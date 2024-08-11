Residential Focus: Building up NSW – low and mid-rise reforms

The reforms, which amend the State Environmental Planning Policy (Exempt and Complying Development Codes) 2008 (SEPP), will temporarily switch off the restrictions for development applications for dual occupancies and semi-detached dwellings, allowing them to run as complying developments in all R2 low-density residential zones.

The change opens 124 new local government areas across NSW to new development opportunities.

The few exceptions to this change are areas with high risk of natural hazards (such as bushfires and floods), land located near dangerous goods pipelines or hazardous aircraft noise and land that includes a heritage item.

As the local governments remain in control of the number of development consents they issue, it remains to be seen how and where these reforms will have the greatest effect.

More reforms are planned to follow in late 2024, to continue to target low and mid-rise housing. This second wave of reforms will open the R2 low density residential zones for townhouses, terraces and two storey apartment blocks near transport hubs and own centres, as well as allow mid-rise apartment blocks in certain R3 medium density residential zones.

For the relevant amending instrument implementing the reform, see here.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.