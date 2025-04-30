Employment Relations Podcast #43 – Federal Election 2025: What is being proposed for industrial relations reform?

In this special election episode of Employment Law for the Time Poor, Professor Andrew Stewart, Consultant, and Emily Haar, Partner, discuss the various policy announcements from the major (and minor) political parties, stakeholders' wish lists for reform, and other "things to watch out for" ahead of the Federal Election on 3 May 2025.

Following the election result becoming known, Piper Alderman will be hosting a national roadshow of in-person events where Professor Andrew Stewart will provide further insights about what to expect over the next Parliamentary term.

