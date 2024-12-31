NSW Demerit Points System: What Does It Mean?

This is an updated article of November 2023

Drivers in New South Wales must understand the demerit points system. This system can affect your driving privileges. The purpose of the demerit points system is to encourage safe driving on Australian roads. In addition, it hopes to discourage dangerous driving behaviours.

There are a few things you should know about the demerit points system in New South Wales.

1) How it works:

If a driver commits a traffic offence, they will receive demerit points. Depending on how serious the offence is will dictate how many points you get. If you receive a certain amount of points, you might be penalised. For example, you can have your license taken off you or get a hefty fine.

If you accumulate more than 13 points, you have your license suspended. However, if someone only holds a learner, the number is only 4. In addition, for provisional drivers it is 7 demerit points before your license if suspended.

2) Offences and demerit points:

There are a lot of different offences that can warrant demerit points. For example, speeding, running a red light, not wearing a seatbelt, and talking or texting on your mobile.

3) Checking your points:

Drivers should check their points often to ensure you don't go over the limit. If you want to check your demerit point balance, visit the Service NSW website or by contacting the RMS. All drivers should ensure they are avoiding traffic offences to ensure they keep their driving privileges. Furthermore, drivers need to abide by the rules of the road to ensure their safety and that of the community.

Have you committed a traffic offence in New South Wales?

Our traffic lawyers are experienced in helping clients achieve the best possible outcome for traffic and driving offences.

Our lawyers can give you expert advice about driving penalties, demerit points, and the risk of licence disqualification. We will fight to keep your licence.

Our firm can represent you for the following traffic offences:

Speeding offences,

Drink driving offences,

Driving under the influence of drugs,

Driving whilst disqualified or suspended,

Negligent driving,

Dangerous driving,

Negligent driving causing death or grievous bodily harm,

Dangerous driving causing death or grievous bodily harm.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.