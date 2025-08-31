Separation and divorce in Port Lincoln: What to expect and where to get help

We understand living in the regions can pose challenges with accessing resources. We are proud to offer the residents of Eyre Peninsula specialised Family Law services in areas of divorce, property settlement and parenting matters.

Personable approach



Navigating a Family Law matter can be an emotionally charged experience. You may want a lawyer who you feel a connection with and who understands your story.

We believe the best connections are made in person. Mellor Olsson are one of the few firms that have permanent Family Law solicitors in Port Lincoln. We are therefore available for in person appointments when needed. This enables us to meet with you face to face and to build a strong and understanding relationship with you throughout your matter.

We are also able to service clients remotely across the Eyre Peninsula and beyond, as we are equipped with user-friendly video conferencing facilities. We also offer telephone appointments if preferred.

When you see a lawyer based locally in Port Lincoln you know that we have inherent knowledge about our community and economic market. We know when the prawn fishermen are out at sea, or which playgrounds are appropriate for handover locations. We use this knowledge to add value to your matter and to aid you in resolving issues with your former spouse.

Concerned with conflicts?

We acknowledge that Port Lincoln can be a close-knit community. You may not want to tell your story due to concerns that it will reach unwanted ears.

As Legal Practitioners, we are bound by professional conduct rules to ensure that any information you provide us is kept confidential. Our solicitors are not allowed to discuss our clients or your matter with anyone outside of our workplace.

This also means that if you see our solicitors down the street or at school drop-off, they will not talk to you about your matter or acknowledge you as a client in order to protect your privacy.

Due to our small community, we are experienced in managing potential conflicts and understand the importance of confidentiality.

Where to start?

Making the first step with your Family Law matter can sometimes be the hardest. We always encourage you to obtain initial advice about the process and your legal rights and entitlements.

To get you underway, we offer discounted first appointments with no obligation to return. This allows you to meet with us, start a connection and receive advice.

Many people are unaware of how the Family Law Act works and how to progress through their situation. We want you to make informed decisions about your future and feel empowered along each step of the way.

Our Port Lincoln office is easily accessible and is located on the corner of Mortlock Terrace and Edinburgh Street. We enjoy having a centralised location and abundant parking for logistical ease.

It's as simple as picking up the phone and booking an appointment with one of our lawyers. We can help you with the rest.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.