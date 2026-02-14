Michael Byrnes joined James Willis on 2GB's Money News to discuss the union push for one million Australians to gain WFH rights through proposed award changes.

A major Australian union is pushing for over one million workers to gain adefault right to work from home.

A major Australian union is pushing for over one million workers to gain adefault right to work from home, as the Fair Work Commission considers changes to the Clerks Award. The Australian Services Union argues WFH is essential for managing costs and caring responsibilities, calling for remote work to be approved unless employers have clear business reasons to refuse. The proposal also seeks asix-month notice period before forcing staff back to the office.

Michael Byrnes appeared on Money News with James Willis on 2GB, 3AW, 4BC and 6PR on 11 February 2025 to discuss the proposal to vary awards to include WFH rights

