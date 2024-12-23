ARTICLE
23 December 2024

Employment Relations Podcast #41 – Understanding the Employment Law Considerations in Defence Export Controls

Amendments to Defence Trade Controls Act 2012 (Cth) - implications for employment law and anti-discrimination issues.
Australia Employment and HR
Emily Haar and Erin McCarthy
In this episode, we delve into the recent amendments to the Defence Trade Controls Act 2012 (Cth) and explore the implications for employment law and anti-discrimination issues. Emily Haar is joined by Erin McCarthy and Travis Shueard to discuss how these legislative changes impact businesses in the defence industry – which is defined more widely than you may initially think!

The legislative grace period before penalties apply ends on 1 March 2025, such that now is the time for businesses to assess whether these changes will apply to them, and if so, what impact that will have on their workforce planning, both for current and future employees.

For more insights on these changes and the equivalent US legislation see:

