Australia's stroll down the aisle keeps getting later. The average age to get married has been inching upward for decades, mirroring seismic shifts in careers, house prices and lifestyle goals.

Right now, the Australian Bureau of Statistics puts firsttime grooms at a median 31.6 years and brides at 29.3.

Each year the average age to get married australia ticks a little higher, and those figures do more than mark birthdays—they reveal how modern couples spend extra years studying, saving and roadtesting their relationship before swapping rings.

That deliberate pause is reshaping how Aussie partnerships spark, grow and, ultimately, endure.

Understanding marriage age trends isn't just a matter of curiosity or academic interest; it has real implications for relationship longevity, emotional readiness, legal preparedness, and financial planning.

For many Australians, knowing when to marry can make a difference in how well the relationship adapts to challenges and transitions.

At Unified Lawyers, our family law team has guided hundreds of clients through marriage, prenuptial agreements, and relationship breakdowns.

We know that age can significantly influence the success of a marriage and the legal considerations that follow. This article unpacks why the age you marry matters, with data-backed insights, legal perspectives, and practical guidance for Australians.

Marriage Trends by Age

The majority of Australians marry in their late 20s to mid-30s. For many couples, this timing aligns with the average age to get married australia that national statisticians track.

ABS data from recent years shows that :

The most common age bracket for marriage is 25 to 34 years.

New South Wales and Victoria have slightly higher median marriage ages compared to other states.

Urban areas tend to see later marriages than rural communities, where traditional values and earlier family formation remain more prevalent.

Marriage trends vary significantly across cultural groups and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Australians from South Asian, Middle Eastern, and some Southeast Asian communities tend to marry at a younger age than those from Anglo or European backgrounds, where extended education and de facto relationships are more common.

Globally, Australia's trends mirror those in other developed nations.

The average age to get married in the United States is 30.4 for men and 28.6 for women, while in the United Kingdom it's 32.5 and 30.8 respectively.

This alignment reflects shared shifts in societal values, economic priorities, and relationship models.

Factors Influencing Marriage Age

Several key factors influence when Australians choose to marry :

Education and career progression : Many people are pursuing tertiary education and establishing careers before considering marriage. This results in delayed partnership decisions.

Housing and financial pressures : High living costs, particularly in major cities like Sydney and Melbourne, push many couples to delay weddings until they can afford stable housing or clear debts.

Cultural and familial influence : In some cultures and communities, early marriage is encouraged, often tied to religious or social expectations. Others place a higher value on individual autonomy and life experience before commitment.

Legal minimums : In Australia, individuals must be at least 18 years old to marry without court permission. Those aged 16 or 17 may marry with court approval under special circumstances, though this is rare and closely scrutinised.

Relationship psychologist Dr Julia Stevens sums it up :

"Couples who wait a little longer to say 'I do' usually arrive with sharper selfawareness and sturdier emotional intelligence—and that maturity often gives their marriage real staying power."

Average Age by Gender

Data consistently shows a gender gap in the age at first marriage, with men typically marrying around two years later than women.

The most recent figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics illustrate this trend :

Year Men (Median Age) Women (Median Age) 2020 31.5 29.2 2022 31.6 29.3 2024 31.7 29.5

This consistent two-year gap is not incidental; it reflects a combination of biological, social, psychological, and economic factors.

For men, marriage is often timed to coincide with achieving certain personal or professional goals, such as career establishment, financial independence, or home ownership.

These milestones are commonly perceived as prerequisites for settling down, especially in traditional or conservative social circles.

Women, on the other hand, may place higher importance on biological timelines, including considerations around fertility and family planning.

This perspective can contribute to women marrying at a younger age, particularly if they wish to start a family sooner.

In some cases, societal expectations and cultural narratives also reinforce the idea that women should marry before reaching their early 30s, further influencing the age gap.

Psychological development may also play a role. Numerous studies have shown that, on average, women tend to reach emotional and cognitive maturity earlier than men.

This could partially explain why many women seek partners who are slightly older and more settled. As a result, the median marriage age for women remains lower across most demographics.

Additionally, relationship dynamics can be influenced by each partner's life stage.

For example,

A man in his early 30s may feel more confident in his career and personal identity, making him more prepared for the responsibilities of marriage.

Conversely, a woman in her late 20s may already feel ready to commit, having reached a similar emotional milestone earlier in life.

It's important to note that while these trends reflect general patterns, they are not prescriptive. Many couples thrive outside these norms, with younger or same-aged partners successfully navigating long-term relationships.

What matters most is compatibility, mutual goals, and emotional maturity—regardless of the numerical age difference.

Spotting that twoyear gap between brides and grooms is more than a trivia nugget—it's a realitycheck. The statistic gives wouldbe newlyweds a benchmark, but it shouldn't hold the stopwatch on your relationship.

Use the data to open honest conversations about fertility windows, career goals and mortgage dreams, then set a timetable that fits you.

Emotional steadiness, financial security and a shared vision trump any national average, so focus on those three markers and you'll be miles ahead of the curve.

Historical Changes in Marriage Age Over Time

Marriage age in Australia has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past five decades.

This shift reflects changing social norms, economic pressures, and evolving relationship patterns that have redefined the traditional path to marriage.

1970's :

The median marriage age was approximately 23 for men and 21 for women. During this era, early marriage was the cultural norm, heavily influenced by expectations around starting a family soon after leaving school or entering the workforce. Women were more likely to take on domestic roles, while men assumed the role of primary breadwinners. Marriage was often viewed as a rite of passage into adulthood, and cohabitation outside of marriage was rare and socially stigmatised.

