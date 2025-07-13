Do Grandparents Have Rights to See Their Grandchildren?

In Australia, grandparents do not have automatic legal rights to see their grandchildren. However, the Family Law Act 1975 recognises the important role grandparents can play in a child's life. The law allows grandparents to apply to the Family Court or Federal Circuit Court for parenting orders, provided the proposed arrangements are in the best interests of the child. At the heart of all family law decisions is the child's wellbeing, and maintaining meaningful relationships with extended family, including grandparents, can be part of that.

Understanding Grandparents' Rights

So, do grandparents have the right to see their grandchildren? The Family Law Act outlines that children have a right to spend time with people who are significant in their lives. This includes grandparents, even though the Act does not explicitly grant grandparents automatic rights. Grandparents can apply to the court to spend time with, communicate with, or have parental responsibility for their grandchildren. These applications are treated seriously by the court, and each matter is considered on a case-by-case basis.

Legal Options for Grandparents

There are two main pathways available for grandparents seeking to spend time with their grandchildren:

Mediation and Family Dispute Resolution (FDR)

Grandparents are usually required to attempt Family Dispute Resolution before applying to the court. This involves a neutral third party (mediator) helping families reach agreements outside of court. If FDR is unsuccessful, a certificate (known as a Section 60I certificate) will be issued, allowing the grandparent to proceed with a court application.

Parenting Orders through the Court

If mediation is not successful or not appropriate due to safety concerns or family violence, grandparents can apply for parenting orders. These orders may include arrangements for the child to spend time with or live with their grandparent, or give the grandparent decision-making responsibilities in certain aspects of the child's life.

What the Court Considers

When deciding whether a grandparent should be granted time with a child, the court considers a range of factors to determine what is in the best interests of the child. These include:

The existing relationship between the child and the grandparent

The potential benefit of maintaining that relationship

The wishes of the child (depending on age and maturity)

Any history of family violence or abuse

The capacity of the grandparent to provide for the child's emotional and physical needs

The court's guiding principle is always the safety, welfare, and developmental needs of the child.

When Grandparents Can Apply

Grandparents may consider seeking legal rights when:

They have been the child's primary carer for a period

The child's parents are separating or have an ongoing conflict

They have been suddenly excluded from the child's life

The parents are unable to provide adequate care (due to illness, addiction, or incarceration)

Each situation is unique, and it's important for grandparents to get specific advice about the most appropriate approach for their circumstances.

Common Challenges Grandparents Face

Although the law supports applications from grandparents, navigating the legal system can still be complex. Emotional tensions within families, resistance from parents, and financial pressures can all make the process more difficult. In some cases, applying for contact may further strain already fragile family relationships.

Engaging experienced family law solicitors in Sydney can help grandparents understand their rights and explore the best strategy to move forward. A solicitor can advise on whether mediation or court is appropriate, how to prepare a strong application, and what to expect during the process.

Support for Grandparents

Grandparents who are concerned about access to their grandchildren can also find assistance through local Family Relationship Centres, community legal centres, and support organisations. These services can provide guidance, counselling, and connections to other helpful resources.

When Should You Seek Legal Help?

If you're unsure of your rights or if your relationship with your grandchild is being restricted, it's best to speak with a separation lawyer in Sydney as early as possible. Legal advice can help clarify your position, assess the likelihood of success, and avoid unnecessary conflict.

For more detailed information about child custody, visitation rights, and related issues, explore our family law FAQs.

Key Considerations for Grandparents

Children have the right to maintain relationships with grandparents if it supports their best interests

Grandparents must usually attempt mediation before court proceedings

Parenting orders can be made in favour of grandparents if appropriate

Legal advice helps ensure your actions are effective and in line with current laws

Preserve Your Bond With Confidence

Relationships between grandparents and grandchildren are often deeply valued and emotionally important. If you're facing obstacles in maintaining that connection, you don't have to navigate it alone. Do grandparents have legal rights to see their grandchildren? The answer is often yes – with the right support and legal advice, you can take meaningful steps toward staying involved in their lives.

Watkins Tapsell's experienced family law team is here to help you understand your rights, explore your options, and take action to preserve your bond.

