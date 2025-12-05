Inside Safety Podcast Series - Episode 4, Part 2 - Director's Duties

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
For safety practitioners, senior leaders and directors
keen to keep across the latest in safety law.
Recorded 24 November 2025
In this episode, Steve
Bell, Aaron
Anderson and Olga
Klimczak explore the evolving responsibilities of
directors in managing workplace safety. The discussion covers
critical hazards and controls, the impact of Queensland
legislation, and the three pillars of managing critical risks
effectively – diligence, governance, and reporting and
transparency. Our hosts unpack how directors can maintain
visibility over governance structures while meeting growing
expectations for accountability.
We also examine the role of regulators in workplace
investigations and the challenges posed by the sheer volume and
pace of regulatory change. Tune in to gain practical insights on
strengthening governance frameworks and staying ahead in a rapidly
shifting compliance landscape.
