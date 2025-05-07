Council Connect - Issue 16

Welcome to Council Connect, where local government meets sharp legal insights – and now, a slight touch of election fever!

With the federal election shaping so much of the national agenda right now, we understand how the ripple effects might impact councils and communities on the ground. From local government funding shifts to policy pivots and even mounting global tensions, we know this is a time of uncertainty for many of our council clients.

This issue of Council Connect includes the following articles:

Who carries the can when construction goes wrong? The High Court makes a ruling

It's all go for FOGO – new Act creates new demands on councils for managing organic waste

New Privacy Act introduces statutory tort for serious invasion of privacy. Local councils not immune from action.

Invoice fraud - who bears the cost when a scam is successful?

Interfering with rights of access

Industrial action in action





The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.