The most common crimes across Victoria, as well as in each suburb, and to understand how crime rates are changing.

Led by Accredited Specialist Avinash Singh, Astor Legal offers expert knowledge in criminal and traffic law, focusing on achieving the best outcome for clients. With experience representing elite athletes, the firm has a strong reputation among Magistrates and Judges. Offering fixed fees and 24/7 availability, Astor Legal provides quality legal representation typically reserved for Australia's elite to everyday people. Contact them for assistance.

Common Crimes: Victoria Edition

What is the most common crime in each Victorian suburb?

The crime rate in Victoria is rising. With this in mind, our criminal law specialists wanted to analyse the crime data from the last five years to discover the most common crimes across Victoria, as well as in each suburb, and to understand how crime rates are changing.

Discover how your suburb ranks with the interactive tables below.

The most common criminal offences in Victoria

Criminal Offences in Victoria

Number of Incidents by Category

Crime incident data from year ending June, 2024 (incl.)

Chart: Astor Legal Source: Crime Statistics Agency Created with Datawrapper

The most common criminal offence occurring in Victoria is 'theft'. Over a third (38%) of crimes in the state were categorised as theft, with 'stealing from a motor vehicle' being the most prevalent. In fact, there were over 55,000 cases of theft from a motor vehicle in the year analysed.

Following 'theft', 'breaches of orders' is the second most reported crime in Victoria. This category includes breaching family violence orders, bail conditions and intervention orders. 'Assault and related offences' closely followed as the third highest reported crime in Victoria.

The LGAs with the highest crime rates in Victoria

The LGAs with the highest crime rate in Victoria

Ranking the Local Government Areas by Rate of Criminal Incidents

LGA Total Incidents Rate per 100,000 population Rate Rank / 79 1 Melbourne 29,260 15,115 79 2 Latrobe 9,098 11,579 78 3 Yarra 11,096 11,045 77 4 Mildura 5,980 10,330 76 5 Ararat 1,096 9,354 75 6 Port Phillip 10,414 9,208 74 7 Maribyrnong 8,489 9,042 73 8 Greater Shepparton 6,138 8,843 72 9 Horsham 1,793 8,828 71 10 Greater Dandenong 14,675 8,806 70 11 Frankston 11,598 8,037 69 12 Ballarat 9,591 7,986 68 13 East Gippsland 3,906 7,908 67 14 Stonnington 8,980 7,742 66 15 Benalla 1,092 7,476 65 16 Wodonga 3,317 7,417 64 17 Central Goldfields 1,010 7,389 63 18 Campaspe 2,807 7,339 62 19 Darebin 11,528 7,233 61 20 Wellington 3,251 6,997 60 21 Brimbank 13,617 6,871 59 22 Greater Bendigo 8,483 6,765 58 23 Swan Hill 1,427 6,737 57 24 Northern Grampians 798 6,710 56 25 Gannawarra 683 6,578 55 26 Warrnambool 2,336 6,467 54 27 Wangaratta 1,943 6,455 53 28 Glenelg 1,278 6,376 52 29 Southern Grampians 1,029 6,217 51 30 Mitchell 3,322 5,938 50 31 Greater Geelong 16,990 5,896 49 32 Moira 1,768 5,692 48 33 Yarriambiack 361 5,682 47 34 Merri-bek 10,683 5,663 46 35 Baw Baw 3,462 5,655 45 36 Colac-Otway 1,229 5,487 44 37 Hume 14,817 5,479 43 38 Kingston 9,113 5,469 42 39 Bass Coast 2,350 5,420 41 40 Hobsons Bay 4,983 5,251 40 41 Moonee Valley 6,803 5,209 39 42 South Gippsland 1,563 5,048 38 43 Banyule 6,605 4,963 37 44 Mornington Peninsula 8,464 4,957 36 45 Melton 10,496 4,887 35 46 Maroondah 5,794 4,876 34 47 Monash 10,151 4,830 33 48 Moorabool 1,831 4,594 32 49 Wyndham 15,455 4,593 31 50 Knox 7,431 4,559 30 51 Casey 18,254 4,533 29 52 Whittlesea 10,994 4,375 28 53 Loddon 337 4,360 27 54 Buloke 259 4,308 26 55 Hindmarsh 238 4,283 25 56 Whitehorse 7,702 4,232 24 57 Cardinia 5,493 4,223 23 58 Mount Alexander 878 4,218 22 59 Strathbogie 481 4,145 21 60 Pyrenees 309 3,924 20 61 Corangamite 623 3,902 19 62 Bayside 4,182 3,893 18 63 Glen Eira 6,001 3,735 17 64 West Wimmera 141 3,601 16 65 Murrindindi 554 3,558 15 66 Hepburn 585 3,494 14 67 Mansfield 372 3,472 13 68 Boroondara 6,134 3,445 12 69 Yarra Ranges 5,135 3,218 11 70 Towong 191 3,038 10 71 Macedon Ranges 1,584 2,958 9 72 Manningham 3,893 2,953 8 73 Moyne 513 2,884 7 74 Surf Coast 1,018 2,571 6 75 Indigo 444 2,493 5 76 Alpine 303 2,297 4 77 Nillumbik 1,424 2,251 3 78 Golden Plains 565 2,154 2 79 Queenscliffe 44 1,308

