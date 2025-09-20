ARTICLE
20 September 2025

Digging Deeper with Derivatives: What do mining giants and financial derivatives have in common?

Behind every truckload of iron ore, copper, or lithium, is a complex business model managing global risk – and derivatives are a key part of it.
Australia Finance and Banking
Quinn Perrott
A lot more than most people realise.

Here's how major mining companies stay steady in a financially volatile world:

  • Commodity hedging to lock in prices on metals and minerals.
  • FX hedging to manage revenue exposure from global operations.
  • Interest Rate Swaps to stabilise debt across multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects.

Each of these trades must be reported to regulatory bodies for compliance.

That's where TRAction steps in, making trade reporting seamless, accurate, and stress-free.
Mining companies aren't the exception, they're part of the 87.1% of listed firms using derivatives to manage risk.

