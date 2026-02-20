NSW Fine Check: Your Complete Guide to Checking & Managing Fines in 2026

Are you looking to complete a NSW fine check? Perhaps you've driven past a speed camera and felt that gnawing sensation of uncertainty, or you've received a penalty notice in the mail and need to verify what you owe. Understanding how to check your fines in NSW, what your options are, and when to seek legal advice can save you hundreds of dollars in additional fees and protect you from licence suspension.

This guide explains everything you need to know about checking, managing, and disputing fines in New South Wales.

What Is a NSW Fine Check and Why Does It Matter?

A NSW fine check allows you to verify whether you have outstanding penalty notices from Revenue NSW for traffic offences, parking violations, or other infringements. Regular checking protects you from what we call the "escalation trap," where unpaid fines quickly spiral into enforcement orders, licence suspensions, and additional fees.

In NSW, you can be fined for various offences, including speeding (particularly common with mobile speed cameras), running a red light, parking violations, intoxicated and disorderly behaviour, and school zone violations. Authorities issue fines when you breach certain road regulations or laws. Either the local council, a Transport NSW officer, or a government agency such as Revenue NSW can issue these penalties.

A fine is also known as a penalty notice, infringement notice, on-the-spot fine, ticket, or a CIN (Criminal Infringement Notice). Under Section 20 of the Fines Act 1996 (NSW), a penalty notice specifies the offence committed and states that if you do not wish to have the matter determined by a court, you may pay the specified amount within the time allowed.

Many drivers experience anxiety after passing a speed camera or realising they may have committed a traffic offence. A NSW fine check gives you certainty rather than weeks of worry, and importantly, it allows you to act before a fine escalates into a more serious issue.

How to Check Your Fines in NSW

To check for outstanding fines in NSW, you have three primary methods available. Each method serves slightly different purposes, and understanding which to use can save you time and frustration.

Method 1: MyServiceNSW Account (Recommended)

The most convenient way to check your fines is using your MyServiceNSW Account online or via the Service NSW app. You can view, pay, or query fines with your details pre-filled, making management quick and secure.

To use this method, log in to your MyServiceNSW Account or download the Service NSW app. If you haven't connected your account to Revenue NSW yet, you'll need to verify your identity and link the services using a fine reference number. This one-time setup takes about five minutes, but once completed, you can log in anytime to view all your fines, due dates, amounts owing, and payment status in one convenient dashboard.

The MyServiceNSW system allows you to pay fines, apply for payment plans, request reviews, nominate the person responsible for an offence, view images of camera-detected offences, and apply to go to court. Fines typically appear in the app within three to four days after the offence, well before the physical notice arrives in your letterbox.

Method 2: Revenue NSW Website and myPenalty Portal

To do a quick NSW fine check for a specific penalty notice, visit the Revenue NSW website. You'll need to enter your penalty reference number, which is located at the top of your penalty notice.

If you have received an initial penalty notice or a penalty reminder notice, you can pay the fine or check your balance via the Revenue NSW myPenalty portal. This portal is particularly useful when you have a physical notice in hand and want to view the specific details of that fine, see images of camera-detected offences, or request a review.

For overdue fines where an enforcement order has been issued, you'll need to use the separate myEnforcementOrder portal. These enforcement orders don't always appear in the standard MyServiceNSW app or myPenalty portal, which has caught many drivers by surprise. One Reddit user discovered his licence was suspended for unpaid jury duty fines sent to an old address, even though his Service NSW app showed no outstanding fines.

Method 3: Phone Revenue NSW Directly

If you prefer speaking to someone or need assistance navigating the online systems, you can contact Revenue NSW by phone. Call 1300 138 118 for standard fine enquiries or 1300 655 805 for overdue fines. Lines are open Monday to Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.

When calling, you'll need to verify your identity by providing your full name, date of birth, residential address, NSW driver licence number, and vehicle registration number. Revenue NSW can provide information about your fine, explain your options, and help you set up payment plans if needed.

You can also check your fine associated with a specific car registration number by directly contacting Revenue NSW using this method.

What Information You Need for a NSW Fine Check

The information required depends on which method you're using and whether you're checking a specific fine or conducting a general account review.

For checking a specific fine via the Revenue NSW website, you'll need your penalty reference number from the top of your penalty notice and the date of the offence.

For verifying your identity when setting up a MyServiceNSW Account or calling Revenue NSW, you'll need to provide your full name, date of birth, residential address, NSW driver licence number, and vehicle registration number.

