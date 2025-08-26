ARTICLE
26 August 2025

Inside IR Podcast Series - Episode 29 Gender-based Undervaluation And Its Impact On Modern Award Rates Of Pay (Video)

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Each episode arms human resources, industrial relations and legal professionals with the latest industrial relations thinking.
Australia Employment and HR
Nicholas Ogilvie and Rohan Doyle
Each episode arms human resources, industrial relations and legal professionals with the latest industrial relations thinking.

Join industrial relations partners Nick Ogilvie and Rohan Doyle on our latest episode of Inside IR where they unpack the latest developments in the Fair Work Commission's assessment of gender undervaluation of wages, and explore the impact this is having on minimum award rates of pay.

Over the last few years, the Commission has embarked on a comprehensive process to ensure that minimum rates of pay in modern awards reflect employees' work value and ensure equal remuneration for equivalent work performed by men and women. These cases are already delivering substantial increases in modern award rates of pay and arise in the context of the Commission's new obligation to consider gender-based undervaluation when varying award rates following the introduction of the Secure Jobs, Better Pay reforms.

On this episode, Nick and Rohan explore the current cases before the Fair Work Commission and some of the key early decisions, and discuss which industries and occupations are likely to be considered next.

Update: Since filming, the Fair Work Commission has also issued a Statement confirming that the Commission will now determine whether minimum award rates of pay should be increased for professional degree-qualified employees covered by a provisional list of 22 modern awards. The list of awards is contained at Attachment A of the Statement. Interested parties have the opportunity to comment on the provisional list by 22 August 2025. Please get in touch with a member of our team if you would like to understand this process in further detail or are considering making a submission.

Nicholas Ogilvie
Rohan Doyle