Crime incident data from year ending June, 2024 (incl.). Rates per 100,000 population are derived using the incident count for the reference period and population estimates from the Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) Victoria in Future data.



Table: Astor Legal Source: Crime Statistics Agency Get the data Created with Datawrapper

Melbourne has the highest crime rate of all LGAs in Victoria. This is no surprise, as city areas have a high population density and a large number of transient visitors, which increase opportunities for crime. In addition, cities—particularly Melbourne—have vibrant nightlife that leads to increased alcohol-related crime.

On the other end of the scale, the seaside village of Queenscliff has the lowest crime rate in Victoria. This may be because of the small town nature of the LGA, as well as the aging population of the area and low socioeconomic disparities.

The most common crimes in each LGA in Victoria

So how does your suburb compare to the rest of Victoria? Use our interactive map to find out.

Number of Criminal Incidents in Victoria

Total number of incidents per Local Government Area (LGA)

Rate of Criminal Incidents in Victoria

Rate of incidents by Local Government Area (LGA) per 100,000 population

Crime incident data from year ending June, 2024 (incl.). Incidents are recorded by location of occurrence.

Map: Astor Legal Source: Crime Statistics Agency Map data: ABS Created with Datawrapper

The LGAs with highest and lowest rate of each crime in Victoria

Criminal Offences in Victoria

Most common offences by total number and where its most likely to occur

Offence Category Worst LGA - Incidents Worst LGA - Incidents (#) Worst LGA - Rate Worst LGA - Rate p/ 100,000 Total Incidents (#) 1 Abduction Abduction and related offences Casey 16 West Wimmera 26 146 2 Aggravated robbery Robbery Melbourne 226 Melbourne 117 2,384 3 Assault police, emergency services or other authorised officer Assault and related offences Melbourne 195 Melbourne 101 1,899 4 Aviation regulations offences Transport regulation offences Greater Dandenong, Greater Geelong, Mildura, Wodonga 1 Wodonga 2 4 5 Begging Public nuisance offences Melbourne 8 Melbourne 4 12 6 Betting and gaming offences Other government regulatory offences Wyndham, Melbourne, Greater Geelong, Glen Eira, Mildura, Moonee Valley 2 Mildura 4 17 7 Blackmail Blackmail and extortion Melbourne 17 Pyrenees 38 282 8 Breach bail conditions Breaches of orders Melbourne 1,688 Latrobe 913 16,864 9 Breach family violence order Breaches of orders Casey 1,444 Latrobe 1,305 27,042 10 Breach intervention order Breaches of orders Greater Geelong 176 Gannawarra 260 3,266 11 Breach of other orders Breaches of orders Melbourne 137 Greater Shepparton 128 1,619 12 Bribery of officials Bribery Wyndham, Brimbank, Swan Hill 1 Swan Hill 5 3 13 Cause a bushfire Arson Melton 7 Gannawarra 19 34 14 Cause damage by fire Arson Ballarat 123 Wodonga 119 2,145 15 Commercial regulation offences Other government regulatory offences Hobsons Bay 6 Hobsons Bay 6 11 16 Criminal damage Property damage Melbourne 1,754 Ararat 999 32,984 17 Criminal intent Disorderly and offensive conduct Melbourne 24 Ararat 17 317 18 Cruelty to animals Miscellaneous offences Casey 8 Moyne 23 123 19 Cultivate drugs Cultivate or manufacture drugs Brimbank 60 Gannawarra 58 655 20 Dangerous driving Dangerous and negligent acts endangering people Greater Bendigo 95 Mildura 105 1,214 21 Dangerous substance offences Miscellaneous offences Melbourne, Ballarat, Bayside 1 Bayside 1 3 22 Deceptive business practices Deception Hume, Latrobe, Whittlesea, Kingston, Cardinia, Horsham 1 Horsham 5 6 23 Defamation and libel Public nuisance offences Macedon Ranges 1 Macedon Ranges 2 1 24 