Licensing At Sophie Grace: Review Of Recent Activity

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As we settle into 2026, Sophie Grace has taken some time to review its AFS and Credit Licensing trends in the past few years (2023-2025).
Australian Financial Services Licences
For AFS Licensing, Sophie Grace submitted a total of 74 applications to ASIC (either for new businesses looking to obtain an AFS Licence or for existing AFS holders looking to vary their licence).
The table below shows a summary of Sophie Grace's AFS licensing activity from the past 3 years:
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|Submitted
|Granted*
|Under Assessment*
|Applications
|47
|49
|5
|Variations
|27
|29
|2
Australian Credit Licences
In relation to Credit Licensing, Sophie Grace submitted a total of 49 applications to ASIC (either for new businesses looking to obtain a Credit Licence or for existing Credit Licence holders looking to vary their licence).
The table below shows a summary of Sophie Grace's Credit licensing activity from the past 3 years:
|Submitted
|Granted*
|Under Assessment*
|Applications
|43
|43
|1
|Variations
|6
|3
|1
The year ahead
Sophie Grace is already seeing an uptick in AFS and Credit Licensing application queries and engagements in 2026 and we are not even three months into the year!
Sophie Grace looks forward to working with new businesses seeking to obtain an AFS or Credit Licence as well as existing licence holders throughout 2026.
* These figures can include the granting of applications and variations which were submitted prior to 2023.
Further Reading
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