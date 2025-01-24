Substantive Visa Australia: Subclass 500 vs. Subclass 190

Ever wonder what a substantive visa is? How do subclass 500 (student visa) and subclass 190 (skilled nominated) visas differ? Here's a treat for you.

A substantive visa is a type of visa that the Australian government grants to individuals who:

wish to visit Australia or

stay in the country for a specific purpose.

This can be for work, study, or family-related reasons. It is different from a bridging visa. A bridging visa is a temporary visa that allows a person to stay in Australia while they wait for the Department process their substantive visa application.

All temporary visas, permanent visas, skilled visas and student visas are substantive visas. Moreover, in simple terms, any visa apart from a bridging visa, enforcement visa or criminal just visa is a substantive visa in Australia.

Essentially, substantial visas are any visas that fall under these categories:

Working visas;

Partner visas;

Protection visa;

Visitor visa; and

Student visas.

Subclass 500 vs. Subclass 190: What's The Difference?

Student Visa: Subclass 500

2024 UPDATE: The international student visa fee increases from AUD 710 to AUD 1600, unless you are exempt.

In Australia, the Subclass 500 visa is the primary type of substantive visa for international students. This visa allows students to stay in Australia:

For the duration of their course,

Work part-time, and

Travel in and out of the country as they please.

To be eligible for a Subclass 500 visa, a registered Australian educational institution must first accept an individual. This individual must undertake a full-time course of study. The individual must also meet certain health and character requirements and provide evidence of financial support.

The application process for a Subclass 500 visa involves several steps. Thus includes:

Submitting an online application,

Providing supporting documents, and

Attending a visa interview, if required.

The Australian government assesses each application on a case-by-case basis, taking into account factors such as the individual's intended course of study, financial situation, and previous immigration history.

If the visa application is successful, the individual will get a Subclass 500 visa and can begin their studies in Australia. However, it is important to note that the visa has certain conditions attached, such as maintaining enrolment in a registered course of study and not working more than the allowable number of hours per week.

Skilled Nominated Visa: Subclass 190

2024 UPDATE: There is an allocation of 5,000 skilled visa nomination places to Victoria for the 2024-25 program. Particularly:

Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190) – 3,000 places

Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491) – 2,000 places

The Skilled Nominated Visa Subclass 190 is a type of visa issued by the Australian government for skilled workers who are nominated by a state or territory government agency. This visa is for individuals who have the necessary qualifications, skills, and experience to help address skill shortages in specific regions of Australia.

To be eligible for a Skilled Nominated Visa Subclass 190, applicants must first submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) through the SkillSelect system and receive an invitation to apply.

They must also have a relevant occupation listed on the skilled occupation list and meet the required points threshold based on factors such as age, language proficiency, work experience, and education.

Once the application is submitted and approved, the Skilled Nominated Visa Subclass 190 allows the visa holder to live and work in Australia permanently. It also enables the visa holder to apply for Australian citizenship, sponsor eligible family members for permanent residency, and travel in and out of Australia as they please.

It is important to note that each state and territory has its own specific requirements for nominating applicants for the Skilled Nominated Visa Subclass 190. This may include having specific skills and qualifications in high-demand industries or occupations within that region.

Bonus Section: What Is Criminal Justice Visa and Enforcement Visa?

A Criminal Justice Visa (CJV) is a temporary visa meant for any party who has witnessed a crime or has been accused of committing a crime while in Australia. This special visa is available so the party can lawfully remain in Australia during the justice process.

An Enforcement Visa is similar to a CJV in that they are meant for parties who need to remain in Australia legally because they await trial on suspicion of a crime committed in Australia.

Read more about enforcement visas here: https://jbsolicitors.com.au/enforcement-visas-migration . Essentially, this allows the Department to issue visas to allow non-citizens to remain in Australia.

Seeking Advice From Immigration Lawyers Sydney

If you are seeking to apply for a substantive visa in Australia, it is important to obtain professional advice. This can help you understand all your options. Australian migration law can be complex. The requirements for each visa subclass may differ.

You must stay aware of all requirements and complete each step thoroughly so as to procure your substantive visa without any delays.

To read more about Australian bridging visas and the various types, such as bridging visa E, visa B, bridging visa D, and bridging visa A, click here. Bridging visas are applicable when your current substantive visa ceases to be valid and until you obtain your next visa. It allows parties to stay in Australia lawfully.

You can make an application for a new bridging visa if you want to change your bridging visa. Bridging Visa A (BVA) and Bridging Visa B (BVB) are common types of bridging visas that visa holders obtain. Substantive visas generally have a visa expiry date.

