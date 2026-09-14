Danish Competition Council – Conditional Clearance Of Uber’s Acquisition Of Dantaxi Subject To Divestiture Commitments

The Danish Competition Council has conditionally cleared Uber’s acquisition of Dantaxi subject to commitments, including the divestiture of a substantial part of Dantaxi. Although the transaction, completed on 27 May 2025, fell below the ordinary turnover thresholds, it was called in under Section 12(6) of the Danish Competition Act because of the risk that it could significantly impede effective competition. The decision marks both the Council’s first intervention in an already implemented merger and Denmark’s first mandatory notification of a below-threshold transaction.

Uber re-entered the Danish taxi market in January 2025 through its cooperation with Drivr and had obtained a market share of 10–20% in the sale and intermediation of private taxi services in Greater Copenhagen by May 2025. The acquisition of Dantaxi—then Denmark’s largest taxi undertaking—increased the parties’ combined share of that market to 40–50%.

The Council considered that, absent the transaction, Uber/Drivr and Dantaxi would have continued to compete independently. It identified horizontal unilateral effects, a risk of input foreclosure through restrictions on Drivr’s access to the Uber platform, and potential coordinated effects. Given the market’s strong indirect network effects, single-homing tendencies and switching costs, the Council also found that the transaction materially increased the risk of the market tipping in Uber’s favour. Without remedies, the merger could have resulted in higher prices, lower service quality over time, less favourable terms for taxi operators and increased barriers to entry and expansion. The efficiencies claimed by Uber were not demonstrated to be verifiable, merger-specific and likely to benefit consumers.

Under the commitments, Uber must divest:

One of Dantaxi’s two dispatch centres and the associated licence;

The Dantaxi trademark;

Demand generated through Dantaxi’s app, its 4x48 telephone number and its website;

Selected business-customer relationships; and

Agreements with taxi operators collectively covering a substantial fleet.

Uber must preserve the viability and competitiveness of the divestment business pending its sale, assist with its transfer to an independent purchaser and shorten the commitment and notice periods applicable to taxi operators within its retained business.

(Danish Competition Council – 24.08.2026)