Disorderly conduct Disorderly and offensive conduct Melbourne 61 Melbourne 32 196 25 Drink driving Regulatory driving offences Melbourne, West Wimmera 1 West Wimmera 26 2 26 Drug dealing Drug dealing and trafficking Melbourne, Melton, East Gippsland 3 Central Goldfields 7 32 27 Drug possession Drug use and possession Melbourne 855 Buloke 1,115 10,229 28 Drug trafficking Drug dealing and trafficking Melbourne 168 Greater Shepparton 98 2,334 29 Drug use Drug use and possession Latrobe 9 West Wimmera 26 59 30 Drunk and disorderly in public Disorderly and offensive conduct Melbourne 185 Melbourne 96 896 31 Environmental offences Miscellaneous offences Melbourne, Monash 4 Gannawarra 29 63 32 Escape custody Justice procedures Melbourne, Darebin, Frankston 4 Horsham 15 50 33 Explosives offences Weapons and explosives offences Casey, Wangaratta 12 Wangaratta 40 188 34 Extortion Blackmail and extortion Hume 9 Nillumbik 6 81 35 Fail to appear Justice procedures Mornington Peninsula 1 Mornington Peninsula 1 1 36 FALSE imprisonment Abduction and related offences Melbourne 19 Yarriambiack 16 258 37 Fare evasion Theft Greater Dandenong, Darebin 3 Darebin 2 16 38 Firearms offences Weapons and explosives offences Hume 134 Towong 191 2,494 39 Forgery and counterfeiting Deception Hume 123 Latrobe 61 1,965 40 FV Common assault Assault and related offences Casey 1,104 Latrobe 589 13,800 41 FV Harassment and private nuisance Stalking, harassment and threatening behaviour Hume 50 Central Goldfields 37 697 42 FV Serious assault Assault and related offences Wyndham 437 Greater Shepparton 415 7,833 43 FV Stalking Stalking, harassment and threatening behaviour Casey 96 Warrnambool 78 1,356 44 FV Threatening behaviour Stalking, harassment and threatening behaviour Casey 204 Ararat 128 2,634 45 Graffiti Property damage Melbourne 392 Horsham 596 3,723 46 Hacking Public security offences Glen Eira 3 Wellington 4 20 47 Hoaxes Public nuisance offences Melbourne 31 Gannawarra 29 150 48 Homicide and related offences Homicide and related offences Casey 12 Strathbogie 35 198 49 Immigration offences Public security offences Hume 1 Hume 0 1 50 Improper movement on public or private space Public nuisance offences Melbourne 167 Benalla 103 2,192 51 Licensing offences Regulatory driving offences Hobsons Bay 2 Alpine 8 12 52 Liquor and tobacco licensing offences Other government regulatory offences Melbourne, Stonnington 9 Hindmarsh 1 95 53 Manufacture drugs Cultivate or manufacture drugs Brimbank 1 Brimbank 1> 1 54 Maritime regulations offences Transport regulation offences Mornington Peninsula 14 West Wimmera 26 77 55 Motor vehicle theft Theft Melbourne 1,152 Melbourne 595 16,249 56 Neglect or ill treatment of people Dangerous and negligent acts endangering people Melbourne, Latrobe 3 Latrobe 4 18 57 Non-Aggravated robbery Robbery Melbourne 64 Melbourne 33 327 58 Non-FV Common assault Assault and related offences Melbourne 1,515 Melbourne 783 11,854 59 Non-FV Harassment and private nuisance Stalking, harassment and threatening behaviour Melbourne 38 Mansfield 37 680 60 Non-FV Serious assault Assault and related offences Melbourne 778 Melbourne 402 8,003 61 Non-FV Stalking Stalking, harassment and threatening behaviour Melbourne 60 Northern Grampians 84 858 62 Non-FV Threatening behaviour Stalking, harassment and threatening behaviour Melbourne 124 Swan Hill 132 2,062 63 Non-residential aggravated burglary Burglary/Break and enter Kingston 19 Kingston 11 242 64 Non-residential non-aggravated burglary Burglary/Break and enter Melbourne 1,044 Melbourne 539 13,464 65 Obtain benefit by deception Deception Melbourne 1,497 Melbourne 773 16,488 66 Offensive conduct Disorderly and offensive conduct Melbourne 257 Melbourne 133 1,406 67 Offensive language