Cross-Border Catch-Up: Understanding Australia's Proposed Non-Compete Ban (Podcast)

In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Lina Fernandez (Boston) and Kate Thompson (New York/Boston) delve into the latest developments in Australia's non-compete legislation. Kate and Lina specifically discuss the proposed ban on non-compete clauses for employees earning below the high-income threshold of $175,000 AUD, its potential impact on job mobility, and how businesses may need to adjust their strategies to protect sensitive information and retain top talent.

