Common Crimes: Victoria Edition
What is the most common crime in each Victorian suburb?
The crime rate in Victoria is rising. With this in mind, our criminal law specialists wanted to analyse the crime data from the last five years to discover the most common crimes across Victoria, as well as in each suburb, and to understand how crime rates are changing.
Discover how your suburb ranks with the interactive tables below.
The most common criminal offences in Victoria
Number of Incidents by Category
Crime incident data from year ending June, 2024 (incl.)
The most common criminal offence occurring in Victoria is 'theft'. Over a third (38%) of crimes in the state were categorised as theft, with 'stealing from a motor vehicle' being the most prevalent. In fact, there were over 55,000 cases of theft from a motor vehicle in the year analysed.
Following 'theft', 'breaches of orders' is the second most reported crime in Victoria. This category includes breaching family violence orders, bail conditions and intervention orders. 'Assault and related offences' closely followed as the third highest reported crime in Victoria.
The LGAs with the highest crime rates in Victoria
Ranking the Local Government Areas by Rate of Criminal Incidents
|LGA
|Total Incidents
|Rate per 100,000 population
|Rate Rank / 79
|1
|Melbourne
|29,260
|15,115
|79
|2
|Latrobe
|9,098
|11,579
|78
|3
|Yarra
|11,096
|11,045
|77
|4
|Mildura
|5,980
|10,330
|76
|5
|Ararat
|1,096
|9,354
|75
|6
|Port Phillip
|10,414
|9,208
|74
|7
|Maribyrnong
|8,489
|9,042
|73
|8
|Greater Shepparton
|6,138
|8,843
|72
|9
|Horsham
|1,793
|8,828
|71
|10
|Greater Dandenong
|14,675
|8,806
|70
|11
|Frankston
|11,598
|8,037
|69
|12
|Ballarat
|9,591
|7,986
|68
|13
|East Gippsland
|3,906
|7,908
|67
|14
|Stonnington
|8,980
|7,742
|66
|15
|Benalla
|1,092
|7,476
|65
|16
|Wodonga
|3,317
|7,417
|64
|17
|Central Goldfields
|1,010
|7,389
|63
|18
|Campaspe
|2,807
|7,339
|62
|19
|Darebin
|11,528
|7,233
|61
|20
|Wellington
|3,251
|6,997
|60
|21
|Brimbank
|13,617
|6,871
|59
|22
|Greater Bendigo
|8,483
|6,765
|58
|23
|Swan Hill
|1,427
|6,737
|57
|24
|Northern Grampians
|798
|6,710
|56
|25
|Gannawarra
|683
|6,578
|55
|26
|Warrnambool
|2,336
|6,467
|54
|27
|Wangaratta
|1,943
|6,455
|53
|28
|Glenelg
|1,278
|6,376
|52
|29
|Southern Grampians
|1,029
|6,217
|51
|30
|Mitchell
|3,322
|5,938
|50
|31
|Greater Geelong
|16,990
|5,896
|49
|32
|Moira
|1,768
|5,692
|48
|33
|Yarriambiack
|361
|5,682
|47
|34
|Merri-bek
|10,683
|5,663
|46
|35
|Baw Baw
|3,462
|5,655
|45
|36
|Colac-Otway
|1,229
|5,487
|44
|37
|Hume
|14,817
|5,479
|43
|38
|Kingston
|9,113
|5,469
|42
