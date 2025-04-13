What is a Family Report? A Complete Guide

When parenting arrangements are being worked out during family law proceedings, not only do emotions tend to run high, but so too can your confusion levels. Sometimes, the court may need a clearer understanding of your family's circumstances, so you might be asked to participate in something called a family report.

It's a detailed document that gives the court insight into your family dynamics and helps guide decisions that are truly in your children's best interests.

To help you understand family reports, our family lawyers have put together this complete guide to family reports, including what they are, how they work, and how to prepare for them, so you can feel more confident and informed during this part of the process.

Understanding the purpose of a family report

Essentially, a family report is an independent assessment that helps the Court to understand what's happening in your family and what arrangements might be best for your children moving forward. As you may imagine, a family report can play a very key role in family law proceedings that involve children.

Why is a family report important?

When parents can't agree on how their children should be cared for after separation, the family court may have to help make decisions. To do this, the family court often needs more than just statements and affidavits.

A family report gives the court insight into the relationships between the children and each parent or carer, any concerns around safety or wellbeing, and the children's views (if they're old enough and willing to share them).

Ultimately, the report supports the court in making decisions that prioritise the best interests of the child, which is the guiding principle in all family law matters.

Who prepares the family report?

The report is written by a family report writer, often referred to as a family consultant. This is usually a psychologist or social worker with experience in family law, child development, and family dynamics.

Family consultants are considered independent experts. Their role isn't to take sides or act as a mediator, but to offer an impartial view based on what they observe and learn during the family report process.

What is a family consultant?

A family consultant is specially trained to work with families in conflict. They meet with each parent or carer, the children, and sometimes other important people in the children's lives, such as stepparents or grandparents. They may also observe how family members interact with one another to help them understand the emotional tone and dynamics in each relationship.

When is a family report required?

A family report may be ordered by the court at any stage of the proceedings. In some cases, parents may agree to get one early in the process to help guide negotiations. In others, the court will order one to assist in making decisions for interim hearings or final orders.

Whether the report is privately arranged or court-ordered, it often becomes a key document in helping all parties move forward.

Is a family report confidential?

This is a common question and the short answer is no. The report is not available publicly but it is shared with the court, as well as each party (or their lawyer), and the independent children's lawyer (if one has been appointed). It should not be shared with anyone else.

Also, any information given to the report writer during interviews may be included in the report and made available to the other party. Even things that aren't included in the final report can be raised during cross-examination if the matter proceeds to trial. So, it's important to be open and honest, but also thoughtful about what you share.

What information is included in a family report?

Family reports are often comprehensive and don't just record what people say, rather they also reflect the family consultant's observations, assessments, and professional opinions.

The report typically includes:

Background information about each parent or carer

The current and proposed parenting arrangements

Details about each child's needs, wellbeing, and relationships

Observations from interviews and interaction sessions

Any concerns about children's safety, emotional health, or risk of harm

The children's views (depending on their age)

Recommendations about parenting roles, time spent with each parent, and any support services that may help

These recommendations are not binding, but they often carry significant weight with the court - especially when prepared by an experienced, independent professional.

The family report process

Once a family report is ordered, the report writer will contact the parties to arrange interviews. These usually take place at the consultant's office and often happen on the same day to minimise stress for all involved.

The process generally includes:

Individual interviews with each parent or carer

Interviews or observation sessions with the children

Observation of parent-child interactions to understand the family dynamic

Possible interviews with other key people involved in the children's lives (like grandparents or stepparents)

The report writer may observe how the parents interact during handovers or while the children are present. This can be particularly important in cases where parental conflict, communication issues, or domestic violence orders are in place.

It's worth remembering that no two reports are exactly the same. The process can vary depending on the family's circumstances and the issues the court is being asked to decide.

Preparing for the family report interview

It's completely normal to feel nervous about the family report interview, after all, someone is meeting with you and your children to help shape important decisions about your family's future. But with the right preparation, you can approach the process with more confidence.

Tips for parents

The most important thing you can do is focus on your children's needs. Be ready to explain what kind of arrangements you believe are in their best interests, and why. It also helps to:

Review any affidavits or documents you've submitted to court so you're across the details.

Dress neatly and arrive on time, your presentation does matter.

Be honest and clear in your responses but stay calm and respectful throughout.

Avoid criticising the other parent unless it relates directly to concerns about the children's safety or wellbeing.

