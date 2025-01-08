ARTICLE
8 January 2025

Amendments To The Regulations Governing The Front Labelling System

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
On December 26, 2024, Provisions No. 11362/2024 and 11378/2024, issued by the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology...
Argentina Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Franco Raffinetti (Bruchou, Fernandez Madero & Lombardi) and Damaso Pardo
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On December 26, 2024, Provisions No. 11362/2024 and 11378/2024, issued by the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology - ANMAT (hereinafter, the "Provisions"), were published in the Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic. These regulations introduce changes to the front labelling system.

Among other issues, Provision No. 11362/2024 approves the Handbook on the Application of Law No. 27.642 on the Promotion of Healthy Food and Decree No. 151/22. The purpose of this handbook is to contribute to the interpretation and effective application of the regulations.

Likewise, by means of Provision No. 11378/2024, new specific rules were approved for the advertising of food products containing at least one warning seal. In this sense, the previous Provision No. 6924/22 was repealed.

To access the full Provisions, click on the following links:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Franco Raffinetti (Bruchou, Fernandez Madero & Lombardi)
Franco Raffinetti (Bruchou, Fernandez Madero & Lombardi)
Person photo placeholder
Damaso Pardo
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More