UPCOMING WEBINAR: Cracking The Due Diligence Code: Insider Tips For Buying Businesses

LegalVision, a commercial law firm founded in 2012, combines legal expertise, technology, and operational skills to revolutionize legal services in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Beginning as an online legal documents business, LegalVision transitioned to an incorporated legal practice in 2014, and in 2019 introduced a membership model offering unlimited access to lawyers. Expanding internationally in 2021 and 2022, LegalVision aims to provide cost-effective, quality legal services to businesses globally.

Are you thinking about purchasing an Australian business?

A well-structured due diligence process can help you avoid costly surprises and negotiate from a position of strength.

Join us for our free webinar, Cracking the Due Diligence Code: Insider Tips for Buying Businesses, with LegalVision's Royce Saheed (Practice Leader).

You'll learn:

How the due diligence process works and what "best practice" looks like

Who is typically involved (and when to involve them)

Key documents and information to request and review

What to look for in employee entitlements, contracts and tax records

Why assets, PPS registrations and warranty disclosures matter

Event Details:

When: Thursday, 11 December, 11 am AEDT

Register: https://go.legalvision.com.au/cracking-the-due-diligence-code-insider-tips-for-buying-businesses-mondaq.html

Can't attend live? Register and we'll send you the recording!