Disorderly and offensive conduct Melbourne 27 West Wimmera 77 235 68 Other dangerous or negligent acts endangering people Dangerous and negligent acts endangering people Casey 124 Corangamite 94 1,943 69 Other deception offences Deception Melbourne 22 Melbourne 11 141 70 Other drug offences Other drug offences Horsham 3 Horsham 15 12 71 Other fire related offences Arson Yarra Ranges 50 Central Goldfields 73 419 72 Other government regulatory offences Other government regulatory offences East Gippsland 4 Strathbogie 9 31 73 Other justice procedures offences Justice procedures Melbourne 90 Gannawarra 96 1,084 74 Other miscellaneous offences Miscellaneous offences Melton 3 Hindmarsh 18 22 75 Other property damage offences Property damage Melbourne 24 West Wimmera 26 307 76 Other public nuisance offences Public nuisance offences Latrobe 3 Mansfield 9 9 77 Other public security offences Public security offences Hume 1 Hume 0 1 78 Other regulatory driving offences Regulatory driving offences Melbourne, Mornington Peninsula, Maroondah 2 Northern Grampians 8 15 79 Other theft Theft Melbourne 4,674 Melbourne 2,415 42,323 80 Other transport regulation offences Transport regulation offences Monash 9 Buloke 17 71 81 Pedestrian offences Transport regulation offences Maribyrnong 2 Maribyrnong 2 7 82 Pervert the course of justice or commit perjury Justice procedures Casey, Melbourne, Melton 20 Benalla 41 350 83 Pornography and censorship offences Other government regulatory offences Horsham, Nillumbik 1 Horsham 5 2 84 Possess drug manufacturing equipment or precursor Cultivate or manufacture drugs Melbourne 91 Latrobe 62 1,271 85 Possess equipment to make false instrument Deception Melbourne, Maribyrnong, Bayside, Greater Bendigo 1 Maribyrnong 1 4 86 Prison regulation offences Justice procedures Melbourne 38 Wangaratta 23 261 87 Privacy offences Public nuisance offences Melbourne 10 Gannawarra 10 87 88 Professional malpractice and misrepresentation Deception Melbourne 7 Loddon 13 71 89 Prohibited and controlled weapons offences Weapons and explosives offences Melbourne 697 Melbourne 360 6,414 90 Prostitution offences Other government regulatory offences Melbourne, Boroondara, Greater Shepparton 1 Greater Shepparton 1 3 91 Public health and safety offences Miscellaneous offences Melbourne 7 Indigo 6 28 92 Public transport Transport regulation offences Melbourne 9 Gannawarra 10 64 93 Receiving or handling stolen goods Theft Melbourne 518 Melbourne 268 6,385 94 Residential aggravated burglary Burglary/Break and enter Casey 365 Mildura 228 5,672 95 Residential non-aggravated burglary Burglary/Break and enter Melbourne 871 Stonnington 597 19,228 96 Resist or hinder officer Justice procedures Greater Geelong 284 Latrobe 340 6,447 97 Riot and affray Disorderly and offensive conduct Melbourne 64 East Gippsland 45 642 98 Sexual offences Sexual offences Melbourne 593 Ballarat 443 10,337 99 Slavery and sexual servitude offences Abduction and related offences Melbourne 1 Melbourne 1 1 100 State FALSE information Deception Melbourne 39 Gannawarra 29 509 101 Steal from a motor vehicle Theft Casey 2,961 Yarra 1,952 55,163 102 Steal from a retail store Theft Melbourne 2,205 Melbourne 1,139 26,132 103 Terrorism offences Public security offences Whittlesea 2 Whittlesea 1 2 104 Theft of a bicycle Theft Melbourne 1,746 Melbourne 902 7,959 105 Throw or discharge object endangering people Dangerous and negligent acts endangering people Melbourne 68 Glenelg 75 982 106 Unknown aggravated burglary Burglary/Break and enter Greater Dandenong, Whitehorse, Mornington Peninsula, Monash, Knox, Hobsons Bay, Maroondah, Bayside, Greater Bendigo 1 Hobsons Bay 1 9 107 Unknown non-aggravated burglary Burglary/Break and enter Melbourne 6 Yarriambiack 32 57

