiple debts are incurred during a period of insolvency, the financial exposure can be substantial.

Early signs of insolvency – regulatory action

Regulatory consequences may also follow.

ASIC has the power to investigate and commence proceedings for breaches of directors’ duties, including insolvent trading.

This may result in civil penalty orders.

Directors may also face disqualification under s 206C, preventing them from managing corporations for a specified period.

In Commonwealth Bank of Australia v Friedrich (1991) 5 ACSR 115, at 126, Tadgell J treated directors as subject to an objective standard of attention to the company’s financial affairs, making clear that passive ignorance will not excuse a failure to discharge directors’ responsibilities.

This underscores that inaction in the face of financial distress will not shield directors from responsibility.

Early signs of insolvency – financial exposure

Directors may also face personal liability for certain unpaid statutory debts.

The Director Penalty Notice regime allows the Australian Taxation Office to pursue directors personally for certain unpaid PAYG withholding, net GST and superannuation guarantee charge liabilities.

This operates independently of insolvent trading provisions.

It reinforces the importance of addressing early signs of financial distress.

Reputational and commercial consequences

Beyond legal liability, there are broader commercial consequences.

Failure to act on warning signs can lead to:

loss of creditor and supplier confidence

damage to business relationships

increased scrutiny from regulators

There may also be long-term impacts on a director’s ability to hold future directorships.

In Hall v Poolman & Ors [2007] NSWSC 1330, the Court highlighted the importance of directors engaging actively with the company’s financial position when distress arises. The Court stated at [431]:

…whether a director has reasonable grounds for suspecting insolvency is to be determined by reference to the facts known to the director at the relevant time and to the knowledge and experience which a person in the director’s position is taken to have…

This reinforces that liability turns on awareness and response, not formal insolvency.

When Do Early Signs of Insolvency Become Legal?

Identifying early warning signs is only part of the challenge; the critical question is when those signs cross the threshold into legal insolvency.

Australian law does not draw a bright line, and the transition is rarely marked by a single event.

Instead, insolvency emerges when a company’s inability to meet its debts becomes ongoing and systemic, assessed in light of its overall financial position.

This section explains how that tipping point is determined, how courts assess it (often retrospectively), and why that timing is central to directors’ exposure.

The tipping point – early signs of insolvency

Early signs of insolvency become legal insolvency when the company is no longer able to pay its debts as and when they fall due on an ongoing basis.

This is not triggered by a single missed payment.

It arises where the inability to meet obligations becomes systemic and continuing.

The transition is often gradual.

Retrospective assessment by courts

Courts commonly determine insolvency retrospectively.

They examine the company’s financial position at a past point in time, based on available evidence.

This means that conduct which appeared manageable at the time may later be characterised as occurring during insolvency.

In Hall v Poolman & Ors [2007] NSWSC 1330, the Court made clear that the relevant assessment focuses on what a reasonable director would have understood at the time, rather than with hindsight.

This creates inherent uncertainty for directors operating in periods of financial distress.

Evidentiary challenges re. early signs of insolvency

Determining the precise point of insolvency is often difficult.

Courts rely heavily on:

financial records

cash flow data

creditor payment history

overall business conduct

Where records are incomplete or unreliable, courts may draw inferences from surrounding circumstances.

This reinforces the importance of accurate financial reporting and governance.

Ultimately, insolvency is a fact-specific inquiry.

It depends on the totality of the company’s financial position, rather than any single indicator or event.

Jurisdictional and Unsettled Issues

The operation of insolvency law in Australia continues to evolve, particularly in areas involving director decision-making during financial distress.

One area of ongoing development is the application of the safe harbour provisions in s 588GA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

While the provision is intended to encourage restructuring, its practical boundaries are still being shaped by judicial interpretation and regulatory practice.

The interaction between restructuring efforts and insolvent trading liability is not always clear.

Questions may arise as to when a course of action is sufficiently developed, or reasonably likely to lead to a better outcome, to attract safe harbour protection.

These issues are highly fact-dependent and may turn on the quality of financial information available and the steps taken by directors.

There is also variability in how courts assess and weigh indicators of insolvency.

Although authorities such as ASIC v Plymin, Elliott & Harrison [2003] VSC 123; (2003) 46 ACSR 126 provide guidance, the significance of particular indicators will differ depending on the circumstances of each case.

