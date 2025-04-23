Police PTSD compensation claims

Police deal with terrible traumatic incidents in the course of their work, which can lead to post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Not only do they investigate violent crimes, where they are often first on the scene of gruesome murders, but many also face personal threats or attacks by angry or deranged members of the public.

Hundreds of NSW police diagnosed with PTSD

Early in 2024 it was revealed in NSW parliament that 1,261 police officers were on long-term sick leave with psychological workers compensation claims. This included 536 officers diagnosed with PTSD (also increasingly referred to as PTSI, or post-traumatic stress injury).

Every year hundreds of police employees are medically discharged with psychological workers compensation claims, and the number grows every year.

In 2019 it was 220 officers, in 2020 – 315 officers, in 2021 – 443 officers, in 2022 – 468 officers and in 2023 – 611 officers. In just the first three months of 2024 there were 103 officers medically discharged with psychological workers compensation claims. (Please see Support for PTSD and psychological injury – NSW Police Force, Parliament of NSW, 18 April 2024.)

Support for police officers suffering from PTSD

Despite the development of new schemes to assist police who acquire an injury at work, including a psychological injury, the stress of police work is overwhelming for some. (Please see Police Post Trauma Support Group Inc (NSW), Police Care Australia.)

Sadly, the system doesn't always work for the benefit of suffering officers.

Court delivers $1.8 million compensation judgement for police officer with PTSD

In 2023 the former leader of a child abuse investigation team was awarded $1.8 million after a NSW District Court judge found NSW Police had missed several opportunities to prevent psychological trauma. (Please see Paul v State of New South Wales [2023] NSWDC 277.)

The senior officer left the force in 2019 after developing chronic PTSD, major depressive disorder and substance abuse disorder. The officer was struggling to cope with cumulative trauma from horrendous cases in his career, as he assisted an increasing number of victims of childhood abuse revealing horrific accounts. The officer asked for help, but received only sporadic counselling.

As the officer explained to the court: "Imagine the worst trauma you've ever had in your life, and then do it for 20 years. I can't really explain how horrible it is."

Seeking compensation for PTSD from police work

I have assisted many police seeking compensation for PTSD resulting from cumulative traumatic incidents at work. The system is complicated and police officers who already need help are forced to fight the compensation system all the way.

It's not just their work as dedicated police officers that they struggle with. Everyone around them also suffers, including families and loved ones, because PTSD manifests as angry outbursts, nightmares, reliance on alcohol and drugs, mood swings and insomnia.

Recent changes to police insurance arrangements, bringing in the Enhanced Police Support Scheme, only add to the complexity and the need for specialist legal advice. (Please see NSW police insurance scheme ends lump sum payments for TPD.)

Any police officer suffering from PTSD should seek legal advice from a lawyer specialising in the field who understands what police officers are going through. Specialist legal advisers can find the best way forward for an officer's – or a former officer's – individual situation and help them through the process of claiming compensation.