Crime incident data from year ending June, 2024 (incl.). Incidents are recorded by location of occurrence.

Table: Astor Legal Source: Crime Statistics Agency Created with Datawrapper

There are certain LGAs where you are most likely to see each incident type reported. 'Stealing from a motor vehicle' is the most common crime in Victoria, but Casey experiences the highest number of incidents, while Yarra experiences the highest rate of incidents.



Out of the 107 crimes analysed, Melbourne has the highest number of incidents for 48 of those crimes, including 'criminal damage to property', 'stealing from a retail store' and 'residential non-aggravated burglary'. Melbourne also has the highest rate of 20 crimes, including 'motor vehicle theft', 'aggravated robbery' and 'disorderly conduct'.

Changes in the number of criminal offences in Victoria

Criminal Offences in Victoria: 5 Year Change

Criminal Offences with the Greatest Increase (2019 - 2024)

Crime rate data from year ending June, 2024 (incl.).Offence types with with less than 500 yearly offences have been excluded.

Table: Astor Legal Source: Crime Statistics Agency Created with Datawrapper

Overall, the crime rate in Victoria is rising by 6.4%. 'Cultivate or manufacture drugs' has seen the largest percentage increase in crimes over the last five years, rising by 75%. This is a significant increase compared to other crimes, with 'sexual offences' having the second-highest increase at 26%. Interestingly, despite the rate of 'cultivate or manufacture drugs' rising 'drug deal and trafficking' and 'drug use and possession' have both decreased in incidents. 'Disorderly and offensive conduct' is the crime with the largest percentage decrease, with incidents declining by 68.5%.

About the data

The data used for this study was obtained from the Crimes Statistics Agency, who present statistics recorded by Victoria Police in the Law Enforcement Assistance Program (LEAP). This study analyses recorded criminal incidents in the year ending June 2024. The incidents are recorded by the Local Government Area (LGA) of occurrence. This excludes criminal incidents at Justice institutions and immigration facilities, Unincorporated Victoria and where the geographic location is unknown.

The rate per 100,000 population illustrates the relative crime per head of residential population for each LGA over the course of a year. This is computed by dividing the number of recorded incidents by the residential population for each area. Rates per 100,000 population are derived using the incident count for the reference period and population estimates from the Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) Victoria in Future data. For more information on the data source, see explanatory notes from the CSA. Rates should be treated cautiously for regions with high visitor numbers relative to the residential population.

State rankings are based on 79 LGAs available for comparison for incidents and rates per 100,000 population.

In order to maintain confidentiality, sensitive offence counts for subdivisions 'Homicide and related offences' and 'Sexual offences' with a value of 3 or less are given a value of 2 to calculate totals.

^ DTP is the agency responsible for the development of the official state government population projections, which incorporate the latest population estimates, evidence from the latest Census plus assumptions regarding future births, deaths, migration and local development trends.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.