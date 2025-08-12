DR-23: New Non-reimbursable Funding Opportunity In Romania For Companies In The Food Industry Through European Funds

August 2025 – A new funding opportunity in Romania—the DR-23 Investments for the Processing of Agricultural Products Aid Scheme—has been launched following its publication in the Official Gazette, offering significant financial support to businesses operating in the agri-food sector.

With a total budget of approximately EUR 165 million, this scheme is designed to support a wide range of companies operating in the food industry in Romania, including but not limited to bakeries, milling units, biscuit and pasta producers, chocolate and cocoa manufacturers, ice cream producers, and even beer makers.

Who can apply?

The funding scheme is open to a variety of Romanian enterprises in the agri-food sector, including:

Large, small, and medium-sized enterprises , including micro-enterprises;

, including micro-enterprises; Agricultural cooperatives and producer groups;

and Existing companies as well as greenfield projects (new ventures).

Eligible activity areas (NACE codes):

1052 – Manufacture of ice cream

– Manufacture of ice cream 1061, 1062 – Milling and starch products

– Milling and starch products 1071, 1072, 1073 – Bakery and flour-based products

– Bakery and flour-based products 1082, 1084, 1085, 1089 – Other food products

– Other food products 1105 – Manufacture of beer

Non-reimbursable funding available:

The DR-23 scheme offers non-reimbursable funding to support business growth and innovation:

Up to 60%-65% of the investment value (with slightly lower percentages in more developed areas);

(with slightly lower percentages in more developed areas); Up to EUR 10 million per project for investments in the bakery sector;

for investments in the bakery sector; Up to EUR 3 million per project for other types of investments.

Eligible expenditures:

The funding can be used for a variety of purposes, including but not limited to:

Tangible assets : Construction, equipment, technological lines;

: Construction, equipment, technological lines; Intangible assets : Software, patents, licenses;

: Software, patents, licenses; Investments aimed at improving energy efficiency, reducing emissions, and enhancing digitisation.

Importantly, there is no minimum investment requirement for this funding opportunity.

Key details of the financing scheme:

Order 244/2025 was published in the Official Gazette no. 676 bis on 18 July 2025;

was published in the Official Gazette no. 676 bis on The Applicant's Guide will be published soon, providing further details on the application process;

will be published soon, providing further details on the application process; The estimated call for projects is scheduled for September-October 2025;

is scheduled for The DR-23 scheme is managed by AFIR, under the coordination of the Ministry of Agriculture.

This is a unique opportunity for businesses in the agri-food industry in Romania to secure significant financial support to invest in new technologies, expand production capabilities, and implement energy-efficient solutions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.