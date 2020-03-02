Luxembourg:
The Role Of Independent Directors In Corporate Governance (Video)
02 March 2020
Arendt & Medernach
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
We can witness a growing trend to appoint independent directors
to the board of companies > learn more about the webinar:
http://bit.ly/WebiCGCindDir
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Luxembourg
No Restriction To Have Local Shareholder
Hassan Elhais
Typically, DED is working on the case to case basis as there is no critical guideline for them to offer a certain percentage to the foreign owner.