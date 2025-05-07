ARTICLE
7 May 2025

Cross-Border Catch-Up: Understanding Australia's Proposed Non-Compete Ban (Podcast)

Australia Employment and HR
Lina Fernandez and Kaitlin Thompson
In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Lina Fernandez (Boston) and Kate Thompson (New York/Boston) delve into the latest developments in Australia's non-compete legislation. Kate and Lina specifically discuss the proposed ban on non-compete clauses for employees earning below the high-income threshold of $175,000 AUD, its potential impact on job mobility, and how businesses may need to adjust their strategies to protect sensitive information and retain top talent.

Lina Fernandez
Kaitlin Thompson