If you haven't received a notice yet but want to check proactively whether any fines have been issued, you'll need a MyServiceNSW Account that's been linked to Revenue NSW. This setup requires verification with your driver licence or other identity documents.

A critical requirement that many people overlook is the address update obligation. You must update your address with the NSW Government within 14 days of moving to ensure you receive fine notices and reminder notices. Failing to do so doesn't protect you from enforcement action. As one driver discovered, enforcement orders issued to old addresses still suspend your licence even if you never received the fine.

Understanding What Happens If You Don't Pay on Time

The timeline and consequences of unpaid fines follow a strict escalation process that can have serious financial and practical impacts on your life.

Fines must be paid within 21 days of being served. If you fail to pay your fine by this due date, Revenue NSW will issue a penalty reminder notice requiring payment within 28 days.

Failure to pay the penalty reminder notice will result in an overdue fine notice, which adds fee of $65 to the original fine (or $25 if you're under 18).

If the overdue fine remains unpaid, Revenue NSW can issue an enforcement order to collect the debt. An enforcement order can lead to serious consequences, including:

Suspension or cancellation of your driver's licence

Cancellation of your vehicle registration

Garnishing of your wages or bank accounts

Seizure of your property

Court action to recover the debt

Failure to comply with a court order related to an unpaid fine can result in community service or imprisonment.

The financial impact extends beyond just the fine itself. For professional drivers, rideshare drivers, couriers, or anyone who depends on their licence for employment, a licence suspension can mean losing their income for months. One of our clients faced six months without income as a courier driver before seeking legal advice about a speeding fine that could have been successfully challenged.

However, there is a key milestone that many people are unaware of: if you set up a payment plan and make six on-time payments, any driver's licence suspension or vehicle registration cancellation will be automatically lifted (unless you've previously failed to comply with a payment plan for the same fine). This can restore your mobility while you continue paying off the balance.

Your Options After Finding a Fine

Once you've completed a NSW fine check and discovered outstanding penalties, you have several options. Understanding which path to take requires considering your circumstances, the nature of the offence, and the potential consequences of each choice.

Option 1: Pay the Fine

If the offence is straightforward, you have no grounds to contest it, and you can afford the payment, paying immediately is the simplest option. Payment can be made through multiple channels:

Online: Securely through MyServiceNSW Account or the Revenue NSW website

Securely through MyServiceNSW Account or the Revenue NSW website BPAY: Using the biller code and Payment Reference Number on your notice

Using the biller code and Payment Reference Number on your notice Phone: Call 1300 138 118 and pay by credit or debit card

Call 1300 138 118 and pay by credit or debit card In person: At any Service NSW Centre or Australia Post outlet (accepting cash, EFTPOS, and credit cards)

Paying on time prevents the $65 overdue fee and stops the escalation to enforcement orders.

Option 2: Request a Review

You can request a review of your fine through the myPenalty portal or the MyServiceNSW app if you believe it was issued in error or if you had special circumstances that led to the offence.

Valid grounds for review include medical emergencies, medical illness, mental ill health, personal hardship, or errors in how the fine was issued. To request a review based on special circumstances, you'll need to supply reports and documents that support your claims, such as a report from your medical practitioner or support agency.

Critical timing requirement: You must lodge your review request with Revenue NSW before the payment due date noted on the penalty reminder notice. If you've already paid the fine, you can still ask for a review if you lodge within 60 days from the date of issue of the penalty notice.

Revenue NSW may respond to your review by requiring full payment, issuing a caution (which results in no fine and no demerit points but is recorded on your driving record), or cancelling the fine entirely if they accept a mistake was made.

Option 3: Apply to Go to Court (Court Election)

If you wish to dispute your fine altogether, you may apply for your matter to be determined by the NSW Local Court. Court electing allows you to plead either guilty or not guilty and present your case before a magistrate.

If the court finds you not guilty after hearing both sides of the evidence, the charge will be dismissed, resulting in no fine, no conviction, and no demerit points. You may choose a court election to avoid demerit points, suspension of your driver licence, and the fine itself.

However, a court election is a double-edged sword. Unsuccessful court elections can result in additional court costs on top of the original fine and potentially a conviction record. This decision requires careful strategic analysis. We recommend seeking professional legal advice before electing to go to court to understand the risks and benefits specific to your situation.

Option 4: Set Up a Payment Plan

If you're experiencing financial difficulties and cannot pay the full amount immediately, you can apply to pay your fine in instalments.