|39
|Bass Coast
|2,350
|5,420
|41
|40
|Hobsons Bay
|4,983
|5,251
|40
|41
|Moonee Valley
|6,803
|5,209
|39
|42
|South Gippsland
|1,563
|5,048
|38
|43
|Banyule
|6,605
|4,963
|37
|44
|Mornington Peninsula
|8,464
|4,957
|36
|45
|Melton
|10,496
|4,887
|35
|46
|Maroondah
|5,794
|4,876
|34
|47
|Monash
|10,151
|4,830
|33
|48
|Moorabool
|1,831
|4,594
|32
|49
|Wyndham
|15,455
|4,593
|31
|50
|Knox
|7,431
|4,559
|30
|51
|Casey
|18,254
|4,533
|29
|52
|Whittlesea
|10,994
|4,375
|28
|53
|Loddon
|337
|4,360
|27
|54
|Buloke
|259
|4,308
|26
|55
|Hindmarsh
|238
|4,283
|25
|56
|Whitehorse
|7,702
|4,232
|24
|57
|Cardinia
|5,493
|4,223
|23
|58
|Mount Alexander
|878
|4,218
|22
|59
|Strathbogie
|481
|4,145
|21
|60
|Pyrenees
|309
|3,924
|20
|61
|Corangamite
|623
|3,902
|19
|62
|Bayside
|4,182
|3,893
|18
|63
|Glen Eira
|6,001
|3,735
|17
|64
|West Wimmera
|141
|3,601
|16
|65
|Murrindindi
|554
|3,558
|15
|66
|Hepburn
|585
|3,494
|14
|67
|Mansfield
|372
|3,472
|13
|68
|Boroondara
|6,134
|3,445
|12
|69
|Yarra Ranges
|5,135
|3,218
|11
|70
|Towong
|191
|3,038
|10
|71
|Macedon Ranges
|1,584
|2,958
|9
|72
|Manningham
|3,893
|2,953
|8
|73
|Moyne
|513
|2,884
|7
|74
|Surf Coast
|1,018
|2,571
|6
|75
|Indigo
|444
|2,493
|5
|76
|Alpine
|303
|2,297
|4
|77
|Nillumbik
|1,424
|2,251
|3
|78
|Golden Plains
|565
|2,154
|2
|79
|Queenscliffe
|44
|1,308
Crime incident data from year ending June, 2024 (incl.).
Rates per 100,000 population are derived using the incident count
for the reference period and population estimates from the
Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) Victoria in Future
data.
Melbourne has the highest crime rate of all LGAs in Victoria. This is no surprise, as city areas have a high population density and a large number of transient visitors, which increase opportunities for crime. In addition, cities—particularly Melbourne—have vibrant nightlife that leads to increased alcohol-related crime.
On the other end of the scale, the seaside village of Queenscliff has the lowest crime rate in Victoria. This may be because of the small town nature of the LGA, as well as the aging population of the area and low socioeconomic disparities.
The most common crimes in each LGA in Victoria
So how does your suburb compare to the rest of Victoria? Use our interactive map to find out.
Number of Criminal Incidents in Victoria
Total number of incidents per Local Government Area (LGA)
Rate of Criminal Incidents in Victoria
Rate of incidents by Local Government Area (LGA) per 100,000 population
Crime incident data from year ending June, 2024 (incl.). Incidents are recorded by location of occurrence.
