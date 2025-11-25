UPCOMING WEBINAR: Cracking The Due Diligence Code: Insider Tips For Buying Businesses

LegalVision are most popular:
Are you thinking about purchasing an Australian business?
A well-structured due diligence process can help you avoid costly surprises and negotiate from a position of strength.
Join us for our free webinar, Cracking the Due Diligence Code: Insider Tips for Buying Businesses, with LegalVision's Royce Saheed (Practice Leader).
You'll learn:
- How the due diligence process works and what "best practice" looks like
- Who is typically involved (and when to involve them)
- Key documents and information to request and review
- What to look for in employee entitlements, contracts and tax records
- Why assets, PPS registrations and warranty disclosures matter
Event Details:
When: Thursday, 11 December, 11 am AEDT
Register: https://go.legalvision.com.au/cracking-the-due-diligence-code-insider-tips-for-buying-businesses-mondaq.html
Can't attend live? Register and we'll send you the recording!
