Hornsby Police Officer Charged Over Possession Of Child Abuse Material And Unauthorised Data Access

A 38-year-old senior constable from Hornsby Police Station has been charged with a range of serious criminal offences, including the possession of child abuse material, following an internal investigation led by the Professional Standards Command of the New South Wales Police Force.

The officer was arrested at approximately 9:00am on 15 July 2025 as part of Strike Force Blumont, an operation launched to investigate allegations of unauthorised access to restricted police data, including images associated with sensitive criminal investigations.

Charges Laid Against the Officer

Following the arrest, the officer was charged with the following offences:

Misconduct in public office

Unauthorised access to restricted data

Possession of bestiality material

Possession of child abuse material

The officer's electronic devices were seized, and he has since been suspended on full pay, with a formal review of his employment status currently underway.

Possession of Child Abuse Material

The most serious of the charges—possessing child abuse material—falls under section 91H of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW), which criminalises the possession, production, or dissemination of material that depicts children in a sexual context.

The maximum penalty for this offence is 10 years' imprisonment.

To secure a conviction under section 91H, the prosecution must prove beyond reasonable doubt that:

The accused possessed, disseminated, or produced certain material; and The material constituted child abuse material under the statutory definition.

"Possession" includes physical custody or control of files or devices, while "dissemination" and "production" can include digital transmission, editing, or sharing—even if no monetary benefit is involved.

Unauthorised Access to Police Systems

In addition to the possession offences, the officer faces a charge of unauthorised access to restricted data, likely brought under the Cybercrime Act 2001 (Cth) or relevant provisions of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW). This charge arises from allegations that he illegally accessed the NSW Police computer system, which contained graphic and restricted case material, including both child abuse and bestiality-related content.

If proven, this conduct would not only breach internal protocols but also amount to criminal misuse of law enforcement infrastructure, undermining public trust in the integrity of police investigations.

Hornsby in Focus

The alleged offences carry greater social weight because they occurred within the ranks of the police force, particularly within Hornsby Police Station, a command responsible for community protection in Sydney's Upper North Shore.

This case raises a deeply uncomfortable but necessary question: What safeguards exist to prevent officers from abusing privileged access to data?

Unlike external cyber threats, insider misuse—especially when tied to sexual offences—represents a systemic vulnerability. The public reasonably expects that those charged with upholding the law do not exploit their positions to commit heinous offences involving children or exploitative material.

Institutional Response and Employment Review

While the officer remains suspended on full pay, NSW Police have confirmed that his employment status is under review. However, the incident has reignited calls for:

Mandatory psychological screening of officers handling sensitive content

Audit logs and access controls for digital case files

Clearer criminal and disciplinary consequences for data misuse within law enforcement

What Happens Next?

The officer is scheduled to reappear in court on 10 September 2025, following an earlier hearing where his application for bail was formally refused. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment for the child abuse material offence alone. Additional charges—including misconduct in public office—are likely to attract cumulative sentencing, reflecting both the gravity of the conduct and the breach of public trust inherent in his role as a police officer.

Given the serious nature of the offences, the prosecution is expected to seek aggravated sentencing, potentially relying on the following factors:

Abuse of a position of trust

The extreme nature and content of the material

The broader damage to public confidence in law enforcement institutions

