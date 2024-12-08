Is your client acting as a de facto director?

The telltale signs to watch out for.

As a trusted advisor, you can play a critical role in informing your clients about their obligations under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). One area often overlooked is the potential for a client to be deemed a de facto director, even if they have not been formally appointed.

In a file which is currently being handled by our Brisbane office, ASIC (Australian Securities and Investments Commission) has provided funding for Public Examinations to be conducted of the registered director of a company as well as several of their family members who were involved in the operation of the business to determine whether they could be considered de facto directors. While that matter is ongoing, it has highlighted the potential serious legal and financial consequences, particularly in insolvency scenarios, that an individual can face if they assume the duties and responsibilities of a director without holding the title.

What is a de facto director?

A de facto director is someone who acts in the capacity of a director, even though they are not formally appointed. The courts have provided clear guidance on what constitutes acting as a de facto director, emphasising that it is the substance of their actions, not their official title, that determines their status. Key indicators include:

Performing functions exclusive to directors

Taking on roles or decisions that only an officially registered director or board can perform. Autonomous decision-making

Operating independently as a primary decision-maker in the company. Corporate representation

Being held out by the company or perceived by third parties as a director. Directorial participation

Actively participating in or influencing strategic, financial, or operational decisions typically reserved for directors.

Warning signs for advisors

When working with clients, be vigilant for these behaviours, which could signal that they are acting as de facto directors:

Involvement in major decisions

Are they signing contracts, approving budgets, or negotiating significant transactions? Financial oversight

Are they involved in managing cash flow, approving expenditures, or ensuring compliance with financial reporting obligations? Strategic leadership

Do they influence the company's strategic direction, including risk management or regulatory compliance? Engagement with stakeholders

Are they interacting with shareholders or external parties in a manner that suggests authority over company affairs? Operational responsibility

Are they supervising senior management, directing day-to-day operations, or serving as the go-to authority within the company?

Legal consequences under the Corporations Act

If a liquidator identifies someone as a de facto director, they could face the same statutory duties and liabilities as formally appointed directors. These include:

Directors' duties breach (Sections 180-184): Duty of Care and Diligence (s180)

Acting with due care and diligence in managing the company.

Acting in the company's best interest and for proper purposes.

Avoiding misuse of their position for personal gain or detriment to the company.

Preventing misuse of company information. Insolvent trading (Section 588G)

Personal liability for debts incurred if the company trades while insolvent. Uncommercial transactions (Section 588FDA)

Being held liable for transactions deemed unfair or uncommercial before insolvency.

Best practices to protect your clients

As their trusted advisor, you can help your clients mitigate these risks by:

Clarifying roles

Ensure clients understand their formal role within the company and avoid activities that resemble directorial functions.

Advise clients to document decisions and ensure proper delegation to formal directors or managers.

Promote clear corporate governance frameworks to delineate responsibilities.

Encourage proactive measures to prevent insolvent trading, including seeking external advice when needed.

Final thoughts

While helping your clients navigate their business responsibilities, be alert to the signs that they might be crossing into the realm of a de facto director. The consequences of being deemed a director extend far beyond title and can include significant personal liability, especially in insolvency proceedings. Early identification and proactive advice can protect your clients from unintended breaches and liabilities under the Corporations Act.

Although not covered in detail in this article, advisors should also be alert to whether a client is acting as a shadow director. A shadow director is someone who is not validly appointed as a director, but whose instructions or wishes the officially registered directors are accustomed to acting in accordance with, or a person who has influence over the director or board. A shadow director faces the same potential consequences of being deemed a director of a company that a de facto director does.

If you suspect a client is at risk, encourage them to seek legal advice to clarify their position and responsibilities. Your guidance can be a pivotal safeguard against potential legal exposure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.