Is Australia Now Winning The Hydrogen Race?

The Outback, with its baking sun, is certainly a climate well suited for solar power generation. It now looks as though this will be being put to great benefit within the hydrogen race - presumably using excess power for the production of hydrogen using electrolyser technologies.

In August I reported on Oman's announcement of around a $30B development project to build vast solar farms for hydrogen production - targeting 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, 3.75 million tonnes by 2040 and 8.5 million tonnes by 2050. Australia's recent target matches that 2030 number, but goes even further for the future by targeting as much as 15 million tonnes by 2050, with 5 yearly milestones. It will be utilising a new $8B from the AU government, and potentially a further $50B from private investment, taking the estimated total Australian investment into hydrogen to around $200B!

It seems inevitable that with these kinds of investment, the availability and cost of green hydrogen will improve dramatically.

Australia is already well placed to become a world leader, with the International Energy Agency estimating more than 20 per cent of announced hydrogen projects globally are in Australia, with a pipeline valued at more than $200 billion. hydrogenindustryleaders.com/...

