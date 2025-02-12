ARTICLE
12 February 2025

"It was unconscionable for the casino to exploit my gambling addiction." Which case won?

S
Stacks Law Firm

Contributor

Stacks Law Firm is a leading Australian legal service provider with more than 250 people operating locally in many Australian communities.
Gambler develops gambling addiction.
Anneka Frayne
The Facts

Gambler develops gambling addiction

In July 1994, at the age of 27, a gambler commenced gambling at a casino in Melbourne.

Over the course of 1994 he lost $110,000 of his father's money at the casino.

He was also charged with defrauding a finance company of approximately $286,000, an offence which he sought to mitigate by asserting that it was committed to support a gambling addiction.

The gambler was referred to a program for problem gamblers, as well as to a clinical psychologist specialising in gambling-related diseases.

He was diagnosed as a "classic pathological gambler".

Gambler excluded from casino

While the criminal proceedings were pending, the gambler applied for and was granted a self-exclusion order by the casino.

The gambler was then sentenced to four months in jail.

After serving his prison sentence, the gambler applied to the casino to revoke the self-exclusion order.

His application was accompanied by a psychologist's report, stating that the gambler's treatment had been "very successful" and that he "no longer [felt] the pathological compulsion to gamble which had plagued him in earlier times".

The casino granted the gambler's application and revoked the self-exclusion order.

However, it replaced the self-exclusion order with a withdrawal of licence (WoL), meaning that the gambler was still not allowed to enter or remain on the casino's premises.

The WoL was related to the fact that the gambler had been charged with armed robbery and at the time the matter was before the courts.

The gambler tried repeatedly, but unsuccessfully, to have the WoL revoked.

Casino welcomes gambler back

In 2000, the gambler moved to the Gold Coast, where he held himself out to the world as a very successful businessman who made a lot of money out of property development and who managed to combine his role in real estate with recreational gambling.

The casino became aware that the gambler was gambling large sums of money at other casinos around the world, and so it initiated contact with him to discuss his return to its premises.

In January 2005, the casino revoked the WoL and welcomed the gambler back.

Gambler suffers large losses and sues casino for unconscionable conduct

Between June 2005 and August 2006, the gambler visited the casino 28 times.

The casino provided him with luxury perks, including private jet travel, gambling rebates and special credit facilities.

The gambler had a string of wins at the casino, but by August 2006 his fortunes had turned.

He commenced legal proceedings in the Victorian Supreme Court, claiming that the casino had engaged in unconscionable conduct.

The Supreme Court dismissed the gambler's claim, and he appealed to the Victorian Court of Appeal.

When that court also dismissed his claim, he appealed to the Hight Court of Australia.

CASE A

The case for the gambler

CASE B

The case for the casino
  • While gambling at the casino, I was suffering from a special disadvantage, making me vulnerable to exploitation. The casino knew of this special disadvantage and exploited it. This is unconscionable conduct, for which I should be compensated.
  • As my medical expert has testified, I am a diagnosed pathological gambler. Once at the gambling table, my pathological urge to gamble adversely affects my ability to make rational decisions in my own interests about the amount and frequency of my wagers. For me, it is virtually impossible to resist the urge to gamble.
  • The casino knew about my special disadvantage. For example, it knew about the fraud charges, and even referred me to the program I attended for my gambling problem. It also knew about my self-exclusion order from its establishment, and it was the one which initiated the WoL to prevent me from entering its premises. It also knew that as late as 2004 I had gambled and lost millions of dollars in Las Vegas.
  • The casino was sufficiently concerned about my problem gambling that before it would revoke the WoL, it required me to undergo a psychological assessment clearing me of any gambling problems. Although I did see a psychologist, she just accepted me at my word when I said I was in control of my gambling addiction. However, as her report states, she didn't do "an assessment of [my] suitability for re-admission" to the casino. The casino re-admitted me anyway.
  • Knowing of my special disadvantage, the casino exploited it for profit by allowing me to gamble away large sums of money. All up, between June 2005 and August 2006, my gambling at the casino generated a turnover of $1.479 billion and I lost $20.5 million to that establishment.
  • Even accepting that the gambler is a pathological gambler, this did not place him in a situation of special disadvantage, much less a disadvantage which we sought knowingly to exploit.
  • The gambler's abnormally strong urge to gamble was not a compulsion which deprived him of the ability to make a choice about whether to start gambling, or whether to continue gambling. As our medical expert has testified, the pathological gambler, once in the swing of gambling, is not merely functioning as an automaton until the money runs out or the venue closes, or some event stops the "machine". Although it is harder for a person with pathological gambling to decide to refrain from, or to stop gambling once started, it is still a choice that the pathological gambler is capable of making.
  • In fact, there are several telling instances in the evidence where the gambler was perfectly capable of resisting the urge to lay just one more bet.
  • Even if the gambler did suffer from a special disadvantage, we didn't knowingly exploit that disadvantage. In fact, when we revoked the gambler's self-exclusion order, it was based on his psychologist's report that he no longer had a gambling problem.
  • Although we replaced the self-exclusion order with the WoL, the WoL had nothing to do with concerns over the gambler's gambling habits. Our decision was based on the armed robbery charges which were pending against him.
  • When deciding whether to revoke the WoL, the central question for us was not whether the gambler had a gambling problem, but whether there remained any of the behavioural problems that led to the WoL.
  • Although we required the gambler to provide a psychologist's report before we would revoke the WoL, this was simply to protect the casino from any allegation that we had breached our duty of care by allowing the gambler to gamble with us.
  • In any event, when we invited the gambler back to our casino, he presented to us as a successful businessman who was able to afford to indulge in the high stakes gambling in which he chose to engage. We accepted him as he sought to present himself. As he told the psychologist in the report accompanying the application to revoke the WoL, he was someone who had "conquered his past demons" and who had a "relapse plan" that he "would not hesitate to implement".
  • Not once in the 27 visits prior to his last visit with us did the gambler ever suggest that he was other than financially capable of maintaining his high roller status, and keen to do so.

So, which case won?

Cast your judgment below to find out


Anneka Frayne
Business disputes and litigation
Stacks Law Firm

Anneka Frayne