The LGAs with highest and lowest rate of each crime in Victoria
Criminal Offences in Victoria
Most common offences by total number and where its most likely to occur
|Offence
|Category
|Worst LGA - Incidents
|Worst LGA - Incidents (#)
|Worst LGA - Rate
|Worst LGA - Rate p/ 100,000
|Total Incidents (#)
|1
|Abduction
|Abduction and related offences
|Casey
|16
|West Wimmera
|26
|146
|2
|Aggravated robbery
|Robbery
|Melbourne
|226
|Melbourne
|117
|2,384
|3
|Assault police, emergency services or other authorised officer
|Assault and related offences
|Melbourne
|195
|Melbourne
|101
|1,899
|4
|Aviation regulations offences
|Transport regulation offences
|Greater Dandenong, Greater Geelong, Mildura, Wodonga
|1
|Wodonga
|2
|4
|5
|Begging
|Public nuisance offences
|Melbourne
|8
|Melbourne
|4
|12
|6
|Betting and gaming offences
|Other government regulatory offences
|Wyndham, Melbourne, Greater Geelong, Glen Eira, Mildura, Moonee Valley
|2
|Mildura
|4
|17
|7
|Blackmail
|Blackmail and extortion
|Melbourne
|17
|Pyrenees
|38
|282
|8
|Breach bail conditions
|Breaches of orders
|Melbourne
|1,688
|Latrobe
|913
|16,864
|9
|Breach family violence order
|Breaches of orders
|Casey
|1,444
|Latrobe
|1,305
|27,042
|10
|Breach intervention order
|Breaches of orders
|Greater Geelong
|176
|Gannawarra
|260
|3,266
|11
|Breach of other orders
|Breaches of orders
|Melbourne
|137
|Greater Shepparton
|128
|1,619
|12
|Bribery of officials
|Bribery
|Wyndham, Brimbank, Swan Hill
|1
|Swan Hill
|5
|3
|13
|Cause a bushfire
|Arson
|Melton
|7
|Gannawarra
|19
|34
|14
|Cause damage by fire
|Arson
|Ballarat
|123
|Wodonga
|119
|2,145
|15
|Commercial regulation offences
|Other government regulatory offences
|Hobsons Bay
|6
|Hobsons Bay
|6
|11
|16
|Criminal damage
|Property damage
|Melbourne
|1,754
|Ararat
|999
|32,984
|17
|Criminal intent
|Disorderly and offensive conduct
|Melbourne
|24
|Ararat
|17
|317
|18
|Cruelty to animals
|Miscellaneous offences
|Casey
|8
|Moyne
|23
|123
|19
|Cultivate drugs
|Cultivate or manufacture drugs
|Brimbank
|60
|Gannawarra
|58
|655
|20
|Dangerous driving
|Dangerous and negligent acts endangering people
|Greater Bendigo
|95
|Mildura
|105
|1,214
|21
|Dangerous substance offences
|Miscellaneous offences
|Melbourne, Ballarat, Bayside
|1
|Bayside
|1
|3
|22
|Deceptive business practices
|Deception
|Hume, Latrobe, Whittlesea, Kingston, Cardinia, Horsham
|1
|Horsham
|5
|6
|23
|Defamation and libel
|Public nuisance offences
|Macedon Ranges
|1
|Macedon Ranges
|2
|1
|24
|Disorderly conduct
|Disorderly and offensive conduct
|Melbourne
|61
|Melbourne
|32
|196
|25
|Drink driving
|Regulatory driving offences
|Melbourne, West Wimmera
|1
|West Wimmera
|26
|2
|26
|Drug dealing
|Drug dealing and trafficking
|Melbourne, Melton, East Gippsland
|3
|Central Goldfields
|7
|32
|27
|Drug possession
|Drug use and possession
|Melbourne
|855
|Buloke
|1,115
|10,229
|28
|Drug trafficking
|Drug dealing and trafficking
|Melbourne
|168
|Greater Shepparton
|98
|2,334
|29
|Drug use
|Drug use and possession
|Latrobe
|9
|West Wimmera
|26
|59
|30
|Drunk and disorderly in public
|Disorderly and offensive conduct
|Melbourne
|185
|Melbourne
|96
|896
|31
|Environmental offences
|Miscellaneous offences
|Melbourne, Monash
|4
|Gannawarra
|29
|63
|32
|Escape custody
|Justice procedures
|Melbourne, Darebin, Frankston
|4
|Horsham
|15
|50
|33
|Explosives offences
|Weapons and explosives offences
|Casey, Wangaratta
|12
|Wangaratta
|40
|188
|34
|Extortion
|Blackmail and extortion
|Hume
|9
|Nillumbik
|6
|81