1990's:

By the 1990s, the median age had risen to 27.2 for men and 25.3 for women. This change was largely driven by increased access to higher education and a shift toward dual-income households. More women entered the workforce, and both partners began prioritising career development before settling down. Social attitudes toward cohabitation had also started to shift, with de facto relationships becoming more common and widely accepted.

2020's:

In the present decade, the median age for marriage is approximately 31.6 for men and 29.3 for women. Several factors contribute to this continued delay, including the high cost of living, particularly in urban centres, the pursuit of postgraduate education, and a cultural emphasis on personal development before commitment. Many couples now choose to live together for extended periods before marrying, or forego formal marriage altogether in favour of long-term de facto relationships.

In tandem with rising marriage ages, Australia's overall marriage rate has declined. According to the ABS, fewer couples are choosing formal marriage, and instead opt for cohabitation with legal recognition as de facto partners under family law.

This legal shift provides many of the same protections as marriage, particularly regarding property settlements, spousal maintenance, and parental rights.

These historical changes also underscore a broader shift in relationship priorities. Where once marriage was the immediate next step after courtship, it is now often a considered decision made after financial stability, personal growth, and life experience.

Understanding this context helps Australians make informed decisions about when and how to enter into long-term commitments that suit their individual goals and values.

Why the Age You Marry Can Impact Your Relationship

The age at which individuals marry can significantly shape the success, longevity, and emotional health of their relationship. Numerous Australian and international studies have found strong correlations between marriage age and relationship stability.

One of the most striking findings is that people who marry before the age of 25 face a considerably higher risk of divorce within the first 10 years.

This is often attributed to a combination of limited life experience, evolving identities, and a lack of established coping mechanisms for navigating conflict. Younger couples may also enter marriage with unrealistic expectations or under external pressure from family or community.

On the other hand, individuals who marry between the ages of 28 and 32 tend to experience the most stable marriages. This age range is often viewed as the "sweet spot" where emotional maturity, financial stability, and long-term compatibility align.

People in this age group are more likely to have a clear sense of self, shared life goals with their partner, and practical experience in managing relationships and responsibilities.

Interestingly, marrying after the age of 35 may also present unique challenges. While older couples bring valuable life experience and often greater financial security into their relationships, they may also have more deeply ingrained habits and expectations.

In some cases, this can lead to difficulty compromising or adapting to a shared lifestyle. Additionally, older individuals may enter marriage with pre-existing assets, children from previous relationships, or complex financial arrangements that require careful legal consideration.

The Australian Institute of Family Studies has reported that relationship breakdowns are more common among couples who marry young, often due to unaligned goals and underdeveloped conflict resolution skills.

They note that compatibility in lifestyle, financial values, and future aspirations becomes more critical as the marriage matures.

From a legal standpoint, age at marriage can influence key aspects of family law.

Younger couples may have fewer assets and simpler financial arrangements, whereas older couples often require detailed planning around property division, superannuation, spousal maintenance, and prenuptial agreements.

Legal planning becomes especially important in second marriages or where one or both partners bring significant wealth or liabilities into the relationship.

Understanding how age affects marital outcomes can empower individuals to make informed, thoughtful decisions. If you're facing a marriage breakdown, divorce lawyers Sydney can help you navigate your legal rights and secure a fair resolution.

Early legal advice ensures that your interests are protected and that you are positioned for a smoother path forward.

Legal and Family Law Considerations

Marriage in Australia is governed by the Marriage Act 1961, which outlines eligibility, consent, and recognition of marriages.

Key points include :

Legal age : 18 and above without exception; 16 or 17 with judicial consent and under strict conditions.

18 and above without exception; 16 or 17 with judicial consent and under strict conditions. Marriage registration : Must be registered under state laws to be legally recognised.

Legal timing matters in more ways than one :

Prenuptial agreements : Often more relevant for older individuals or second marriages, where asset protection is a priority.

Often more relevant for older individuals or second marriages, where asset protection is a priority. Estate planning : Marriage can affect wills and inheritance. A new marriage may invalidate previous wills unless specifically protected.

Marriage can affect wills and inheritance. A new marriage may invalidate previous wills unless specifically protected. Superannuation and spousal rights : Timing of marriage impacts entitlements.

Frequently Asked Question's

1. What is the average age to get married in Australia in 2024?

As of 2024, the average age is approximately 31.7 for men and 29.5 for women, continuing an upward trend in marriage age.



2. Why are people marrying later now?

Factors include the pursuit of education and careers, high living costs, a desire for personal growth, and social acceptance of de facto relationships.



3. Does marrying young increase the risk of divorce?

Yes. Marrying before 25 is associated with higher rates of separation and divorce, largely due to lower emotional maturity and less life experience.



4. Is there an ideal age to get married legally in Australia?

While you can marry legally from 18, research suggests the most stable relationships often form between the ages of 28 and 32.



5. Are there legal risks in marrying very young?

Yes. Younger individuals may lack financial literacy, overlook legal safeguards, or rush into marriage without considering long-term consequences. Early marriages may also face family intervention or court scrutiny if underage.



6. Is age a factor in prenup or estate planning?

Definitely. Older couples, or those entering second marriages, often bring assets or children into the union, making legal planning more complex and necessary.