Payment plans allow you to break down your payment into smaller amounts made via weekly or fortnightly instalments until the balance is cleared. You can set up a payment plan by calling Revenue NSW on 1300 138 118, submitting an online enquiry, or applying online through MyServiceNSW (particularly if you've received an overdue fine notice).

If you're in receipt of a Centrelink payment, payments can be deducted automatically from your pension or benefit.

You may also be eligible for a Work and Development Order, which allows you to reduce your fine by completing unpaid work, education courses, counselling, mentoring, or treatment programmes. Call 1300 478 879 before your fine's due date for more information about this option.

Nominating Another Driver

If someone else was driving your vehicle when the offence occurred, you can nominate them to transfer the fine. This might apply when you lent your car to a friend, or when a designated driver was taking you home after a night out.

For camera-detected offences that carry demerit points (such as speeding, red light violations, or school zone offences), nominating the actual driver isn't optional. It's required by law to ensure the right person receives the demerit points on their licence.

How to Nominate Someone Else

You can nominate another person online on the Service NSW website. Before you nominate, gather the following information:

Your fine notice number or penalty notice number

The date of the offence

Your email address and contact number

Details of the driver responsible, including their name, date of birth, address, driver licence number and state or country of issue

Their passport number and country of issue if they are an international driver

Nominations must be made within 21 days of receiving the fine notice. You cannot nominate another driver if you received the fine in person (rather than by camera), the offence wasn't detected by a camera, or the nominated person has already taken responsibility.

Consequences of False Nomination

Falsely nominating another driver is a serious offence carrying substantial penalties. Individuals face fines up to $11,000, whilst companies may be penalised up to $22,000. Additionally, your driver's licence could be suspended or revoked. Accuracy in nomination is essential for maintaining the integrity of the road safety system.

When to Seek Legal Advice from Traffic Lawyers

Whilst checking your fines and paying straightforward penalties can be handled independently, certain situations warrant professional legal advice from experienced traffic lawyers.

Situations Where Legal Advice Is Essential

Demerit Point Accumulation: If you're facing demerit points that could trigger licence suspension, particularly if you're a professional driver, rideshare operator, courier, or depend on your licence for work, a traffic lawyer can assess whether court election or review offers better protection for your livelihood.

Court Election Decisions: Court election involves strategic risk calculation. A successful defence results in no fine, no conviction, and no demerit points. However, an unsuccessful defence adds court costs and potentially a conviction record. This decision requires professional assessment of your evidence, circumstances, and likelihood of success.

Complex or Unusual Circumstances: Seek advice when facing situations such as fines in your name after you've sold the vehicle, fines received at an old address now escalated to enforcement, multiple fines creating cumulative demerit point risk, or if you're an international or interstate licence holder facing NSW penalties.

Multiple Offences or Serious Charges: If you're dealing with multiple fines simultaneously, dangerous driving offences, or any charge that could lead to a criminal conviction or imprisonment, professional representation is crucial.

What to Provide Your Lawyer

When seeking legal advice from Sydney traffic lawyers, ensure you provide comprehensive details about the traffic incident, including the date, time, and location, any evidence you have to justify or challenge the alleged breach, and information about all prior driving offences. This allows your lawyer to provide accurate, strategic advice tailored to your situation.

When seeking legal advice from Sydney traffic lawyers, ensure you provide comprehensive details about the traffic incident, including the date, time, and location, any evidence you have to justify or challenge the alleged breach, and information about all prior driving offences. This allows your lawyer to provide accurate, strategic advice tailored to your situation.

Practical Tips for Managing Your NSW Fines

Effective fine management requires a proactive approach rather than reactive crisis management.

Set up your MyServiceNSW Account now, rather than waiting until you need it urgently. The verification process requires identity documents that take time to gather, and having your account ready means you can check your status immediately when needed. Check the app regularly if you drive frequently, especially if you've passed a mobile speed camera, driven through a school zone, or had any close calls with potential offences. Fines typically appear in the app within three to four days after the offence, well before the physical notice arrives in your letterbox. Regular checking isn't paranoia; it's financial protection and early warning that allows you to consider your options before deadlines pass. Update your address within 14 days of moving to ensure you receive penalty notices and reminder notices. This isn't just good practice; it's a legal requirement. Enforcement orders issued to old addresses still suspend your licence even if you never saw the fine, as many drivers have discovered the hard way. Keep penalty notices and related documentation organised. If you need to request a review or court appeal, having all documentation readily available strengthens your case and prevents missed deadlines. Act promptly when you receive a fine. The 21-day payment window seems generous, but if you're considering a review, you must lodge it before the due date. Delays reduce your options and can trigger the escalation process. Don't ignore fines hoping they'll disappear. The enforcement system is automated and persistent. What starts as a $133 speeding fine can escalate to a $198 fine plus licence suspension within weeks.

