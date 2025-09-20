Digging Deeper with Derivatives: What do mining giants and financial derivatives have in common?

A lot more than most people realise.

Behind every truckload of iron ore, copper, or lithium, is a complex business model managing global risk – and derivatives are a key part of it.

Here's how major mining companies stay steady in a financially volatile world:

Commodity hedging to lock in prices on metals and minerals.

to lock in prices on metals and minerals. FX hedging to manage revenue exposure from global operations.

to manage revenue exposure from global operations. Interest Rate Swaps to stabilise debt across multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects.





Each of these trades must be reported to regulatory bodies for compliance.

That's where TRAction steps in, making trade reporting seamless, accurate, and stress-free.

Mining companies aren't the exception, they're part of the 87.1% of listed firms using derivatives to manage risk.

