Christmas Arrangements For Separated Families

As the holiday season approaches, separated families are encouraged to start planning parenting arrangements for Christmas and the school holidays as early as possible. Early preparation can help ensure a smoother, more enjoyable festive period for everyone-especially the children.

2025 Court Application Cutoff



you need formal parenting arrangements in place for the Christmas holidays and agreement cannot be reached, it's important to act quickly.



The Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (FCFCOA) has set the cutoff date for filing applications regarding parenting arrangements for the Christmas period as Friday, 14 November 2025. This deadline, set by Rule 5.03 of the Family Law Rules, is always the second Friday in November.

Filing by this date gives the Court approximately six weeks to hear matters before Christmas Day. While the Court will do its best to list matters for a first hearing, there is no guarantee your application will be finalized before the holidays. If your situation is urgent-such as concerns for a child's safety or a significant event like an overseas trip-be prepared to explain this urgency to the Court.

Encouraging Agreement and Child-Focused Planning



Whenever possible, parents are encouraged to resolve arrangements through direct discussion, negotiation with the help of lawyers, or mediation. In some cases, a report from a family consultant, social worker, or psychologist can help clarify what arrangements are in the child's best interests.

When making plans, consider:

The safety and well-being of the child and caregivers

The child's wishes and views

The child's developmental, emotional, psychological, and cultural needs

Each parent's ability to meet those needs

The importance of the child's relationship with both parents and extended family

Any other factors unique to your family's circumstances

A child-focused approach is essential. Think about what matters most to your child during Christmas and the school holidays. Can family traditions be maintained? Should Christmas Day be shared or alternated each year? Who is available to care for the children during the long school break? Extended family, such as grandparents, may be able to help.

If agreement can't be reached, seek advice from an experienced family law practitioner.

New for 2025: Kids' Corner

Two animated videos explaining what happens when a family goes to court and what a family expert is

Resources for parents on discussing family changes with children

Links to support services such as Headspace and Kids Helpline

Stories and resources about children's feelings and experiences

This year, the Family Court has launched Kids' Corner on its website-a dedicated resource to help children and families navigate the court process. Kids' Corner features:

Kids' Corner also highlights the Children's Charter, which puts children at the centre of all decision-making, prioritises their best interests, and focuses on their safety and well-being.

Practical Tips

Start discussions and planning early-ideally several months before Christmas

Consider mediation or Family Dispute Resolution if needed

Document any agreements in writing, such as a Parenting Plan

Always prioritise your child's best interests

For further support or legal advice, contact the family law team at Mellor Olsson.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.