If you're facing multiple fines, complex circumstances, or the situation feels overwhelming, seek professional legal advice. A traffic lawyer can review your circumstances, explain your options in plain language, and provide strategic advice to protect your licence and financial interests.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Check if I Have Fines Without a Penalty Notice Number?

Yes, you can check for outstanding fines without having received a notice by logging into your MyServiceNSW Account online or via the Service NSW app. Once your account is linked to Revenue NSW (a one-time setup process), you can view all fines associated with your driver licence and vehicle registration. This is particularly useful for proactive checking if you suspect you may have been caught by a camera but haven't received the notice yet.

How Long Does It Take for a Speeding Fine To Appear in the System?

Fines typically appear in the Service NSW app within three to four days after the offence, based on common experience. The physical penalty notice usually arrives in your letterbox within two weeks. If a fine hasn't been issued within this timeframe, it's less likely to arrive, though processing times can vary depending on the issuing authority and whether manual review is required.

What if I Moved House and Didn't Update My Address?

You are required by law to update your address with the NSW Government within 14 days of moving. If you didn't update your address and fines were sent to your old address, those fines remain valid and can escalate to enforcement orders even though you never received them. Contact Revenue NSW immediately on 1300 138 118 to explain the situation, update your address, and discuss your options for managing any overdue fines.

In some cases, Revenue NSW may show leniency if you can demonstrate genuine circumstances, but there's no guarantee.

Can I Dispute a Fine if I've Already Paid It?

Yes, you can still request a review of a fine even after paying it, provided you lodge the review within 60 days from the date of issue of the penalty notice. If your review is successful, Revenue NSW may refund the payment. Lodge your review through the myPenalty portal or MyServiceNSW app with supporting documentation explaining why the fine should be withdrawn.

What Happens if I Can't Afford To Pay My Fine?

If you're experiencing financial difficulties, you have several options: apply for a payment plan to spread the cost over weekly or fortnightly instalments by calling Revenue NSW on 1300 138 118 or applying online through MyServiceNSW; if you receive Centrelink payments, arrange automatic deductions from your pension or benefit; or apply for a Work and Development Order to reduce your fine through unpaid work, education courses, or treatment programmes by calling 1300 478 879.

Acting before the fine becomes overdue provides more options and prevents the additional $65 overdue fee.

Will Checking My Fines Affect My Credit Score?

No, simply checking your fines through MyServiceNSW, Revenue NSW, or by phone does not affect your credit score. Fines themselves don't appear on credit reports unless they remain unpaid and Revenue NSW takes court action to recover the debt, which may result in a court judgment. Paying fines on time or setting up payment plans prevents this situation.

How Do I Know Which Portal To Use?

Use MyServiceNSW Account for general fine checking and management – this is the most comprehensive option, showing all your fines in one place. Next, use the myPenalty portal when you have a specific penalty reference number and want to view details, images, or request a review for that particular fine. Then, you can use the myEnforcementOrder portal only if you've received an enforcement order notice for an overdue fine, as these don't always appear in the standard systems. If you're unsure which to use, start with MyServiceNSW Account or call Revenue NSW on 1300 138 118 for guidance.

Can International Drivers Check Fines Using These Systems?

Yes, international drivers can check fines if the offence was detected in NSW and a penalty notice was issued. You'll need the penalty reference number from your notice and may need to provide your passport details for identity verification. If you're an international driver who has left Australia, you can still manage fines online through the Revenue NSW website, though you may need to contact them directly by phone or email for assistance if you don't have the required Australian identity documents for MyServiceNSW Account setup.

Get Expert Help with Your NSW Fines

Navigating the NSW fine system can be complex, particularly when facing multiple penalties, potential licence suspension, or circumstances that may warrant review or court election. Experienced traffic lawyers can provide strategic advice tailored to your situation, helping you understand your options and achieve the best possible outcome.

Whether you need help requesting a review, preparing for court, protecting your licence, or simply understanding your best course of action, we're here to help.

Early legal advice can save you money, protect your driving privileges, and provide peace of mind.

