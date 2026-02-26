Coercive Control And Domestic Violence Law Reforms In Qld

Queensland has introduced wide-ranging domestic violence and coercive control law reforms in stages between 26 May 2025 and 1 January 2026. These changes affect criminal liability, police powers, court processes, evidence, bail, sentencing, and long-term regulatory consequences.

The reforms apply well beyond traditional domestic violence orders. They expand police intervention powers, introduce electronic monitoring, change how evidence is admitted, and create a new standalone coercive control offence carrying a very significant penalty.

Key dates

The reforms do not commence all at once. They are staged.

From 26 May 2025, Queensland introduced the standalone coercive control offence under section 315I of the Criminal Code 1899 (Qld), along with related changes such as affirmative consent reforms and a presumption against bail for repeat domestic violence offenders.

From 1 October 2025, parts of the Domestic and Family Violence Protection Amendment Act 2025 commenced. This included the legal framework for electronic monitoring and safety devices, and changes to sentencing law recognising Police Protection Directions.

From 1 January 2026, the remaining provisions commence, including Police Protection Directions, new offence provisions, recorded evidence reforms, information sharing powers, safeguards, and statutory review obligations.

Why Qld introduced reforms to domestic violence laws?

These changes implement recommendations from the Women's Safety and Justice Taskforce, the Hannah Clarke inquest, and earlier reform work under Not Now, Not Ever.

The stated purpose is to move away from incident-based responses to domestic violence and toward early intervention and risk management, particularly where there are patterns of control, escalation, or prior violence. This represents a structural shift in how police and courts respond to domestic violence risk.

The new coercive control offence in Qld

From 26 May 2025, coercive control is a standalone criminal offence under section 315I of the Criminal Code 1899 (Qld).

Unlike traditional offences, coercive control focuses on a course of conduct, not a single incident. The prosecution must prove a pattern of behaviour intended to control, dominate, or intimidate a current or former intimate partner.

Conduct may include surveillance, isolation, threats, emotional or financial control, or repeated intimidation. Importantly, behaviour does not need to be criminal on its own to form part of the pattern.

The maximum penalty for coercive control is 14 years imprisonment. Courts may consider prior domestic violence behaviour, including uncharged conduct, when assessing whether a pattern exists.

Police Protection Directions (PPDs)

Police Protection Directions are one of the most significant practical changes commencing 1 January 2026.

A PPD allows police to issue an immediate protective direction, lasting up to 12 months, without first applying to a court. Police may issue a PPD where they reasonably believe domestic violence has occurred, immediate protection is required, and a court application is not the most appropriate response at that time. PPDs are intended to fill the gap between doing nothing and commencing court proceedings.

What are the conditions of a Police Protection Direction?

A PPD can include serious restrictions, such as removal from a residence, no-contact or communication prohibitions, and protection for children or other associates.

Cross-directions are expressly prohibited. All PPDs must be approved by a supervising officer and served with written reasons explaining why the direction was issued.

There are also clear exclusions. A PPD cannot be issued where a domestic violence order already exists, interstate orders apply, relevant court proceedings are underway, or the person is a child or already in custody.

Reviewing or challenging a PPD

Both parties have review rights.

A person named in a PPD, or the protected person, may request an internal QPS review within 28 days, or apply to the Magistrates Court for review. Contravening a PPD is itself a criminal offence from 1 January 2026, carrying a maximum penalty of 3 years imprisonment. Early advice from a criminal lawyer Brisbane is critical to:

assess whether the PPD was lawfully issued and whether grounds exist to have it set aside

advise you precisely on what conduct is prohibited so you do not inadvertently breach the direction

determine whether an internal QPS review or a Magistrates Court review is the most appropriate pathway

act quickly within the strict 28-day review timeframe for police reviews

for police reviews advise against further risks, such as exposure to criminal charges

If a PPD is successfully set aside, it is treated as if it was never issued. However, any breach before it is set aside can still result in prosecution. A PPD may have other consequences for you such as immigration and licences. Early advice is important.

Electronic monitoring and safety devices

The electronic monitoring framework begins in stages from 1 October 2025, with full operation from 1 January 2026.

Courts may impose a monitoring device condition when making a domestic violence order against an adult respondent if it is reasonably necessary to protect safety. This power is directed at high-risk cases, usually where there is a prior history of domestic violence or indictable violence.

Monitoring involves an electronic tracking device worn by the respondent. In some cases, the protected person may also be issued a safety device that alerts them if defined proximity zones are breached.

Safeguards around monitoring

Monitoring is not automatic. Courts must consider proportionality, practical feasibility, personal circumstances, duration, and the views of the protected person.

Strict privacy protections apply to monitoring data, and the monitoring regime is subject to a statutory sunset clause unless extended.

Changes to evidence and recorded statements

From 1 January 2026, amendments to the Evidence Act 1977 (Qld) clarify how victim recorded evidence can be admitted in domestic violence proceedings.

A recorded statement may be used as evidence-in-chief if formal requirements are met and the complainant attends court to confirm its truth and be available for cross-examination. Courts retain discretion to exclude or edit recordings to ensure fairness and avoid prejudice.

These changes are designed to reduce retraumatisation while preserving fair trial rights.

Information sharing and regulatory consequences

The reforms significantly expand information sharing between agencies.

Police must maintain a register of Police Protection Directions, including revoked and reviewed directions. Prescribed entities may access monitoring data for safety and enforcement purposes.

Being subject to a PPD can also have consequences beyond criminal proceedings, including impacts on explosives licensing and other regulatory decisions.

Sentencing changes

From 1 October 2025, Police Protection Directions are recognised under the Penalties and Sentences Act 1992 (Qld).

Courts may consider the existence of a PPD, contraventions, and domestic violence history when assessing sentence. This aligns PPDs with domestic violence orders and police protection notices.

What to do if you are affected

If police are involved or domestic violence allegations arise:

Understand and follow strictly any conditions imposed by a PPD - A Police Protection Direction takes effect immediately once issued. The conditions are enforceable even if you disagree with the allegations and intending to lodge a review.

Do not attempt to negotiate or persuade the aggrieved to withdraw the allegations

Seek legal advice from an experienced DV lawyer Brisbane before attending court