|35
|Fail to appear
|Justice procedures
|Mornington Peninsula
|1
|Mornington Peninsula
|1
|1
|36
|FALSE imprisonment
|Abduction and related offences
|Melbourne
|19
|Yarriambiack
|16
|258
|37
|Fare evasion
|Theft
|Greater Dandenong, Darebin
|3
|Darebin
|2
|16
|38
|Firearms offences
|Weapons and explosives offences
|Hume
|134
|Towong
|191
|2,494
|39
|Forgery and counterfeiting
|Deception
|Hume
|123
|Latrobe
|61
|1,965
|40
|FV Common assault
|Assault and related offences
|Casey
|1,104
|Latrobe
|589
|13,800
|41
|FV Harassment and private nuisance
|Stalking, harassment and threatening behaviour
|Hume
|50
|Central Goldfields
|37
|697
|42
|FV Serious assault
|Assault and related offences
|Wyndham
|437
|Greater Shepparton
|415
|7,833
|43
|FV Stalking
|Stalking, harassment and threatening behaviour
|Casey
|96
|Warrnambool
|78
|1,356
|44
|FV Threatening behaviour
|Stalking, harassment and threatening behaviour
|Casey
|204
|Ararat
|128
|2,634
|45
|Graffiti
|Property damage
|Melbourne
|392
|Horsham
|596
|3,723
|46
|Hacking
|Public security offences
|Glen Eira
|3
|Wellington
|4
|20
|47
|Hoaxes
|Public nuisance offences
|Melbourne
|31
|Gannawarra
|29
|150
|48
|Homicide and related offences
|Homicide and related offences
|Casey
|12
|Strathbogie
|35
|198
|49
|Immigration offences
|Public security offences
|Hume
|1
|Hume
|0
|1
|50
|Improper movement on public or private space
|Public nuisance offences
|Melbourne
|167
|Benalla
|103
|2,192
|51
|Licensing offences
|Regulatory driving offences
|Hobsons Bay
|2
|Alpine
|8
|12
|52
|Liquor and tobacco licensing offences
|Other government regulatory offences
|Melbourne, Stonnington
|9
|Hindmarsh
|1
|95
|53
|Manufacture drugs
|Cultivate or manufacture drugs
|Brimbank
|1
|Brimbank
|1>
|1
|54
|Maritime regulations offences
|Transport regulation offences
|Mornington Peninsula
|14
|West Wimmera
|26
|77
|55
|Motor vehicle theft
|Theft
|Melbourne
|1,152
|Melbourne
|595
|16,249
|56
|Neglect or ill treatment of people
|Dangerous and negligent acts endangering people
|Melbourne, Latrobe
|3
|Latrobe
|4
|18
|57
|Non-Aggravated robbery
|Robbery
|Melbourne
|64
|Melbourne
|33
|327
|58
|Non-FV Common assault
|Assault and related offences
|Melbourne
|1,515
|Melbourne
|783
|11,854
|59
|Non-FV Harassment and private nuisance
|Stalking, harassment and threatening behaviour
|Melbourne
|38
|Mansfield
|37
|680
|60
|Non-FV Serious assault
|Assault and related offences
|Melbourne
|778
|Melbourne
|402
|8,003
|61
|Non-FV Stalking
|Stalking, harassment and threatening behaviour
|Melbourne
|60
|Northern Grampians
|84
|858
|62
|Non-FV Threatening behaviour
|Stalking, harassment and threatening behaviour
|Melbourne
|124
|Swan Hill
|132
|2,062
|63
|Non-residential aggravated burglary
|Burglary/Break and enter
|Kingston
|19
|Kingston
|11
|242
|64
|Non-residential non-aggravated burglary
|Burglary/Break and enter
|Melbourne
|1,044
|Melbourne
|539
|13,464
|65
|Obtain benefit by deception
|Deception
|Melbourne
|1,497
|Melbourne
|773
|16,488
|66
|Offensive conduct
|Disorderly and offensive conduct
|Melbourne
|257
|Melbourne
|133
|1,406
|67
|Offensive language
|Disorderly and offensive conduct
|Melbourne
|27
|West Wimmera
|77
|235
|68
|Other dangerous or negligent acts endangering people
|Dangerous and negligent acts endangering people
|Casey
|124
|Corangamite
|94
|1,943
|69
|Other deception offences
|Deception
|Melbourne
|22
|Melbourne
|11
|141
|70
|Other drug offences
|Other drug offences
|Horsham
|3
|Horsham
|15
|12
|71
|Other fire related offences
