2024-2025 State-Nominated Migration Allocations: Key highlights

The Australian government has released its state-nominated migration allocations for the 2024-2025 financial year. This year's allocations have seen a significant increase, offering more opportunities for skilled migrants to secure their place in Australia.

Victoria's Allocation

Victoria leads the way with an announcement on 17th July 2024, detailing an allocation of 5,000 state-nominated migration places. This allocation includes:

3,000 places for the 190 visa (Skilled Nominated Visa)

2,000 places for the 491 visa (Skilled Work Regional Visa)

Victoria's substantial allocation aims to attract skilled professionals to support its diverse industries, ensuring long-term economic growth and development. Further details on eligibility requirements are expected to be published soon. For updates, visit Victoria's official announcement page.

Western Australia's Allocation

On 1st July 2024, Western Australia announced its state-nominated migration allocation, totalling 5,000 places. These spots are open for both the 190 and 491 visas. This allocation reflects Western Australia's commitment to bolstering its workforce by attracting skilled migrants essential to expand it's economic sectors. Specific eligibility criteria will be available shortly. More information can be found on the Western Australia announcement page.

Australian Capital Territory's Allocation

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) disclosed its allocation on 16th July 2024, offering a total of 1,800 places. This includes:

1,000 places for the 190 visa

800 places for the 491 visa

The ACT's allocation aims to address local labor market needs and stimulate economic growth. Details on eligibility are pending, and updates will be posted on the ACT's official announcement page.

South Australia's Allocation

South Australia has received an allocation of 3,800 nomination places for 2024-25, which consists of:

Skilled Nominated (subclass 190) visa – 3,000 places

Skilled Work Regional (subclass 491) visa – 800 place

This is an additional 1,500 nomination places compared to the 2023-24 program year.

Overview of the Allocations

The increased state-nominated migration places are as follows:

Victoria : 5,000 places, with a strong focus on the 190 visa to attract permanent residents.

: 5,000 places, with a strong focus on the 190 visa to attract permanent residents. Western Australia : 5,000 places, supporting the state's growing demand for skilled migrants.

: 5,000 places, supporting the state's growing demand for skilled migrants. Australian Capital Territory : 1,800 places, balancing between 190 and 491 visas to meet local labour shortages.

: 1,800 places, balancing between 190 and 491 visas to meet local labour shortages. South Australia: 3,800 places, mostly allocated to the Skilled Nominated (subclass 190) visa.

Future Announcements

Other states, including New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania, South Australia, and the Northern Territory, are expected to announce their allocations soon. These forthcoming announcements will likely increase the total number of migration places, providing even more opportunities for skilled workers to move to Australia.

Conclusion

The doubling of migration places for the 2024-2025 financial year represents a significant opportunity for skilled migrants seeking to establish themselves in Australia. As states finalise their eligibility criteria, potential applicants should stay informed and prepare to take advantage of these expanded opportunities. This development not only benefits migrants but also supports Australia's economic growth and regional development goals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.