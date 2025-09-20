Digging Deeper with Derivatives: What do mining giants and financial derivatives have in common?

A lot more than most people realise.
Behind every truckload of iron ore, copper, or lithium, is a complex business model managing global risk – and derivatives are a key part of it.
Here's how major mining companies stay steady in a financially volatile world:
- Commodity hedging to lock in prices on metals and minerals.
- FX hedging to manage revenue exposure from global operations.
- Interest Rate Swaps to stabilise debt across
multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects.
Each of these trades must be reported to regulatory bodies for compliance.
That's where TRAction steps in, making
trade reporting seamless, accurate, and stress-free.
Mining companies aren't the exception, they're part of the 87.1% of listed firms using derivatives to manage risk.
