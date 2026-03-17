Licensing At Sophie Grace: Review Of Recent Activity

For AFS Licensing, Sophie Grace submitted a total of 74 applications to ASIC (either for new businesses looking to obtain an AFS Licence or for existing AFS holders looking to vary their licence).

Sophie Grace is a leading Australian firm specialising in both compliance and legal services to participants within the financial services and credit industries. We have serviced Australian and international clients across the financial sector for over a decade. From obtaining the required licences to operate your business to the provision of ongoing compliance support, many businesses have benefited from Sophie Grace’s extensive knowledge in the financial and credit space. We take pride in our ability to offer tailored solutions to a broad range of businesses whilst keeping business practicalities and obligations to regulators at the forefront of our minds when delivering services and advice. Our consultancy services can equip you with assistance and clarity in your business endeavours.

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As we settle into 2026, Sophie Grace has taken some time to review its AFS and Credit Licensing trends in the past few years (2023-2025).

Australian Financial Services Licences

For AFS Licensing, Sophie Grace submitted a total of 74 applications to ASIC (either for new businesses looking to obtain an AFS Licence or for existing AFS holders looking to vary their licence).

The table below shows a summary of Sophie Grace's AFS licensing activity from the past 3 years:

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Submitted Granted* Under Assessment* Applications 47 49 5 Variations 27 29 2







Australian Credit Licences

In relation to Credit Licensing, Sophie Grace submitted a total of 49 applications to ASIC (either for new businesses looking to obtain a Credit Licence or for existing Credit Licence holders looking to vary their licence).

The table below shows a summary of Sophie Grace's Credit licensing activity from the past 3 years:

Submitted Granted* Under Assessment* Applications 43 43 1 Variations 6 3 1







The year ahead

Sophie Grace is already seeing an uptick in AFS and Credit Licensing application queries and engagements in 2026 and we are not even three months into the year!

Sophie Grace looks forward to working with new businesses seeking to obtain an AFS or Credit Licence as well as existing licence holders throughout 2026.

* These figures can include the granting of applications and variations which were submitted prior to 2023.

Further Reading

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.