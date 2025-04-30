ARTICLE
30 April 2025

Employment Relations Podcast #43 – Federal Election 2025: What is being proposed for industrial relations reform?

PA
Piper Alderman

Contributor

Link to podcast discussing the impending Federal Election & the various policy announcements for employment law reform.
Australia Employment and HR
Emily Haar and Andrew Stewart
In this special election episode of Employment Law for the Time Poor, Professor Andrew Stewart, Consultant, and Emily Haar, Partner, discuss the various policy announcements from the major (and minor) political parties, stakeholders' wish lists for reform, and other "things to watch out for" ahead of the Federal Election on 3 May 2025.

Following the election result becoming known, Piper Alderman will be hosting a national roadshow of in-person events where Professor Andrew Stewart will provide further insights about what to expect over the next Parliamentary term.

Authors
Photo of Emily Haar
Emily Haar
Photo of Andrew Stewart
Andrew Stewart
