Dispute Resolution In Egypt | Professional Legal Guidance & Help

Egypt has modernized its dispute resolution mechanisms through specialized commercial courts, internationally recognized arbitration centers, and digital litigation services. Sadany & Partners Law Firm offers comprehensive solutions ranging from negotiation and mediation to arbitration and litigation, ensuring disputes are resolved efficiently while protecting clients' interests across various sectors including construction, real estate, energy, and trade.

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

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Disputes are an integral part of both professional and personal life, but how we handle them determines whether they will turn into costly setbacks or opportunities for resolution and growth. Given Egypt’s evolving legal and business environment, professional dispute resolution has become easier, faster, and more effective than ever before.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we offer comprehensive dispute resolution solutions in Egypt to help individuals, companies, and investors effectively manage disputes, whether through negotiation, mediation, arbitration, or litigation. Our approach is based on legal precision, efficiency, and a practical understanding of business. We don’t just settle disputes; we resolve them permanently with fundamental solutions so they never resurface.

The Evolving Landscape of Dispute Resolution in Egypt

Egypt has made significant progress in modernizing its dispute resolution mechanisms. From advanced court systems and digital filing to internationally recognized arbitration centers, Egypt has become a regional leader in alternative dispute resolutions.

Key features of the dispute resolution framework in Egypt:

• Specialized commercial courts efficiently handle commercial, investment, and banking disputes.

The Cairo Regional Center for International Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA) is a leading international arbitration center in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Law 27 of 1994 on Arbitration is consistent with the UNCITRAL Model Law, thereby ensuring the application of international procedural standards.

The Ministry of Justice and the Chambers of Commerce are increasingly working to promote mediation and conciliation.

Digital litigation services now allow users to file lawsuits and notices and track cases online, thereby enhancing transparency and speed.

These reforms mean that businesses in Egypt today have broader legal options and greater control over how their disputes are resolved.

Our Comprehensive Dispute Resolution Solutions

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we understand that every dispute is unique. Therefore, we develop tailored strategies for each case, balancing speed, cost, and feasibility to protect our clients’ interests.

1. Legal consultation and case preliminary assessment

The first step in any dispute resolution strategy is to understand the scope of the dispute.

Our lawyers do the following:

Assessing facts of your case and your contractual rights.

Identifying potential risks and liabilities.

Recommending the most effective method for resolving the dispute, whether through negotiation, mediation, arbitration, or litigation.

This proactive approach often prevents disputes from escalating and saves our clients time, effort, and money.

2. Negotiation and Amicable Settlements

Many disputes can be resolved without resorting to formal proceedings when experienced negotiators are brought in.

We represent our clients in direct settlement negotiations and ensure the following:

Legally sound agreements that protect your rights.

Complete confidentiality and minimal impact on your reputation.

Practical business solutions that foster relationships.

Our negotiation experience covers disputes in the construction, real estate, energy, trade, and joint venture sectors.

3. Mediation and Conciliation

Mediation offers a structured, impartial, and collaborative approach to resolving disputes.

We assist our clients by:

Select qualified mediators accredited by the Egyptian Ministry of Justice or the Center for Research, Settlement, and Reconciliation.

Prepare case briefs and summaries of evidence.

Drafting legally binding settlement agreements under Egyptian law.

Benefits of meditation: Lower costs, faster results, and maintaining business relationships.

4. Arbitration – Fast, Fair, and Enforceable Worldwide

When disputes require a binding resolution outside of court, arbitration is the ideal option.

We represent our clients before:

CRCICA

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)

Arbitration assigned by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL)

International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID)

Our arbitration team is fluent in both Arabic and English and is well-versed in local and international procedures, ensuring that the awards issued are enforceable in Egypt and abroad.

5. Litigation and Representation in Court

About disputes requiring judicial resolution, our Litigation Department handles cases before all Egyptian courts, including:

Economic courts to hear commercial and investment cases.

Civil and criminal courts to hear personal and commercial matters.

Administrative courts (Council of State) to hear disputes involving the government or the public sector.

We focus on presenting clear and persuasive arguments backed by strong evidence and sound legal reasoning.

6. Enforcement of Judgments and Decisions

Winning a case is only half the process; it is the enforcement that achieves the desired results.

We manage the entire implementation process for the following:

Domestic and foreign arbitral awards (under the New York Convention).

Judgments of Egyptian courts.

Foreign judgments recognized under reciprocal treaties.

Our implementation team ensures prompt execution, protects your financial rights, and efficiently recovers your dues.

Example: From Dispute to Resolution

A multinational logistics company was involved in a US$5 million dispute with an Egyptian distributor over late payments and breach of contract.

We began structured negotiations, which helped limit the range of disagreement.

When negotiations failed, we filed an arbitration case with the CRCICA, which was conducted in English.

Within ten months, the arbitration panel ruled in favor of our client, awarding full compensation plus costs.

Our implementation team obtained the arbitration award through the Economic Court of Cairo within two months.

Outcome: Full recovery of losses and ensuring the continuity of our client’s local operations.

Why Us?

1. Authorized and Accredited Representation

We are authorized to represent clients before Egyptian courts and major arbitration institutions, including the CRCICA, the ICC, and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.

2. Dual Legal Expertise

Our lawyers are trained in both civil and public law, which enables us to handle international contracts and disputes with ease.

3. Bilingual Team of Legal Experts

We conduct legal proceedings in both Arabic and English to ensure accurate communication and documentation.

4. Transparent Fees and Pre-determined Costs

We offer fixed-price or phased-in pricing, giving customers complete financial control and full transparency regarding costs.

5. A proven track record of achievements across various sectors

We have successfully represented our clients in disputes across the construction, energy, real estate, finance, and trade sectors in Egypt and abroad.

Legal insights 2026

Reform of the Egyptian Arbitration Law: Proposals to amend Law 27 of 1994 to enhance efficiency and ensure compliance with international standards.

Proposals to amend Law 27 of 1994 to enhance efficiency and ensure compliance with international standards. Expanding the scope of mediation practices: New legislative initiatives support official mediation centers.

Digital transformation: Courts and the International Arbitration Center in Egypt now accept the filing of cases electronically, conduct hearings remotely, and accept the submission of evidence online.

Third-party financing: It is increasingly being accepted in large-scale arbitration cases.

The Evolution of Bilateral Investment Treaties: Egypt continues to expand the scope of its bilateral investment treaties to strengthen investor protection.

Specialized legal guidance for every dispute

Whether you have a local business in dispute, an international investor dealing with a regulatory issue, or an individual seeking a fair settlement, we provide you with the expertise and clarity you can count on.

We combine deep local knowledge with international expertise to provide strategic and effective solutions to disputes, ensuring that your rights are protected at every stage.

Conclusion

Book your consultation appointment now

Never let disputes hold you back; with the right legal guidance, you can resolve them efficiently and confidentially, achieving lasting results.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.