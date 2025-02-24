Relationship Certificate NSW: Legally in Love

Who would have thought that a relationship certificate in NSW is a thing for unmarried couples? Isn't it enough for couples to show and tell their friends and family they're in a relationship with someone? What's the purpose of this certificate?



This certificate essentially provides recognition for de facto couples (unmarried couples) in case legal matters arise. Consequently, this recognition can provide de facto couples access to entitlements, services, and records. Who doesn't want these, right?

Furthermore, service providers may decide to accept relationship registration as evidence of the validity of a relationship in circumstances where it is not required by law.

Let us now dive into the essentials of relationship registration in NSW.

How Can the Relationships Register Act 2010 Help You?

This Act is the primary law that governs relationship certificate and registration matters in NSW. The main object of this Act is to provide legal recognition of couples regardless of their sex.

So, you might ask yourself "Am I eligible for this registration?". Let's look at how Section 5 will answer this:

1. Two adults regardless of gender who are in a committed relationship can apply for a relationship certificate NSW. However, at least one of them must live in NSW.

2. A couple cannot register their relationship if either person is:

Married or in a registered relationship in NSW or elsewhere

In a de facto relationship with someone else

Related to each other

Are you in the clear for the eligibility requirements? Great! Let's move on to the next step. Section 6 of the Act mentions that the Registrar will require applicants for the relationship certificate:

1. A statutory declaration from each person that states their:

Wishes to register the relationship

Relationship status

Residency status in NSW

2. Evidence of the identity and age of each person in the relationship,

3. The fee prescribed by the regulations,

4. Any other documents and information prescribed by the regulations.

You can either register for a relationship certificate in NSW either by online application or in-person or by post-application.

Relationship Certificate Nsw: What's the Next Step?

You have two options:

Online application In-person or by post-application

For the first option, go to the online application portal and completely and thoroughly answer the questions in the online form. For the second option, here's the form that you need to download and print. Complete this form and visit any service centres and submit your application in person, or by post to this address:

Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages, GPO Box 30, Sydney NSW 2001

Attach photocopies of your identification certified by an approved witness. Do not include the originals.

Finally, the Registry will send your registered relationship certificate to you by registered post because they don't allow personal collection at the service centres.

IMPORTANT: Don't laminate your relationship certificate NSW. Why? Government agencies may not accept them since they only prefer their original form.

READ: Application to Register a Relationship

Relationship Certificate NSW: Payment Options

Here are payment options for your relationship certificate:

Credit or debit cards – Mastercard, Visa, American Express, UnionPay or Diners Club (a merchant fee may apply)

PayPal

In person payment methods include EFTPOS, cash, cheque (personal or bank), money order, credit or debit card.

To save you some time, we have a list below of some service centres and mobile services that don't accept cash:

Mobile Service Centres Eastgardens Service Centre Edmondson Park Service Centre Engadine Service Centre Glenmore Park Service Centre Macquarie Fields Driver Testing Centre Merrylands Service Centre North Rocks Service Centre North Sydney Service Centre Roselands Service Centre St Mary's Testing Centre Woy Woy Service Centre.

Here's the list of the fees depending on the type of request you make as of February 2025:

Relationship registration (includes 1 standard certificate) AUD 253 Revocation of relationship (if required) AUD 93 Standard (relationship or revocation) certificate AUD 67 Commemorative package (1 standard and 1 commemorative certificate) AUD 97 Commemorative certificate on its own AUD 44 Relationship ceremony package fee (includes registration, certificate and ceremony) AUD 479

By way of exception, the Registry will not require you to pay for the withdrawal of your relationship certificate NSW application if:

The relationship registration withdrawal was done within the 28-day cooling-off period. The relationship revocation was done within the 90-day cooling-off period.

What's the Cooling Off Period?

After submitting the application, the Registry of Births Deaths & Marriages will give you a 28-day cooling off period. This means that the Registry will give you time to decide whether to push through with your application or cancel it instead. If, after such period, no Notice of withdrawal was lodged, they will issue a registered relationship certificate.

Filing a Notice to Withdraw

As long as the relationship is not registered yet, you can file a Notice to Withdraw. This notice will cancel your application to register the relationship. If you decide to withdraw your application, you can do so by person or by post. However, you cannot simply cancel it without reasonable grounds, but follow these requirements:

Only the partners applying to register their relationship can apply to withdraw.

One or both partners may apply.

Any certificate registration fee will be refunded.

Partner(s) who lodge a notice to withdraw must provide three forms of identification.

Submit the notice to withdraw within 28 days of the original application.

When Can I Get My Relationship Certificate?

Processing times vary depending on the type of application you choose:

Online application – up to 6 weeks

Paper application – up to 7 weeks

Revocation of registered relationship – up to 13 weeks.

So Why Should I Register My Relationship?

This is the question you might have been meaning to ask. Sure, you can just be in a relationship with someone and go on about your life. However, you might miss out on important benefits and services that a relationship certificate NSW provides. Luckily, Australian law paved a way for couples to register their relationship and have access to such benefits and services like married couples.

Let's look at some examples:

Wills legally recognises as your de facto partner as someone who can inherit your property. A de facto spouse has basically the same rights to inherit property as a married spouse. Read our article from Mondaq that discusses about property matters. Looking to apply for partner visas/de facto visas? Then you will need to prove that you're in a domestic relationship with your partner. This is an important requirement when applying for this visa. When you break up and need to request spousal maintenance, you may need a relationship certificate NSW. Read more here.

Speak to a Family Law Expert from JB Solicitors

While it's not mandatory to get a relationship certificate in NSW, its pros almost outweigh the cons. This is not simply a paper that proves your relationship, but you and your partner financially and legally. JB Solicitors' family lawyers can further explain and help you with any legal matters that revolve your relationships.

Moreover, in the event of a dispute regarding the existence of a de facto relationship or its termination, we can lend you a hand during legal processes. Register your relationship and explore your legal options with us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.