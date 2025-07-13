Changes to the infrastructure provisions in the Planning Act 2016 effective from 30 June 2025

On 30 June 2025, chapter 4C of the Planning (Social Impact and Community Benefit) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2025 (the Act), containing amendments to various infrastructure charging arrangements in both the Planning Act 2016, and the South-East Queensland Water (Distribution and Retail Restructuring) Act 2009, commenced.

Local governments in particular, need to take stock of the changes made when levying infrastructure charges. Council should additionally note that the prescribed amounts contained in Schedule 16 of the Planning Regulation 2017, were also updated effective 1 July 2025.

The below table highlights the three key changes to the infrastructure provisions, now in effect in the Planning Act 2016, brought about by the commencement of Chapter 4C of the Act:

Comparable changes have simultaneously been made to the South-East Queensland Water (Distribution and Retail Restructuring) Act 2009.

