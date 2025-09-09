From Indicia To Duration: Emerging Procedural Themes In EU Dawn Raids

We're pleased to share our latest contribution to the CPI Antitrust Chronicle, authored by Kyriakos Fountoukakos and Kian O'Connell.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

We're pleased to share our latest contribution to the CPI Antitrust Chronicle, authored by Kyriakos Fountoukakos and Kian O'Connell.

Recent case law from the EU courts, including Michelin, Symrise, Red Bull and Nuctech, signals a growing interest in, and judicial scrutiny of, how unannounced inspections, or "dawn raids," are carried out by the European Commission. While the Commission continues to enjoy broad investigatory powers, the courts are now more actively reviewing how those powers are exercised in practice. This article examines four procedural themes emerging from recent case law:

the standard of evidence required to justify an inspection

the duration of on-site and off-site review,

the treatment of private and mixed-use devices, and

the extraterritorial reach of data collection.

In light of these developments, it also considers whether targeted procedural safeguards, such as pre- or at least post-inspection disclosure of the indicia relied upon to trigger the investigation, or an expanded role for the Hearing Officer, could help reinforce fairness and legal certainty without undermining enforcement.

Read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.