Investigation into historical abuse at Wolston Park Mental Health in Queensland

In a significant development, the Queensland government has announced an investigation into Brisbane's Wolston Park mental health institution following an ABC report that uncovered historical allegations of sexual, psychological and physical abuse at the facility.

Background on Wolston Park and allegations of abuse

Wolston Park, which closed its doors in 2001, has long been shrouded in controversy. The institution has been tainted by widespread allegations of abuse dating back to the 1950s through the 1980s.

Former patients have reported experiences of sexual abuse, physical beatings, chemical restraint, and "shock therapy."

ABC investigation uncovers dark past

As part of an ABC investigation, former patients broke their silence and spoke for the first time about the alleged abuse they endured at Wolston Park. In a rare move, medical files were made available, shedding light on the institution's troubling history.

Government response and investigation

In response to the ABC's reporting, Queensland Health Minister Shannon Fentiman has directed the Mental Health Commissioner to undertake a thorough investigation into the matter. The investigation will focus on:

Health services provided at Wolston Park Hospital between the 1950s and 1990s; Experiences of both child and adult patients; Incidents involving those with lived or living experiences of the institution.

Minister Fentiman expected the investigation to take approximately six months, after which the commissioner will report recommendations on necessary actions.

Scope and implications of the investigation into historical abuse

This investigation comes after years of advocacy by former patients seeking recognition and acknowledgment of the abuse they endured at Wolston Park. It raises important questions about historical institutional abuse and the responsibilities of mental health facilities.

Key aspects of the investigation include:

Comprehensive review: The investigation aims to capture experiences that may have been overlooked in previous inquiries, including those of children and adult patients not considered wards of the state. Public involvement: While the decision to make the report public will rest with the commissioner, public submissions are welcomed as part of the process. Access to records: The minister has requested that medical records be released to families and carers of patients from the period in question, addressing difficulties reported in accessing these documents. Potential for systemic change: The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for how historical abuse cases are handled and how mental health institutions operate in Queensland.

Professor Robert Bland has been appointed the Lead Reviewer. A final report on the findings of the investigation is expected 12 months after this appointment. You can read the full terms of reference for the Wolston Park Review here.

Historical context and previous inquiries

This is not the first attempt to address historical abuses in Queensland institutions.

In 1998, the Forde Commission of Inquiry investigated abuse of children in state institutions but did not include children placed in adult mental health facilities.

In 2017, the state Labor government issued a reconciliation plan making an ex gratia payment by way of acknowledgement to nine women who were "wrongly placed" at the facility as children without mental illness.

However, these efforts left out many child and adult patients who alleged abuse but were not considered wards of the state.

