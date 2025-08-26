Uganda Gazettes The Competition Regulations, 2025

The long-awaited implementation of Uganda's Competition Act (Cap. 66) (the "Act") is now within sight. On 8 August 2025, the Competition Regulations, 2025...

ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

The long-awaited implementation of Uganda's Competition Act (Cap. 66) (the “Act”) is now within sight. On 8 August 2025, the Competition Regulations, 2025 (the “Regulations”) were listed as a supplement in the Uganda Gazette. Although the statutory instrument has not yet been published, its feature in the Gazette suggests that publication is imminent and that the Regulations are poised to come into force.

The Regulations are expected to provide for the merger notification thresholds and filing fees in Uganda, the procedure for investigation of complaints relating to anti-competitive practices and complaints, the interplay between the national competition regime and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (“COMESA”) and the East African Community (“EAC”), among others.

ENS will continue to monitor developments, and a follow-up article will be published once the Regulations are made available to the public.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.