As a result, outcomes in insolvency-related proceedings depend heavily on the specific financial and commercial context, and the conduct of directors over time.

Conclusion – Early Signs of Insolvency

Early signs of insolvency rarely appear as a single decisive event.

They emerge through a pattern of financial pressure, operational strain, and changing behaviour both within the company and in its dealings with creditors.

Australian law adopts a practical approach, focusing on whether a company can meet its debts as they fall due, taking into account its overall financial position.

For directors, the key risk lies in timing.

Legal exposure may arise well before insolvency is formally recognised, and often before external intervention occurs.

The duty to prevent insolvent trading requires ongoing attention to the company’s financial position and responsiveness to emerging warning signs.

Authorities such as ASIC v Plymin, Elliott & Harrison [2003] VSC 123; (2003) 46 ACSR 126 and Hall v Poolman & Ors [2007] NSWSC 1330 reinforce that insolvency is assessed holistically, and that directors are expected to engage actively with financial risk as it develops.

Recognising early indicators is therefore central to understanding when legal obligations may be engaged.

Ultimately, insolvency is a question of fact and degree.

It depends on the totality of the company’s financial circumstances, rather than any single indicator.

Maintaining visibility over those circumstances is critical to navigating periods of financial distress within the framework of Australian law.

Frequently Asked Questions – Early Signs of Insolvency

This section addresses common questions that arise in practice when dealing with insolvency risk and directors’ duties.

It provides clear, concise answers to key issues such as identifying warning signs, understanding when insolvency arises, and the consequences of failing to act.

While the principles are grounded in Australian law, each situation will depend on its specific facts.

These answers are intended as a practical guide to assist directors and stakeholders in navigating early-stage financial distress.

What are the early signs of insolvency in a company?

Early signs include ongoing cash flow shortages, unpaid taxes, creditor pressure, dishonoured payments, and reliance on informal payment arrangements. Other indicators include poor financial records and difficulty obtaining finance. Insolvency is assessed holistically, so a pattern of these issues is more significant than any single factor.

When is a company considered insolvent in Australia?

A company is insolvent when it cannot pay its debts as and when they fall due. This is a cash flow test under s 95A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Courts assess this based on the company’s overall financial position, not just its balance sheet.

What is insolvent trading and when does it occur?

Insolvent trading, in the usual sense, refers to a company incurring a debt when it is insolvent or becomes insolvent by incurring that debt, in circumstances where there are reasonable grounds for suspecting insolvency and the director knew, or a reasonable director in that position would have known, of those grounds. Under s 588G, directors must prevent this from happening. Liability can arise before insolvency is formally recognised, based on the company’s financial position at the time the debt is incurred.

Can a company be insolvent even if it has valuable assets?

Yes. Insolvency depends on the ability to pay debts on time, not total asset value. A company may own significant assets but still be insolvent if those assets cannot be quickly converted into cash to meet immediate obligations.

What is a statutory demand and why is it important?

A statutory demand under s 459E of the Corporations Act is a formal demand for payment of a debt. If the company fails to comply with it within the statutory period, that failure may support a statutory presumption of insolvency in later proceedings, including a winding-up application.

Are unpaid tax debts a sign of insolvency?

Yes. Unpaid PAYG withholding, GST, or superannuation are strong indicators of financial distress. Persistent tax debt may signal broader liquidity problems and can trigger enforcement action, including Director Penalty Notices.

What are the “Plymin indicators” of insolvency?

The Plymin indicators are a set of judicially recognised signs of insolvency, including continuing losses, overdue debts, liquidity issues, and inability to obtain finance. Courts use them collectively to assess whether a company was insolvent at a particular time.

What is safe harbour protection for directors?

Safe harbour under s 588GA may protect directors from insolvent trading liability if they are developing and implementing a restructuring plan likely to produce a better outcome than liquidation. It requires active steps and is not automatic.

Can directors be personally liable for company debts?

Directors may be personally liable in certain circumstances, including insolvent trading claims and unpaid tax liabilities under Director Penalty Notice regimes. Liability depends on the facts and the director’s conduct.

How do courts determine when insolvency began?

Courts assess insolvency retrospectively using financial records, cash flow data, and creditor conduct. The determination is fact-specific and based on the company’s overall financial position at the relevant time, rather than a single event.

Originally published April 23, 2026.