UPCOMING WEBINAR: Preventing Wage Underpayment In Your Business

Paying your team correctly is essential, and underpayments can lead to significant penalties and reputational damage in Australia.
With Fair Work enforcement activity on the rise, it is critical to understand employee entitlements and ensure your payroll processes are accurate.
Join us for our free webinar, Preventing Wage Underpayment in Your Business, with LegalVision's James True (Practice Group Leader).
You will learn:
- How to determine entitlements under awards, agreements and employment contracts
- How to identify signs of underpayment in your business
- What to do if you uncover an underpayment
- Current enforcement trends and rising Fair Work penalties
Event Details:
When: Wednesday, 10 December, 11 am AEDT
Register here: https://go.legalvision.com.au/preventing-wage-underpayment-in-your-business-mondaq.html
Can't make it? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording!
