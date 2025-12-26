Morocco Competition Council Approves Settlement With Glovo

On 24 July 2025, the Moroccan Competition Council (MCC) approved a settlement agreement with GlovoApp Morocco SARL, formally closing the contentious proceedings initiated by the MCC's ex officio decision of 19 February 2024. The investigation concerned Glovo's conduct in the Moroccan market as a digital platforms offering online ordering and delivery of meals, where the company holds a structurally strong and strategically central position. Following an extensive inquiry, the MCC issued a Statement of Objections alleging both abuse of dominance and abuse of the economic dependency in which partner restaurants and cafés allegedly found themselves. The concerns raised related to exclusive or quasi-exclusive contracting practices, opaque visibility and ranking mechanisms, and commission structures that may have constrained partners' commercial freedom and impeded competitive conditions in the market.

Settlement Procedure and Approval

On 17 June 2025, Glovo submitted a request for settlement under Art. 37 of Law 104-12 on Free Pricing and Competition. The MCC's Board approved the request on 26 June 2025, after which Glovo submitted a detailed package of commitments intended to remedy the concerns identified. Subsequently a transaction protocol was negotiated and concluded between Glovo and the General Rapporteur. Following a substantive review of the commitments' adequacy, verifiability, and ability to restore effective competition, the MCC unanimously endorsed the settlement. The agreement obliges Glovo to pay a transactional sum—the amount of which was not disclosed in the announcement—and implement a broad set of operational, contractual, and compliance-related commitments.

Key Commitments Imposed on Glovo

A central element of the commitments is the removal of all exclusivity clauses, as well as any contractual provisions having equivalent effects, from Glovo's agreements with partner restaurants and coffee shops in Morocco. This applies both to future contracts and to existing ones, which must be amended without any increase in the applicable commission rates. Glovo is also required to introduce a significantly higher degree of transparency in the structure and operation of its platform, including publication of a clear and comprehensive guide explaining the criteria used for restaurant ranking, visibility levels, and promotional placement. Furthermore, Glovo must ensure that all paid visibility and sponsorship services are based on objective, transparent, and non-discriminatory conditions to guarantee equal treatment of partners operating on the platform.

Operational and Labor-Related Measures

The settlement also includes a cap on commission rates at 30 percent, requiring Glovo to adjust any existing agreements exceeding this threshold. In addition, Glovo must implement measures aimed at ensuring a fairer valuation of the work carried out by riders, while simultaneously reinforcing their autonomy as independent contractors—an aspect increasingly scrutinised by competition and labor regulators in platform based sectors. Finally, Glovo is required to adopt a comprehensive competition-law compliance program comprising a competition-risk map, dedicated training for relevant staff, and the appointment of a compliance officer responsible for ongoing oversight and reporting.

Monitoring and Implications:

The MCC will closely monitor Glovo's compliance with these commitments and has expressly reserved the right to re-evaluate them should market conditions or the competitive structure evolve.

This enforcement action underscores the MMC's firm approach to addressing competition concerns in digital platforms and signals heightened scrutiny of exclusivity mechanisms, transparency obligations, commission structures, and compliance frameworks across the broader food-delivery and online intermediation sectors.

