Gosford Man Faces Court Over Suspicious Erina Fire

A 46-year-old man has been charged following a suspicious fire that broke out on the NSW Central Coast in the early hours of Monday, 6 October 2025.

Emergency services were called to Karalta Road, Erina, at approximately 3:40am, after reports of a blaze engulfing part of a commercial premises. Fire and Rescue NSW crews arrived promptly and worked to extinguish the flames, successfully containing the fire before it could spread to adjoining properties.

While no injuries were reported, the incident caused extensive structural damage and triggered a joint investigation by Tuggerah Lakes Police District detectives and specialist fire investigators.

Following several days of inquiries - including forensic examination of the scene and analysis of CCTV footage - police conducted a vehicle stop in the Erina area around 5:00pm on Sunday, where they arrested a 46-year-old man.

He was taken to Gosford Police Station and charged with:

Damage property by fire/explosives )$15,000;

Aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence, contrary to section 112(2) of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW); and

Larceny, contrary to section 117 of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW).

The man was refused bail and is scheduled to appear before Parramatta Local Court on Saturday, 11 October 2025. As of now, no further updates have been released by police regarding the matter.

Damage Property by Fire - Section 195A Crimes Act 1900 (NSW)

Under section 195A(1) of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW), it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property belonging to another by means of fire or explosives.

This offence is regarded as one of the most serious forms of property damage under NSW law, reflecting the inherent danger, unpredictability, and destructive potential of fire. It carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment, or 11 years if the offence is committed in company (section 195A(2)).

Elements of the Offence

To secure a conviction, the prosecution must prove beyond reasonable doubt that:

The accused destroyed or damaged property; The property belonged to another person; The destruction or damage was caused by fire or explosives; and The accused acted either intentionally or recklessly.

Relationship with Other Serious Offences

Offending that involves both fire and unlawful entry frequently gives rise to multiple charges. When an offender unlawfully enters premises and contributes to or ignites a blaze, they may face charges for both break and enter and damage by fire.

If the fire is intended to endanger human life, the charge may escalate to destroying or damaging property with intent to endanger life under section 198 of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW), a crime punishable by up to 25 years' imprisonment.

In cases involving large-scale destruction, such as bushfires or explosions, prosecutors may instead rely on section 203E (Causing a Bushfire), which carries a maximum penalty of 21 years' imprisonment.

