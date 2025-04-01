Commercial leasing: Permitted Use vs Lawful Use?

In this series of articles, we explore key issues to consider before entering into commercial leases, whether you are a landlord or tenant. In this edition, we look at the permitted use of the premises.

A Cautionary Tale

Imagine: you enter into a three-year lease to operate a gym at the perfect spot in an industrial warehouse where a gym has previously operated. You have spent considerable time and expense to complete the fit out of the premises. On your second day of trading, Council planning officers contact you to advise that there is no development approval to operate a gym in your premises. They issue you a compliance notice for unlawful use, with the possibility of a penalty infringement notice to come. You later discover that the cost of obtaining a development approval for a material change of the use of the premises, to be compliant, will cost between $14,000 and $16,000.

Unfortunately, this is a true story.

What Happens in these circumstances?

In these circumstances, many tenants assume the landlord must have known whether the use was lawful. However, in most cases, the answer is generally no.

Most leases will note a "permitted use" of the premises – for example, "pharmacy" or "gymnasium". The permitted use under a lease is simply an agreement between the parties for what the premises may actually be used for. This is a form of control implemented by the landlord to ensure that the premises are not being used beyond the scope contemplated by the landlord.

Generally, the agreed permitted use of the premises is not a warranty or representation by the landlord that the permitted use is lawful. Most leases will usually include clauses requiring the tenant to obtain necessary approvals or consents from the relevant authorities to carry on its business in the premises, and failure to do so does not relieve the tenant of its obligations under the lease.

Permitted Use ? Lawful Use

Despite the permitted use being agreed to between the landlord and tenant, the agreed permitted use particularised under a lease may not be relied upon by a tenant concerning the lawfulness of the proposed use of the premises. Of course, each lease must be reviewed upon its own provisions.

In determining whether a proposed use of the premises is lawful, regard must be had to the relevant planning scheme in effect. For example, in Brisbane, examination of the Brisbane City Plan must be carried out. This examination will inform you whether the proposed use requires Council approval by lodging a development approval through Council.

Do your Due Diligence

Completing your own due diligence into the use of the premises is essential before you enter into a lease agreement. We recommend:

· Undertaking initial searches of the planning scheme and development approvals on the land;

· Consulting with a town planner; and

· Engaging a leasing solicitor, preferably someone with a planning background.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.