|Arson
|Yarra Ranges
|50
|Central Goldfields
|73
|419
|72
|Other government regulatory offences
|Other government regulatory offences
|East Gippsland
|4
|Strathbogie
|9
|31
|73
|Other justice procedures offences
|Justice procedures
|Melbourne
|90
|Gannawarra
|96
|1,084
|74
|Other miscellaneous offences
|Miscellaneous offences
|Melton
|3
|Hindmarsh
|18
|22
|75
|Other property damage offences
|Property damage
|Melbourne
|24
|West Wimmera
|26
|307
|76
|Other public nuisance offences
|Public nuisance offences
|Latrobe
|3
|Mansfield
|9
|9
|77
|Other public security offences
|Public security offences
|Hume
|1
|Hume
|0
|1
|78
|Other regulatory driving offences
|Regulatory driving offences
|Melbourne, Mornington Peninsula, Maroondah
|2
|Northern Grampians
|8
|15
|79
|Other theft
|Theft
|Melbourne
|4,674
|Melbourne
|2,415
|42,323
|80
|Other transport regulation offences
|Transport regulation offences
|Monash
|9
|Buloke
|17
|71
|81
|Pedestrian offences
|Transport regulation offences
|Maribyrnong
|2
|Maribyrnong
|2
|7
|82
|Pervert the course of justice or commit perjury
|Justice procedures
|Casey, Melbourne, Melton
|20
|Benalla
|41
|350
|83
|Pornography and censorship offences
|Other government regulatory offences
|Horsham, Nillumbik
|1
|Horsham
|5
|2
|84
|Possess drug manufacturing equipment or precursor
|Cultivate or manufacture drugs
|Melbourne
|91
|Latrobe
|62
|1,271
|85
|Possess equipment to make false instrument
|Deception
|Melbourne, Maribyrnong, Bayside, Greater Bendigo
|1
|Maribyrnong
|1
|4
|86
|Prison regulation offences
|Justice procedures
|Melbourne
|38
|Wangaratta
|23
|261
|87
|Privacy offences
|Public nuisance offences
|Melbourne
|10
|Gannawarra
|10
|87
|88
|Professional malpractice and misrepresentation
|Deception
|Melbourne
|7
|Loddon
|13
|71
|89
|Prohibited and controlled weapons offences
|Weapons and explosives offences
|Melbourne
|697
|Melbourne
|360
|6,414
|90
|Prostitution offences
|Other government regulatory offences
|Melbourne, Boroondara, Greater Shepparton
|1
|Greater Shepparton
|1
|3
|91
|Public health and safety offences
|Miscellaneous offences
|Melbourne
|7
|Indigo
|6
|28
|92
|Public transport
|Transport regulation offences
|Melbourne
|9
|Gannawarra
|10
|64
|93
|Receiving or handling stolen goods
|Theft
|Melbourne
|518
|Melbourne
|268
|6,385
|94
|Residential aggravated burglary
|Burglary/Break and enter
|Casey
|365
|Mildura
|228
|5,672
|95
|Residential non-aggravated burglary
|Burglary/Break and enter
|Melbourne
|871
|Stonnington
|597
|19,228
|96
|Resist or hinder officer
|Justice procedures
|Greater Geelong
|284
|Latrobe
|340
|6,447
|97
|Riot and affray
|Disorderly and offensive conduct
|Melbourne
|64
|East Gippsland
|45
|642
|98
|Sexual offences
|Sexual offences
|Melbourne
|593
|Ballarat
|443
|10,337
|99
|Slavery and sexual servitude offences
|Abduction and related offences
|Melbourne
|1
|Melbourne
|1
|1
|100
|State FALSE information
|Deception
|Melbourne
|39
|Gannawarra
|29
|509
|101
|Steal from a motor vehicle
|Theft
|Casey
|2,961
|Yarra
|1,952
|55,163
|102
|Steal from a retail store
|Theft
|Melbourne
|2,205
|Melbourne
|1,139
|26,132
|103
|Terrorism offences
|Public security offences
|Whittlesea
|2
|Whittlesea
|1
|2
|104
|Theft of a bicycle
|Theft
|Melbourne
|1,746
|Melbourne
|902
|7,959
|105
|Throw or discharge object endangering people
|Dangerous and negligent acts endangering people
|Melbourne
|68
|Glenelg
|75
|982
|106
|Unknown aggravated burglary
|Burglary/Break and enter
