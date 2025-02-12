"It was unconscionable for the casino to exploit my gambling addiction." Which case won?

While gambling at the casino, I was suffering from a special disadvantage, making me vulnerable to exploitation. The casino knew of this special disadvantage and exploited it. This is unconscionable conduct, for which I should be compensated.

As my medical expert has testified, I am a diagnosed pathological gambler. Once at the gambling table, my pathological urge to gamble adversely affects my ability to make rational decisions in my own interests about the amount and frequency of my wagers. For me, it is virtually impossible to resist the urge to gamble.

The casino knew about my special disadvantage. For example, it knew about the fraud charges, and even referred me to the program I attended for my gambling problem. It also knew about my self-exclusion order from its establishment, and it was the one which initiated the WoL to prevent me from entering its premises. It also knew that as late as 2004 I had gambled and lost millions of dollars in Las Vegas.

The casino was sufficiently concerned about my problem gambling that before it would revoke the WoL, it required me to undergo a psychological assessment clearing me of any gambling problems. Although I did see a psychologist, she just accepted me at my word when I said I was in control of my gambling addiction. However, as her report states, she didn't do "an assessment of [my] suitability for re-admission" to the casino. The casino re-admitted me anyway.

Knowing of my special disadvantage, the casino exploited it for profit by allowing me to gamble away large sums of money. All up, between June 2005 and August 2006, my gambling at the casino generated a turnover of $1.479 billion and I lost $20.5 million to that establishment.

Even accepting that the gambler is a pathological gambler, this did not place him in a situation of special disadvantage, much less a disadvantage which we sought knowingly to exploit.

The gambler's abnormally strong urge to gamble was not a compulsion which deprived him of the ability to make a choice about whether to start gambling, or whether to continue gambling. As our medical expert has testified, the pathological gambler, once in the swing of gambling, is not merely functioning as an automaton until the money runs out or the venue closes, or some event stops the "machine". Although it is harder for a person with pathological gambling to decide to refrain from, or to stop gambling once started, it is still a choice that the pathological gambler is capable of making.

In fact, there are several telling instances in the evidence where the gambler was perfectly capable of resisting the urge to lay just one more bet.

Even if the gambler did suffer from a special disadvantage, we didn't knowingly exploit that disadvantage. In fact, when we revoked the gambler's self-exclusion order, it was based on his psychologist's report that he no longer had a gambling problem.

Although we replaced the self-exclusion order with the WoL, the WoL had nothing to do with concerns over the gambler's gambling habits. Our decision was based on the armed robbery charges which were pending against him.

When deciding whether to revoke the WoL, the central question for us was not whether the gambler had a gambling problem, but whether there remained any of the behavioural problems that led to the WoL.

Although we required the gambler to provide a psychologist's report before we would revoke the WoL, this was simply to protect the casino from any allegation that we had breached our duty of care by allowing the gambler to gamble with us.

In any event, when we invited the gambler back to our casino, he presented to us as a successful businessman who was able to afford to indulge in the high stakes gambling in which he chose to engage. We accepted him as he sought to present himself. As he told the psychologist in the report accompanying the application to revoke the WoL, he was someone who had "conquered his past demons" and who had a "relapse plan" that he "would not hesitate to implement".

Not once in the 27 visits prior to his last visit with us did the gambler ever suggest that he was other than financially capable of maintaining his high roller status, and keen to do so.