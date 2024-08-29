The Rise Of Private Debt In Australia: A Boost For The Future Of Corporate Lending

In the first half of 2024, Australia's private debt market has seen significant developments, including notable private debt deals, the launch of new private debt funds, and the consolidation of several fund managers. These trends highlight the impressive growth and maturation of the private debt sector in Australia.

Over the past decade, private debt has consistently outpaced the broader corporate lending market, reflecting its growing importance and appeal. For Australian companies, this means an expanding array of bank and private debt options, enhancing access to capital. Although navigating these new opportunities can be challenging, the increased choice is a positive sign for borrowers.

Our analysis focuses on three key areas for comparing private debt and bank debt, providing insights to help businesses make informed decisions

Originally published 26 August 2024

