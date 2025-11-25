UPCOMING WEBINAR: Preventing Wage Underpayment In Your Business

LegalVision, a commercial law firm founded in 2012, combines legal expertise, technology, and operational skills to revolutionize legal services in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Beginning as an online legal documents business, LegalVision transitioned to an incorporated legal practice in 2014, and in 2019 introduced a membership model offering unlimited access to lawyers. Expanding internationally in 2021 and 2022, LegalVision aims to provide cost-effective, quality legal services to businesses globally.

Paying your team correctly is essential, and underpayments can lead to significant penalties and reputational damage in Australia.

With Fair Work enforcement activity on the rise, it is critical to understand employee entitlements and ensure your payroll processes are accurate.

Join us for our free webinar, Preventing Wage Underpayment in Your Business, with LegalVision's James True (Practice Group Leader).

You will learn:

How to determine entitlements under awards, agreements and employment contracts

How to identify signs of underpayment in your business

What to do if you uncover an underpayment

Current enforcement trends and rising Fair Work penalties

Event Details:

When: Wednesday, 10 December, 11 am AEDT

Register here: https://go.legalvision.com.au/preventing-wage-underpayment-in-your-business-mondaq.html

Can't make it? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording!

