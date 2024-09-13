Is there a mass exodus in marriage?

We are committed to providing a quality legal service and the best advice to our clients. We strive for excellence in all that we do. One of our goals is to become our clients’ trusted legal advisors and we appreciate that this respect and trust is earned over time by providing consistently outstanding legal representation. You should expect your matter to be handled professionally and skilfully. Your lawyer should be not only knowledgeable but personable and understanding of your situation. We have a strong internal focus on our clients’ outcomes and maintaining a very high standard of work. As a team we work together to ensure that our clients have the best possible legal representation and customer service.

Navigating Divorce with Expert Insights from PCL Lawyers

Divorce and separation are transformative events that reshape not just the lives of individuals but also the fabric of families. In a recent episode of "Legally Briefed", hosted by PCL Lawyers, Steven Edward a partner at PCL, sheds light on the nuances of family breakdowns and offers expert advice on navigating these turbulent times. Here's a deep dive into the insights shared during the podcast, focusing on common causes of marital breakdowns, the impact of external pressures like COVID-19, and the role of family lawyers in facilitating smoother transitions.

Listen to our podcast on modern marriage as we sit down and discuss marriage and divorce.

Key Insights from the Podcast:

COVID-19 and Marital Breakdowns: The pandemic has undeniably played a role in spiking divorce rates. The isolation, constant proximity, and stress have tested many marriages beyond their limits.

Longevity of Marriages and Common Separation Periods: According to Steven, separations often occur around the 7-12 year mark and again around the 20-25 year mark. These periods typically coincide with significant life transitions, such as children growing older and leaving home.

The Role of the Family Law Act (1975): This legislation marked a significant spike in divorces due to its provision for no-fault divorce, a trend that has somewhat stabilized but still highlights the evolving nature of marital relationships.

The Challenges of Navigating Divorce

It is parent's natural instincts to protect their children and one of the most significant concerns during a separation is the well-being of children. Edwards emphasises the importance of shielding children from conflict and the pitfalls of involving them in parental disputes.

It can be difficult to separate or divorce as it not just emotionally taxing, but the legal system can be difficult to navigate. Court orders, custody arrangements and reaching a suitable asset division requires meticulous attention to detail and a strategic approach.

Steven also discusses the emotional and financial cost of engaging in prolonged legal battles and suggest alternative pathways to reach an agreement. Using the legal system wisely mediation and other dispute resolution methods can lead to a palatable compromise and earlier agreements.

How Family Lawyers Assist in the Divorce Process

Steven discusses some key skills and competencies to look for in a family lawyer. From his experience in family law he has seen what helps and hinders clients cases. Below is an outline of what approach helps to get resolutions in family law matters sooner:

Detailed Orientation and Big-Picture Thinking: A competent family lawyer balances attention to detail with an understanding of the broader implications of divorce.

Reducing Conflict and Promoting Resolution: The goal of a family lawyer should not be to prolong conflict but to facilitate effective resolutions that help clients move forward.

Child-Centric Approaches: Protecting the mental and emotional health of children during a divorce is paramount. Lawyers play a crucial role in crafting agreements that prioritize the best interests of the children involved.

Engaging the right family law team

Navigating a divorce or separation is undoubtedly challenging, but with the right legal advice and guidance, it is possible to manage the process with dignity and resilience. The insights shared by Steven Edwards highlight the complexities of modern marriages and the influence family lawyers can have in mitigating the impact of divorce on all involved.

For anyone facing such challenges, consulting with an experienced family lawyer at PCL Lawyers can provide the necessary support and direction. Remember, it's not just about finding a legal representative—it's about finding someone who can guide you through this time with compassion and competence to the next phase of your life.

