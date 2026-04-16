What Is Consent In Rape Charges In Qld?

Many of our clients charged with rape in Queensland believed there was consent at the time. However, the law around consent is strict and has recently changed. Understanding how consent applies is critical in successfully defending a rape charge.

Ashworth Lawyers is a leading Brisbane criminal defence law firm representing clients across Queensland in serious criminal matters. Our Brisbane criminal lawyers provide strategic representation in cases involving sexual offences, drug charges, fraud, money laundering, organised crime, and violent offences.

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Many of our clients charged with rape in Queensland believed there was consent at the time. However, the law around consent is strict and has recently changed. Understanding how consent applies is critical in successfully defending a rape charge.

Key facts about consent in Qld rape cases

Consent must be communicated through clear, affirmative words or actions

Silence, inaction, or lack of resistance is not consent under section 348A

Consent can be withdrawn at any time

Mistaken belief is only a defence if you said or did something to check consent

Relevant offences: rape under section 349 of the Criminal Code 1899 (Qld)

Maximum penalty: life imprisonment

What is consent in rape charges?

In Queensland law, consent means free and voluntary agreement to sexual activity. Since 23 September 2024, amendments to the Criminal Code 1899 (Qld) make it clear that:

silence or inaction is not consent

consent must be communicated through clear and affirmative words or actions

consent can be withdrawn at any time

This means that a belief in consent must be reasonable, based on what the other person said or did, not simply on assumptions.

Often, our clients face a situation where a person later claims they did not consent, even though our client believed there was consent. In these circumstances, we focus on carefully analysing the evidence and identifying inconsistencies which may affect the complainant’s credibility or reliability.

Under section 349 of the Criminal Code 1899 (Qld), rape carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. The seriousness of the charge makes it critical to obtain legal advice as early as possible.

When is there no consent?

Section 348AA sets out circumstances where consent does not exist. Some common examples include:

no words or actions showing agreement

being too drunk or drug-affected to consent

being asleep or unconscious

giving in because of fear, threats, or intimidation

abuse of trust or authority

deception about identity or the nature of the act

removing or tampering with a condom without agreement

Can mistaken belief be a defence to rape in Qld?

Yes, but only in limited circumstances. Section 348A allows a defence of ‘mistake of fact’ where a person honestly and reasonably believed there was consent. The law is strict:

the belief must be honest and also reasonable

intoxication of the accused cannot be relied on

the accused must have said or done something to check consent at the time

If nothing was done to confirm consent, a belief is unlikely to be considered reasonable.

What do the police have to prove for a rape charge in Qld?

To convict, the prosecution must prove two things beyond reasonable doubt:

penetration occurred, and it happened without the complainant’s free and voluntary consent.

Courts look at:

the complainant’s version of events given to police or in court

text messages, dating app conversations, or social media records

witness accounts from friends, housemates, or others present before or after the alleged incident

forensic evidence such as injuries and DNA

Defence strategies may include challenging inconsistencies, intoxication levels, or credibility.

What should I do if someone has falsely accused me of rape?

There are several possible defence strategies in rape cases under Queensland law. These include:

arguing that there is insufficient evidence to prove penetration beyond a reasonable doubt

establishing that the complainant gave free and voluntary consent

raising an honest and reasonable but mistaken belief in consent, based on what was said or done at the time

highlighting inconsistencies in the complainant’s account or identifying possible motives to lie

challenging the reliability of forensic or digital evidence

questioning whether police followed correct investigative or disclosure procedures

The right defence depends on the specific facts of the case, the available evidence, and how the prosecution presents its case. A strategic examination of the evidence by an experienced criminal defence lawyer is essential to determine which arguments are most likely to succeed in court. Call (07) 3012 6531 or complete our Quick Enquiry form for an urgent confidential discussion with our best criminal defence lawyers.

What is the penalty for rape in Qld?

The maximum penalty is life imprisonment. Sentences depend on factors such as:

whether violence or coercion was used

the complainant’s age or vulnerability

the accused’s criminal history

whether the case went to trial or guilty plea was entered

In practice, imprisonment is almost always imposed if a person is convicted of rape. For that reason, it is critical to discuss mitigation strategies early.

These may include presenting character references, evidence of rehabilitation, psychological reports, and demonstrating insight and remorse. While the starting point is a custodial sentence, careful preparation can make a significant difference to the length of imprisonment.

What should I do if I am charged with rape in Qld?

Being accused of rape does not mean you will be found guilty – the prosecution must prove the charge beyond reasonable doubt. However, early advice from an experienced rape lawyer is critical for the best outcome.

The following steps are critical if you have been charged or contacted by police:

do not speak to police without a lawyer present

do not contact the complainant or potential witnesses

keep any evidence such as text messages or social media conversations

call an experienced rape lawyer in Qld immediately for urgent advice

Will I go to jail if I am convicted of rape in Qld?

Rape is one of the most serious offences under Queensland law and the courts generally impose a term of imprisonment on conviction. The length of the sentence depends on many factors, including the circumstances of the offence, whether violence or threats were involved, the age of the complainant, and whether there are previous convictions. Sentences can range from several years to life imprisonment in the most serious cases.

However, the outcome is not the same in every matter. With thorough preparation, a criminal defence lawyer can make submissions to reduce the penalty.

This may include presenting:

character references

psychological or medical reports

evidence of rehabilitation efforts

circumstances that lessen culpability

an early guilty plea

cooperation with authorities

evidence of remorse

the absence of aggravating features

Strategic sentencing submissions can make a significant difference to the final outcome. If you are facing a rape charge, it is important to obtain legal advice early so your defence strategy and any mitigating material can be prepared well before your court date.

Choosing the best rape lawyer in Brisbane

Our criminal defence lawyers appear daily in Brisbane and Queensland courts for serious criminal offences. We are available for a confidential discussion about your case. No booking required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.