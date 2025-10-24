Employment Relations Podcast #45 – Employment Law For The Time Poor… Live!

In this special live-recorded episode of Employment Law for the Time Poor, Professor Andrew Stewart, Consultant, and Emily Haar, Partner, close the national Australian Labour and Employment Relations Association (ALERA) conference on 11 October 2025 with a wide ranging discussion touching on the latest hot-topics in employment and industrial relations.

They delve into the details of the recent FWO v Woolworths and Coles "annualised salaries" decision (more on that here) and the significant implications for record-keeping obligations, consider the biggest "fizzers" and "sleeper issues" in the recent rounds of reform, gaze into the crystal ball as to what may be coming down the legislative pipeline, and even take questions from the floor.

A very sincere thank you to the organising committee from ALERA for the opportunity to take our project on the road to Brisbane and to be able to connect with the profession nationally.

