Inside Safety Podcast Series - Episode 4, Part 2 - Director's Duties

Recorded 24 November 2025

In this episode, Steve Bell, Aaron Anderson and Olga Klimczak explore the evolving responsibilities of directors in managing workplace safety. The discussion covers critical hazards and controls, the impact of Queensland legislation, and the three pillars of managing critical risks effectively – diligence, governance, and reporting and transparency. Our hosts unpack how directors can maintain visibility over governance structures while meeting growing expectations for accountability.

We also examine the role of regulators in workplace investigations and the challenges posed by the sheer volume and pace of regulatory change. Tune in to gain practical insights on strengthening governance frameworks and staying ahead in a rapidly shifting compliance landscape.

