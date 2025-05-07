Cross-Border Catch-Up: Understanding Australia's Proposed Non-Compete Ban (Podcast)

Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast
series, Lina Fernandez (Boston) and Kate Thompson (New York/Boston)
delve into the latest developments in Australia's non-compete
legislation. Kate and Lina specifically discuss the proposed ban on
non-compete clauses for employees earning below the high-income
threshold of $175,000 AUD, its potential impact on job mobility,
and how businesses may need to adjust their strategies to protect
sensitive information and retain top talent.