If you're taking notes to help jog your memory, that's perfectly fine, just be aware that anything you bring or discuss may be included in the report and shared with the other party.

It's also a good idea to bring water, snacks, and activities to keep the children entertained, as the process can take several hours.

Helping children prepare (without coaching)

This part can be tricky. You want your children to feel at ease, but it's important not to influence what they say or how they behave. The family consultant is trained to pick up on signs of coaching, which can undermine your case, even if your intentions were good.

Instead, keep it simple. You might say something like,

"You're going to meet someone who's helping Mum and Dad work out what's best for you. You don't have to say anything you don't want to, but if you do want to share your thoughts, that's okay too."

There are brochures and videos from the court available to help children understand the process in age-appropriate ways. If you're unsure how to approach it, your family lawyer can guide you through it.

What to expect on the day

While the experience may vary, generally, your day may follow a similar path to the below:

Interviews usually take place at the consultant's office, which will likely be set up with toys or play areas for younger children.

The report writer may want to observe you interacting with your child through play or reading a book together.

If needed, arrangements can be made so you don't have to come face-to-face with the other parent. This is especially important where there's a domestic violence order in place.

You may be at the appointment for most of the day, depending on how many people are involved.

Above all, try to relax and remember: the family report assessment isn't a test. It's an opportunity for the consultant to get a genuine sense of your child's needs and how each parent can support them.

After the report is completed

Once the family report has been finalised, it becomes a significant part of the family law proceedings. But what happens next can vary depending on how the report was arranged and what stage of the process you're in.

Who receives the family report?

Copies of the report are provided to:

The Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia

The independent children's lawyer (if one has been appointed)

Each party (or their respective family lawyers)

As we touched on earlier, no one else is entitled to see the report, and it should not be shared with family, friends, or posted online. Family reports are treated as confidential, and there can be legal consequences for disclosing or publishing their contents without permission.

What if you disagree with the report's findings?

It's not uncommon for one or both parents to feel disappointed or frustrated by the outcome of a family report. The important thing is not to panic or react emotionally. Instead:

Review the report carefully with your lawyer.

Identify any concerns or inconsistencies.

Gather any additional evidence or documents that may support your position.

Consider whether expert reports, witness statements, or additional parenting program involvement could help clarify the situation.

Disagreeing with a family report doesn't mean your case is lost, it just means you may need to provide a clearer picture of your family's circumstances.

Common questions about family reports

Do I have to pay for the family report?

In many cases, the cost of the report is shared between both parties. However, if one person is on a low income or receives legal aid, the court may adjust how the costs are split or in rare cases, cover the cost entirely. If the report is privately arranged, you and the other parent will usually choose and pay for the family consultant yourselves.

Will my child have to speak during the interview?

Not always. The family report writer will decide whether it's appropriate to speak with your child based on their age, maturity, and the circumstances of your matter. Children are never forced to share their views, but they are given a chance if they want to. The focus is always on making sure they feel safe and heard.

Can I bring someone with me for support?

You can usually bring a support person, but they may not be allowed to come into the interview room with you. It's best to check with your lawyer or the report writer beforehand. Keep in mind that how people behave in waiting areas can be observed and included in the report.

How long does it take to receive the family report?

This depends on whether the report was court-ordered or privately funded. Reports prepared by the court can take several weeks, while privately funded reports may be completed sooner. Either way, you'll be advised of the timeframe when the interviews are arranged.

What if I have a domestic violence order or safety concerns?

Let your lawyer or the family consultant know as soon as possible. Special arrangements can be made so that you don't have to see or speak with the other parent during the interview process. Your safety and your child's safety are always a priority.

How Unified Lawyers can help

Going through the family report process can feel overwhelming, especially when your children's wellbeing is at the heart of it all. Whether you're preparing for your first interview, unsure about how to respond to the report, or need help navigating family law proceedings, you don't have to face it alone.

Our experienced family lawyers take the time to understand your family's unique situation and provide clear, practical guidance every step of the way. We can help you prepare for your family report interview, address any concerns you may have about the report writer, and make sure your voice is heard.

If you have questions about parenting arrangements, how the court might interpret a report, or whether you can challenge its findings, we're here to give you the support and confidence you need to move forward.

Find out how we can help you by booking a free, no obligation consultation today. book online using the button below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.