|Greater Dandenong, Whitehorse, Mornington Peninsula, Monash, Knox, Hobsons Bay, Maroondah, Bayside, Greater Bendigo
|1
|Hobsons Bay
|1
|9
|107
|Unknown non-aggravated burglary
|Burglary/Break and enter
|Melbourne
|6
|Yarriambiack
|32
|57
Crime incident data from year ending June, 2024 (incl.). Incidents are recorded by location of occurrence.
There are certain LGAs where you are most likely to see each incident type reported. 'Stealing from a motor vehicle' is the most common crime in Victoria, but Casey experiences the highest number of incidents, while Yarra experiences the highest rate of incidents.
Out of the 107 crimes analysed, Melbourne has the highest number of incidents for 48 of those crimes, including 'criminal damage to property', 'stealing from a retail store' and 'residential non-aggravated burglary'. Melbourne also has the highest rate of 20 crimes, including 'motor vehicle theft', 'aggravated robbery' and 'disorderly conduct'.
Changes in the number of criminal offences in Victoria
Criminal Offences in Victoria: 5 Year Change
Criminal Offences with the Greatest Increase (2019 - 2024)
Crime rate data from year ending June, 2024 (incl.).
Overall, the crime rate in Victoria is rising by 6.4%. 'Cultivate or manufacture drugs' has seen the largest percentage increase in crimes over the last five years, rising by 75%. This is a significant increase compared to other crimes, with 'sexual offences' having the second-highest increase at 26%. Interestingly, despite the rate of 'cultivate or manufacture drugs' rising 'drug deal and trafficking' and 'drug use and possession' have both decreased in incidents. 'Disorderly and offensive conduct' is the crime with the largest percentage decrease, with incidents declining by 68.5%.
About the data
The data used for this study was obtained from the Crimes Statistics Agency, who present statistics recorded by Victoria Police in the Law Enforcement Assistance Program (LEAP). This study analyses recorded criminal incidents in the year ending June 2024. The incidents are recorded by the Local Government Area (LGA) of occurrence. This excludes criminal incidents at Justice institutions and immigration facilities, Unincorporated Victoria and where the geographic location is unknown.
The rate per 100,000 population illustrates the relative crime per head of residential population for each LGA over the course of a year. This is computed by dividing the number of recorded incidents by the residential population for each area. Rates per 100,000 population are derived using the incident count for the reference period and population estimates from the Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) Victoria in Future data. For more information on the data source, see explanatory notes from the CSA. Rates should be treated cautiously for regions with high visitor numbers relative to the residential population.
State rankings are based on 79 LGAs available for comparison for incidents and rates per 100,000 population.
In order to maintain confidentiality, sensitive offence counts for subdivisions 'Homicide and related offences' and 'Sexual offences' with a value of 3 or less are given a value of 2 to calculate totals.
^ DTP is the agency responsible for the development of the official state government population projections, which incorporate the latest population estimates, evidence from the latest Census plus assumptions regarding future births, deaths, migration and local development trends.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.