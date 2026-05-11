Changes To ESEF Financial Reporting Requirements In Malta

Recent legislative developments have introduced important changes to the way certain companies prepare and file their annual financial reports in Malta, particularly those subject...

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Recent legislative developments have introduced important changes to the way certain companies prepare and file their annual financial reports in Malta, particularly those subject to European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements.

In virtue of Legal Notice No. 110 of 2026, specific provisions of Act XVIII of 2025, namely articles 21, 23, 24 and 25(a), have now come into force. These amendments significantly revise the process for submitting ESEF‑compliant financial statements and are set to impact both listed entities and other companies falling within scope.

What has changed

Previously, companies required to prepare their annual financial report in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 were required to submit these reports directly through the national electronic filing platform used for statutory company filings.

Under the newly implemented provisions of the Act, this filing process has been streamlined. Where a company is required to prepare and report financial statements in ESEF, the following documents must now be prepared and filed with the competent authority, namely:

The balance sheet

The directors’ report

The auditors’ report

The annual accounts

Once submitted, the same financial report will be transmitted through secure channels to the Registrar, removing the need for companies to file a separate copy through the existing corporate filing portal.

When the new rules apply

These revisions become mandatory for financial reporting periods starting on or after 28 April 2026. Companies with financial years commencing on or after this date should therefore ensure that their reporting systems, timelines and internal controls are aligned with the revised framework.



What this means for companies

These amendments aim to reduce duplication and administrative burden while enhancing regulatory consistency across financial reporting frameworks. However, they also introduce practical and compliance‑related considerations that companies should carefully assess, including:

Reviewing whether they fall within the scope of ESEF reporting obligations

Ensuring alignment between finance, regulatory and audit teams

Confirming that systems and processes support the correct preparation and submission route

Managing transitional risks during the first reporting cycle under the new regime

Failure to comply with the revised filing framework could result in delays, regulatory follow‑ups, or potential sanctions, particularly for entities operating within regulated or capital markets environments.

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